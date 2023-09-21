U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

UPDATE 1-WWE to bring back 'SmackDown' to NBCUniversal's USA Network

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds details in paragraphs 2 to 4)

Sept 21 (Reuters) - WWE's "Friday Night SmackDown" will be back on USA Network late next year, after the wrestling company struck a new partnership deal with Comcast's NBCUniversal to air more shows.

WWE, part of TKO Group, will also produce four primetime specials per year for NBC as part of the five-year deal.

"With Friday nights on USA, primetime specials on NBC, and the WWE hub on Peacock, we'll continue to use the power of our portfolio to super-serve this passionate fanbase," NBCUniversal Entertainment Chairman Frances Berwick said.

USA Network is currently home to "WWE NXT" and "WWE Raw". (Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva)