UPDATE 1-New Zealand c.bank warns Citi's local unit over breach of international payments rule

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Thursday it had issued a formal warning to Citigroup's local unit for failing to provide sender information in international payment transfers to recipient banks.

The lapse arises from Citibank NZ's "control deficiencies and failure" to ensure measures were adequately applied to automated payments, around 64,000 transfers, that failed to pass on the true identity of the sender to the recipients.

Citibank NZ did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The transactions took place between January 2017 and July 2020, and between November 2021 and April 2022.

"The requirement exists to hinder the anonymous use of wire transfers by money launderers and financiers of terrorism," the RBNZ said.

The wire transfer identity requirements are crucial to mitigate the risks of money laundering and terrorism financing posed by international wire transfers, the RBNZ added.

