10,000 ICPunks NFT Airdrop Claimed in Under 30 Minutes

Martin Young
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

DFINITY, the firm behind the ambitious Internet Computer project, has ventured into the non-fungible token (NFT) space with an airdrop, and they went like proverbial hotcakes.

The first NFTs on the Internet Computer blockchain were launched on Sept 2, and they did not last long. DFINITY released 10,000 clown collectible NFTs called ICPunks as a free airdrop on the network to test the system and gauge demand.

ICPunks airdrop goes quick

Within 30 minutes, they were all snapped up according to the DFINITY Foundation which stated that “this signals massive demand for the dApps and services being built on the Internet Computer blockchain.”



