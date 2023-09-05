10,000-square-foot 'exceptional' home sells in Bath for just over $2M. Take a look inside

These are the top selling homes in Summit County in the most recent report available from the Summit County Fiscal Office. The property linked here in Bath Township was the top seller for week of July 3, 2023, with a price of $2,125,000.

Here are top selling properties that week. The complete real estate transactions for Summit, Portage, Stark, Medina and Wayne counties can be found below.

720 Trellis Green Dr, Bath Township, $2,125,000

parcel 6600093 Glenwood Blvd, Reminderville, $800,000

5753 Timberline Trl, Hudson, $783,500

4272 S Hametown Rd, Norton, $767,310

3638 Birdland Ave, Coventry Township, $700,000

3446 Crandall Ave, Richfield Village, $697,845

160 Provence Pointe, Bath Township, $625,000

2980 Silver Lake Blvd, Silver Lake Village, $615,000

5947 Laurawood Ln, Hudson, $580,000

3281 Evans Way, Twinsburg Township, $575,000

3646 Torrey Pines Dr, Fairlawn, $565,000

2725 Parkside Dr, Hudson, $560,000

1287 Ashwood Rd, Green, $550,000

3158 Saint Mikala Ct, Twinsburg Township, $510,000

2748 Ira Rd, Bath Township, $500,000

According to Zillow.com, the Bath home on Trellis Green Drive, was built in 2007 on an 18.73 acre lot. At 10,000 square feet, the home has five bedrooms, five full and two half bathrooms and a five-car garage (two attached, three detached).

The Colonial style home has a grand entrance with large wooden double doors that open into a big foyer with a beautiful curved staircase, as seen in listing photos. Leading straight into the great room, large floor-to-ceiling windows illuminate the room and the enormous fireplace, which is one of four in the home. The great room also has a wet bar.

Off the main hall, there's an office space with an unmistakable focal point: a grand fireplace with a carved lion's head in the center of the mantle.

This home actually has two options for an owners suite, according to the listing. One is on the second floor and looks spacious, yet cozy from listing photos, and also shows what appears to be a stone fireplace. Off of that, the bathroom has two large vanities, a steam shower and a soaking tub with jacuzzi jets that has windows that look out onto the property and is surrounded by three arches and two pillars.

There's also a balcony overlooking the grounds, the listing says.

On the basement level, there's walkout access, a three-sided bar with seating for seven, a custom wine cellar and home gym.

Outside, there's an in-ground saltwater pool with mosaic tiles that's fenced, a hot tub and patio. Past the backyard, there's a private lake with a kayak dock and gazebo.

The listing says photos can't convey how truly "exceptional" the property is, but these photos try. Take a look.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Akron

1102 Jefferson Ave, Habitat for Humanity of Summit County Inc to Yancey Danyale, $195,000

333 Fernwood Dr, 333 Fernwood LLC to Williams Jonathan Winston, $112,000

344 N Adams St, Leo Barker Property Management LLC to Yale Adams Rentals LLC, $67,500

473 Auld Farm Cir, K Hovnanian Aspire at Auld Farms LLC to Harris Howard, $274,035

320 Romney Rd, Fleischer Investments 1 LLC to Rearick Gwynne, $295,500

766 Damon St, Conti Nicholas J to Gray Dawn Michelle, $40,000

1198 Pitkin Ave, Field Collins Properties LLC to Subba Santa, $115,000

535 S Hawkins Ave, Taylor Joshua H to Turney Keaton M, $185,500

861 Yale St, Hayek Fuad to Yale Adams Rentals LLC, $74,500

552 Inman St, Muckleroy Andrew J to Stkog LLC, $14,000

149 Bennington Rd, Vereecken Bruce V Trustee to Abbotoy Jonathan C, $335,000

859 Chester Ave, Goff Charmaine A to Dillon Matthew Haradon, $71,000

1144 Magnolia Ave, ABF588 LLC to Mike & Mike LLC, $61,500

1166 Dayton St, Sanyasi Benuka to Sanyasi Benuka, $38,915

886 Sarcee Ave, Chew Timothy J to Miller Evan Paul, $124,000

1559 Artman Ave, Webel Grant to Nixon Deandre L, $145,000

855 Yale St, Hayek Fuad to Yale Adams Rentals LLC, $74,500

561 Storer Ave, Rackley Paige to Rackley Paige, $10,166

1154 Juniper Ave, Bunker Investments LLC to Garrett Marcus H, $110,000

2211 SW 20th St, Perkins Sean to Nordberg Nicholas, $67,000

165 Stevenson Ave, Durbin Scott to Derita Tyson, $175,000

70 Wise St, Wiley Steven Michael to Feliciano Itza, $72,500

598 Brittain Rd, CJ Family Properties LLC to Augustine James, $82,500

685 Thayer St, Reiss Michael R Trustee to Walker Krissondra T, $126,000

1189 Ada St, Fogle Sunanta to Romano Paul, $111,000

838 Ruth Ave, Head Willie to Blanco Vincente, $35,000

681 Garfield St, Simera Graig to MHQ Services LLC, $31,000

1314 Derbydale Rd, Myers Ricardo D to Miller Real Estate II Ltd, $143,100

1062 Ackley St, Johnson Danielle Lynn to Stokes Tealia, $5,300

892 Ashland Ave, Johnson Paula to Heath David M, $20,000

1072 Pitkin Ave, Difar Ali Saleh to Difar Ali Saleh, $7,000

915 & 917 Minota Ave, WKTK LLC to Riliana Properties LLC, $70,000

548 Vernon Odom Blvd, H&R Consultant Group of Ohio Inc to K S Yoak Enterprises LLC, $42,000

89 Kent Ct, STP Summit Holdings LLC to Abk Investment and Holdings LLC, $23,070

2700 High Hampton Trl, Baltzer John G to Touma Marwan I, $315,000

391 Alpha Ave, Rhoades Jamie to Herndon Aisley L, $95,000

854 Hampton Ridge Dr, Mackey Wesley M to Houser Marian, $320,000

336 N Adams St, Leo Barker Property Management LLC to Yale Adams Rentals LLC, $67,500

208 Gale St, Haren Katherine S to Ardelian Dain, $1

2780 Forest View Dr, Houser Marian B to Valco Michael Robert, $450,000

1494 Malasia Rd, Deberte Scott V to Fatunmbi Rereloluwa, $94,000

1837 Springfield Center Rd, Bala Constantin E to Ivery Anthony, $156,000

1759 Kingsley Ave, Equity Trust Company to Murphy-Klamut Kathleen, $183,000

450 W Wilbeth Rd, Trail Properties LLC to Habitat for Humanity of Summit County Inc, $1

879 Lorain St, Zell John T to Giovannelli Stephen, $88,700

124 Kenilworth Dr, Cole Anson Dean to Wulff Katherine A, $225,000

316 Melbourne Ave, Mock Rodger M Trustee to Sexton Shannon Brittani Marie, $192,000

96 Akers Ave, Kucinic Tina to Redman Charles W, $127,000

516 Flora Ave, Fifth Third Bank to Goehler Mark, $50,001

1597 Treetop Trl, Waller Shannon to Longo Joe, $87,000

867 Kenton Ct, Dayo Lisa D to Evans Ellen, $220,000

130 Oneida Pl, Zuder Florence to Payne Kent Evan II, $99,800

1586 Kingsley Ave, Miller Real Estate II Ltd to Koch Michael, $180,000

780 Lakewood Blvd, Ferguson Jonathan E to Ferguson Zachary I, $61,050

940 Jason Ave, Prendergass Lynne to Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, $52,500

1066 Chalker St, Biswa Santa B to Payne Henry Ralena Henry Arrian, $126,000

681 Moreley Ave, C MM Rental Properties LLC to K S Yoak Enterprises LLC, $50,000

364 Rexford St, Perry David to Mamie Reen Properties LLC, $25,000

2199 Springfield Center Rd, Laconi Donald V to Cutting Matthew, $224,900

483 Stanton Ave, New Generation Homes Inc to Perez Michael Stephen Jr, $83,000

1716 Wiltshire Rd, Miller Cody A to Miller Cody A, $85,000

344 Village Pointe Dr, Pointe West PR LLC to Meadows Paige, $145,000

62 Harcourt Dr, Barton Hazel A to Safford Audrey L, $211,000

894 Mohawk Trl, Menard Andrew to Carrero Alexa Rianne, $258,100

2090 SW 13th St, Pearl James G to Rai Sanjetta, $120,000

771 Brittain Rd, Thornton Matthew L to Slaughter Stephanie B, $112,755

1125 Florida Ave, WKTK LLC to Riliana Properties LLC, $42,000

1171 Murray Ave, Conti Nicholas J to Gray Dawn Michelle, $40,000

848 Kling St, Bickle Thomas to Hostetler Tim, $19,300

202 Crosby St, Kunkel Thomas M to Relin Gidon Alex, $100,000

361 Bacon Ave, Cooper Amanda D to Gonzalez Ruben, $83,400

73 E Dresden Ave, Ulrich William R Trustee to Canan Ryan William, $155,000

179 Pocantico Ave, Fritz Heather L to Wotring Sherry, $154,000

1245 & 1247 Roslyn Ave, Collins Kevin R to Emechete Chen, $125,000

470 Inman St, Zell John T to Giovannelli Stephen, $100,000

1136 Trentwood Dr, Beheydt Donna to Phillips Thomas, $44,000

484 Spicer St, Iplangroup Agent for Custodian FBO 3320366 Roth Ira to Akron Investments LLC, $100,000

1231 Gorge Blvd, Alhamad Mahmoud to Bilby Frank W, $159,900

332 Hollywood Ave, Kennerly Darnell to Hete Alexander J, $278,000

1362 Wilbur Ave, Elder Matthew to Roscoe Christopher, $133,900

829 Yale St, Leo Barker Property Management LLC to Yale Adams Rentals LLC, $74,500

1870 Ford Ave, Horton Rebecca L to Aikens Rei LLC, $45,000

211 W Long St, Perry Family Real Estate LLC to Mamie Reen Properties LLC, $5,000

2186 SW 21st St, Max Edge Properties LLC to Flipp Side LLP, $10,000

452 Molane Ave, Blice Rebecca L to Bean Thompson Jackson V, $195,000

837 Yale St, Leo Barker Property Management LLC to Adams Rentals LLC, $76,500

1843 Cameroon Ct, Ransweiler Rebecca M to Yarbrough Ashley B, $47,800

890 Oregon Ave, Curtis Brianna P to Gustaveson Thomas, $80,000

95 Cuyahoga Falls Ave, K S Yoak Enterprises LLC to Morris Jason, $142,000

1525 Tyler St, Nevins Freda A to Lavole Smauel, $18,000

2416 Newton St, Barker Carl L to Moore Ryan, $161,750

1139 MC Intosh Ave, Bent Creek Properties LLC to SLG Ltd, $25,000

844 Chalker St, Goodrum Wayne A to Quinilla Carmin, $49,900

518 Auld Farm Cir, K Hovnanian Aspire at Auld Farms LLC to Campbell Jazmine, $250,000

684 Cliffside Dr, SFR3-000 LLC to Nagy Louis E, $225,000

345 Sand Run Rd, Schaffner Maureen A to Blickle John Carl, $425,000

342 N Adams St, Leo Barker Property Management LLC to Yale Adams Rentals LLC, $74,500

826 Sutherland Ave, Blair Elizabeth to Sandiff Timothy J, $135,000

2514 Christensen Ave, Huth Kelly E to Marvel Developments LLC, $60,000

Barberton

324 Spruce St, Pamer Rodney K to Allen Rufus, $330,000

696 E Tuscarawas Ave, Shue Glenda L to Borton Dennis E, $151,000

682 Wooster Rd N, Berlin Asa S to Sherwood Adrienne, $101,100

1456 Wooster Rd W, BRM Legacy 3 Investments LLC to Glascoe Maverick, $114,000

150 30th St NW, Mcfarland Amanda to Stender Amber Neal, $100,000

Bath Township

641 Ghent Rd, Doyle Coletta J to Mason Ronald Allen, $270,000

720 Trellis Green Dr, Asfoura Jehad Y to Pelle Maria, $2,125,000

2415 Martin Rd, Hermann John J to Zarobila Eric, $320,500

160 Provence Pointe, Walston Steven to Gilbert Sharon, $625,000

2748 Ira Rd, Young Kenneth to Mcintyre Hite Lisa M, $500,000

Boston Heights Village

142 Beverly Rd, Bryan Thomas Realty LLC to Metze Ryan Andrew, $345,000

Copley Township

189 Delaware Trl, Cukovic Miodrag to Bowers Joshua, $330,000

3051 Kendall Rd, Rininger Larry P to Griffin Taylor Dean, $200,000

887 Kirkwall Dr, Bennett Kenneth J to Valendza Alan, $117,600

4556 Litchfield Dr, SK Trading Co Ltd to Sickels Joshua E, $395,000

Coventry Township

598 Fruit Dr, Aviation 22 LLC to Acemark Holdings LLC, $45,000

307 W Ingleside Dr, Beers Kayla L to Shivak Daniel, $200,000

3496 Dollar Dr, Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd to Rawling Brian, $415,000

3333 Parnell Dr, Hogston Michael D to Griffith Lora Lye, $98,000

3739 Alma Ave, Cummings William to Oberlin David B, $79,000

808 E Waterloo Rd, Elieff Robert S Jr Co Trustee to Bosley Zoe N, $210,000

3638 Birdland Ave, Grenz Klaus to Ford Melissa M, $700,000

4174 Lake Vista Rd, Akron Summit Properties LLC to Malta Jennifer, $125,000

Cuyahoga Falls

1841 Vancouver St, Ghale Ratna M to Subba Manisha, $300,000

1742 Sedro St, Soloman Mary Elizabeth to Soloman Sandra M, $96,750

360 Birchwood Ave, Casalandra Rochelle A to Woyczynski Martin, $205,000

623 Falls Ave, Renew Home Exteriors LLC to Pena Manuela, $170,000

1764 High St, Smith Jeanne M to Henry Ryan J, $135,000

3109 Prior Dr, Jmi Ventures LLC to Ward Bruce, $216,000

631 Roanoke Ave, Matejin Zoran to Hunter Kelsey, $190,000

1628 Rexdale Dr, Sanyasi Gopal to Giri Kumari, $260,000

1432 Falls Ave, Labut Philip M to Opendoor Property Trust I, $185,500

260 Washington Ave, Hill Christine J to Wolff Zachary D, $195,000

1216 Lincoln Ave, Pepera Phillip E to Njah Jones, $225,000

1721 Silver Lake Ave, Yellen Patricia A to Tolbert Catherine Anne, $185,000

2442 2nd St, Valley Road LLC to Brockman Andrew Tyler, $211,000

242 Lincoln Ave, Blaha Jolene F to Ferrar Nathan, $150,000

1977 Victoria St, Binkley Dixie J to Spencer George Kevin, $190,000

2175 Larchdale Dr, Brooks Terry L to Brooks Zachary M, $48,000

1545 8th St, Decker Ivy June to Decker Ivy June, $119,400

1581 Mud Brook Ct, Hunt David to Cooksey David, $380,000

192 Woodridge Cir, Jepson Nicole A to Golobek Justin T, $376,000

452 E Reserve Dr, Bozzelli Dennis J to Heydorn Louise, $79,975

3214 Old Mill Dr, Johnson Richard M to Goldstein Michael L Trustee, $334,000

2980 Cedar Hill Rd, Thompson Patricia to Parde Megan Jolene, $289,312

1181 Bean Ln, Janis Joseph A Co Trustee to Bauer David Lee, $307,500

452 E Reserve Dr, Heydorn Louise to Heydorn Louise, $239,925

314 Steels Corners Rd, Bach Nicole S to O'donnell Jan, $310,000

Fairlawn

3646 Torrey Pines Dr, Ohara Timothy J to Stoops Joseph Thomas, $565,000

3242 Edington Rd, Szames Andrea N Co Trustee to Freeman Staephanie M, $270,000

Green

1198 E Turkeyfoot Lake Rd., Chizmar Kevin to Elite Home Remodels LLC, $144,200

3525 Mayfair Rd, Lancaster Mary Pearl to Mansingh Ryan, $200,000

3533 Elmhurst Cir, Gillespy Diane L to Evans Debra A, $345,000

1287 Ashwood Rd, Doerr Paul A Jr to Mccombs Margaret L, $550,000

3974 Crest View Dr, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Davenport Richard Allen, $441,298

3986 Crest View Dr, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Waugh John R, $446,295

Hudson

1798 Middleton Rd, Hardy B Marvin II to Blevins Zachary W, $293,000

5947 Laurawood Ln, Grimaldi Benjamin J to Gould Anthony L, $580,000

26 W Case Dr, Jones Michael R to Marburger Trevor, $375,000

2725 Parkside Dr, Robb Patti L to Hanson Paul E Jr Trustee, $560,000

5753 Timberline Trl, Ptacek John M to Logan Karen, $783,500

Lakemore Village

1424 5th St, Blackwell Renovations LLC to Fix and Flip Consultants, $9,000

1524 Raymond Ave, Quigley Patrick T Trustee to Zager Andrew, $105,000

2447 Sanitarium Rd, Davidson Karen K Trustee to Ross Charles W III, $150,000

2393 Lakeside Dr, Beamer Charlotte D Trustee to Kormos Danielle Rose, $260,000

Macedonia

8269 Robinwood Terr, Hutchinson Carol C Trustee to Schlieper Alyson, $262,000

784 Navajo Trl, Mulhall Patricia A to Snyder Olivia Corinne, $235,000

1461 Meadowlawn Dr, Morlan Justin D to Smith Barbara A, $271,350

8897 Sherri Dr, Griffith Barbara J to Zekaj Halsi, $270,000

9142 N Bedford Rd, Lee Janet G to Prentis James A, $150,000

Mogadore Village

3433 Curtis St, Walkerow Ellen I to Plesich Ivan, $126,000

Munroe Falls

181 Bermont Ave, Wireman Benjamin to Alexander Robert, $188,000

541 Park Ridge Dr, Mastrangelo Julie S to Rana Mahendra, $265,000

New Franklin

5718 Eastview Dr, Lance Matson Richard to Shaw Robert, $255,000

5672 Overture Way, Delagrange Brenda L to Lee Evan R, $155,000

Northfield Center Townshp

345 Beechwood Dr, Farinella Lauren A to Chapman Amy Jaramillo, $367,000

32 Northfield Ave, Dipenti Debra S to Adams Isabella, $277,000

75 Laurie Ln, Hughes James D to Haag Bridget, $266,000

7056 Schoepf Dr, White Antoinette M to Bokisa Michael J Sr, $236,000

7261 Somerset Ct, Ackley Christine A to Majewski Michael J, $200,516

Northfield Village

218 May Ave, Verbic Lawrence J Trustee to Boryk Stephen David, $198,700

Norton

4272 S Hametown Rd, the Drees Company to Monzo Alphonzo V, $767,310

2885 Oakcrest Dr, Dittmer Mark Trustee to Bates Benjamin J, $370,000

2430 Inas Dr, Burcham Beth R Trustee to Gray Bridget M, $1

2725 Laurie Ln, Peplowski Ted to Frohlich Jessica, $271,000

3569 Pillar Cir, Addison Norton LLC to NVR Inc, $65,838

Reminderville

10354 Redbud Dr, Heung Foa Lee Ted to Dalesandro Amy L, $390,000

parcel 6600093 Glenwood Blvd, Rosewood Property LLC to West Creek Conservancy, $800,000

10311 Smugglers Cove, Munn John R to Mesenger Daniel, $269,000

3734 Nautilus Trl, Smith Jamie to Greenberger Carolyn M, $350,000

Richfield Village

3446 Crandall Ave, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Gilbert Kalie R Marshall, $697,845

3797 Everett Rd, Oviatt Raymond II to Oviatt Raymond II, $19,132

4886 Streetsboro Rd, Mohein Hardev S to Saroukhan Michael, $325,000

Sagamore Hills Township

434 Adelle Dr, Hanson David J to Gulko Dmitry, $496,000

8789 Fenton Ct, Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd to J & J Home Improvements LLC, $239,000

1125 Canyon View Rd, Hill Top Homes LLC to Miller Lisa A, $126,500

895 Spicers Ln, Nicolai Jennifer L Trustee to Cunningham Margaret M Zgrabik, $331,000

11986 Marymac Dr, J & J Family of Northeast Ohio LLC to Turle Jessica K, $230,000

Silver Lake Village

2980 Silver Lake Blvd, Zuch Frederic L Trustee to Bloom Paul, $615,000

Springfield Township

1627 Krumroy Rd, Burgy Zachary L to Long Jordan, $10,000

3237 Carper Ave, Pace Renovations to Beaver Alexis A, $245,000

960 Utica Ave, King William A to Poe Joan, $85,000

2993 Woodland Pl, Hagan Deborah A to Miller Real Estate II Ltd, $118,100

3472 Brunk Rd, Buck Angela to Elite Home Remodels LLC, $85,500

1137 Krumroy Rd, Reynolds Ronald M to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, $92,700

Stow

1195 Inverness Ln, Thomas Benjamin Trustee to Mcmillan Donald B, $300,000

3409 Adaline Dr, Mitchell Robert G to Podmore Stephanie Marie, $280,500

3066 Kent Rd, Fox Michael J Trustee to Meadows Elizabeth L, $65,000

2612 Call Rd, Dempsey Harry C to Mincek Kayla C, $285,000

4694 Red Willow Rd, Eischen Morgan C to Bower Shawn M, $267,000

3978 Genevieve Blvd, Hollis Jeffrey M to Maherkhera Marie, $165,900

2844 E Diana Lynn Dr, Williams Stephanie S to Glen Ian, $285,000

Tallmadge

182 W Howe Rd, Smegelsky Francis H to Pradhan Dilip, $302,000

100 Benjamin Way, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Herbell Andrew, $410,925

428 Peter Path, Hollingsworth Carolyn A to Ormond Kevin Alexander, $325,000

537 Washburn Rd, Nangle Patricia S to Asap Investment Group LLC, $82,600

12 Benjamin Way, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Parks Matthew, $395,330

510 Parkside Ln, Magyar Kathleen S to Pascoe Anna, $200,000

72 Benjamin Way, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Ardakani Mostafa Kamali, $408,000

Twinsburg

1576 Silver Oak Cir, Turay Antonette S to Beganovic Adrian, $335,000

9151 Oakview Ct, Nimmagadda Venkata S to Allen Felicia, $482,000

2580 Maple Dr, Williams Katherine E to Bruner Carlton, $275,000

Twinsburg Township

8265 Stow Rd, Aviation 22 LLC to Kresse Stephen, $20,000

3158 Saint Mikala Ct, Singh Charan to Hauff Eric, $510,000

3281 Evans Way, Hunt Nicholas A to Carnes John, $575,000

PORTAGE COUNTY

Atwater

4653 Hattrick, Schiele Aaron R & Jennie E (Trustees) to Galloway Tina Marie, $205,000

parcel 28-083-00-00-005-001 Bassett, Rodabaugh Robin R & Dianne M (J&S) to Gurnish Nathanael J, $325,000

4776 Bassett, Rodabaugh Robin R & Dianne M (J&S) to Gurnish Nathanael J, $325,000

5173 Waterloo Rd, Bost Marcus to Reno Keith J & Janet L Canova, $345,000

699 Hartville, Moulton Rachel A Shircliff to Martin Corbin Allen & Jamarah (J&S), $330,000

Aurora

267 Tinkers Tl, Getz Leroy Conrad & Marcella Ann (J&S) to Koap LLC, $525,000

566 Fountainview Tl, Yoder James S & Tayler R (J&S) to Balkovec Dale Alan & Mary Conway-Balkovec (J&S), $402,500

521 Bounty, Pace Wendy D to Miller Jonathan D Aka Jonathan & Aimee C & David (J&S), $479,900

717 Grand View Ln, Didomenico Michael R & Kathleen V Co-Trustees to Mannarino Donald J & Grace M (J&S), $429,000

315 Aspen Ct, Bailey Edward A & Gretchen L (J&S) to Hemoud Amer & Lauren (J&S), $476,650

890 Dipper Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Esho Adetokunbo, $410,000

354 Pioneer Tl, Russo Anthony J & Kimberly M Balliette (J&S) to Horvat Justin & Alison (J&S), $339,700

Gaithersburg

3950 Alliance, Makarev Evgeny to Krall Kathryn, $138,000

Garrettsville

8354 Eagle Creek Dr, Reserve at Eagle Creek Development Corp to Gonzales Vincent James & Megan Nicole (J&S), $53,900

8150 Garfield Dr, Cales Nathaniel J & Amy Lynn (J&S) to Ahart Thomas Britton & Laura (J&S), $357,777

Hiram

5968 Winchell Rd, Hobbs-Tepedino Hillary Michele to Arnold Andrew L, $676,000

Houston

2648 Clermont, US Bank Trust Na (Ttee) to Weese William Scott & Molly Rebekkah, $159,900

Hudson

1121 Doralee, Rueschman Cheryl A to Bank Investments LLC, $158,000

Hummelstown

2135 Rankin, Swank Keith B to Heritage Sharon L, $100,000

Kent

319 Highland, Hardman Montie C & Mary K to Willenborg Daniel R & Sonita Harris (J&S), $221,000

509 Roosevelt, Opendoor Property Trust I to Dockery Gavin Michael & Abigail R Scott (JTW/S), $145,000

933 Water, Kruis Jim R & Diane L (J&S) to Gwinn Jason Shane & Amy Beth (J&S), $120,000

402 Bowman, Thompson Tricia J to Davis Adam, $243,500

1689 Olympus Dr, Lin Sai Fang to Popova Ekaterina, $155,000

4624 Jenna Cr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Mutlu Hasan F & Andrea Maldonado (J&S), $387,285

4136 St Rt 14, Fankhauser Mark K & Jill K to Sroa 4136 Oh-14 Oh LLC, $2,750,000

2069 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Ishola Oluwayemisi Denike & Adeyinka Olumide Adesina (J&S), $414,130

3747 Martha, Walden David A to Slama Gavin Lee & Leah Rose Luli (J&S), $219,100

1985 Pineview, Brunner Timothy James to Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Joseph Wengerd Ira, $305,000

4480 Sandelwood, Winstead Kevin R to Davis Christian L & Caitlin P Lescsak (J&S), $114,000

2146 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Sherpa Pemba & Karmi & Dawa Dolma & Phurba (J&S), $459,190

Mantua

3175 Sandy Lake, Ohlrich Holly A to Harris David, $233,500

parcel 33-059-00-00-033-012 Taxi Way, Murray Sean to Bokesch Eugene, $43,000

Mogadore

1121 Doralee, Rueschman Cheryl A to Bank Investments LLC, $158,000

Ravenna

885 Overlook, Miller Real Estate II Ltd to Ramm Restorations LLC, $83,000

parcel 31-316-10-00-193-000 Freedom, 543 Freedom Street LLP to Richmond Alpha Jr & Julia Sott (J&S), $145,000

1272 Shadow Lawn, Anderson Anthony E to Cummons Anthony & Kama (J&S), $205,000

543 Freedom, 543 Freedom Street LLP to Richmond Alpha Jr & Julia Sott (J&S), $145,000

2684 Green Hill, Roberto Joseph A to Butcher Jarod & Alyssa (J&S), $270,000

parcel 29-110-10-00-028-000 St Rt 88, Mix David A & Rebecca R (J&S) to Jones Megan Lynn, $12,000

5409 Winding Creek Dr, Rogers Casey G & Linda J (J&S) to Scales Jennifer & Malinda Woodring (J&S), $303,500

Richfield

2337 Roberts Journey, Cady Robert S to Nluminate LLC, $265,000

Streetsboro

1025 Alden, Murray Eric W & Joanna E Cagle (J&S) to Lamb Victoria E, $290,000

1691 Dublin Way, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Patel Mayurika & Nitinkumar & Manisha J (J&S), $429,795

719 Diane, Meighen Constance A to Cox John & Donna (J&S), $185,000

9954 Beverly Ln, Chamberlin Holly M & Daniel G Banks Jr (J&S) to Petrilla Michelle R, $142,000

1467 Mclean Ave, Jackson William R & Ophelia (J&S) to Berta Mark C & Kilgore Kathryn & James (J&S), $356,000

10198 St Rt 43, Geis Streetsboro 43 North LLC to Dcxdock Streetsboro LLC, $3,200,000

907 Holborn Rd, Thomas Wesley A & Sarah N D'agostino (J&S) to Shaffer Tanner & Leah (J&S), $379,900

1428 Trader, Pandey Raghav & Jamie (J&S) to Ciccolini Michael Edward, $159,000

1918 Woods Dr, Blackledge Jeff J & Doreen L to Talbott-Broccone Wendy Ellen, $331,000

9988 Delores Dr, Synecky Donald P & Lorene J Sova to Pinzone Charles, $280,000

8742 Mavis Tl, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Little Dervonda, $350,200

1687 Dublin Way, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Perez Jose & Melissa (J&S), $450,325

STARK COUNTY

Alliance

Barrett Cheryl from Matty Teresa M & James R II, 538 E Milton St, $130,000.

Coach House LLC from Westview Properties Ltd, 186 Rosenberry St, $24,750.

Coach House LLC from Westview Properties, Ltd., parcel 107165 Rosenberry St, $24,750.

Coach House LLC from Westview Propertiesllc, 152 Rosenberry St, $24,750.

Coach House LLC from Westview Propertiesllc, parcel 105729 Rosenberry St E, $24,750.

Coach House LLC from Westview Propertiesltd, 226 12th St, $63,800.

Estes Emily & Maynard Korri from Saunier Stephen A & Lisa M, 747 S Linden Ave, $119,900.

Marsili Eric from Conrad Donald E, 847 Klinger Ave, $47,500.

Sproul Brian T & Charisse from Bench Jeffrey A & Hobbs Helen M &, 305 Parkway BLVD, $84,312.

TNC Renovations LLC from Zeusangel Investment Properties Ltd, 430 Milner St, $32,000.

Wood Thomas J & Johnson Mark & from Baum David M & Kimberly A, 671 S Haines Ave, $50,000.

Your Forever Home LLC from Weatherspoon Evelyn, 757 S Webb Ave, $41,800.

Bethlehem Township

Bichsel Harold & Sherri Lynn from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1101059 Zambesi, $3,400.

Colly Anthony W & Tammi R from R&W Home Improvement LLC, 10081 Navarre Rd SW, $392,000.

Feucht Ronald & Valarie from Hull Matthew R & Elizabeth, 8236 Lina St SW, $265,000.

Hooser Brian & Marian from Johnston James E & Reid Janet L, parcel 1100265 Tanganyika Trl, $24,000.

Ramey Zach & Blake from Briggs Joyce A, 102 4th St NE, $191,500.

Turner Robert & Edgell Debra from Lenox Justin & Holly, parcel 1100241 Safari Trl, $5,000.

Vechey Rhonda from Maxhimer Tyler M & Fisher Amber L, 6 Bender St NE, $149,900.

Ziegler Dean C from Scoffield Steven D & Garrett E, parcel 1100324 Safari Trl, $22,500.

Canal Fulton

England Bryan & Megan from Vesely Wanda E, 754 Greenwood Dr, $225,000.

Yoho Robert James & Fawn Elaine from Stitz George, 540 Locust St S, $120,000.

Canton

4517 Group LLC from Mabry Ann C, 2531 7th St NE, $36,076.

A.g.p.c. Inc from Collett Christopher J, 1155 Benskin Ave SW, $170,000.

Agpc Inc from Collett Christopher J, 1149 Benskin Ave SW, $170,000.

Anderson Tristen from Home at Last Properties LLC, 1624 Monument Rd NW, $155,000.

Bailis Kevin M & Meredith L from Gainer Rental Properties LLC Series #11, 2450 Georgetown Rd NE, $125,000.

Baltazar Efrain Perez from Dahlgren Daniel C, 205 Lawn Ave NW, $23,000.

Bonilla Orrego Ricardo Estith & from Mackintosh Kimberlyk, 330 Linwood Ave NW, $150,000.

Bowman Etta from Shaffer Neil E, 1435 9th St NW, $71,000.

Brothers Holly from Lenzy Elizabeth, 1425 Fulton Rd NW, $132,000.

Button Jeffrey Allen from Barrino Patricia A, 2530 7th St NE, $12,729.

Carter Bryan from Aslanides Pan & Stern Roula Co Ttees, 618 Wertz Ave SW, $5,400.

Carter Bryan from Aslanides Pan & Stern Roula Co Ttees, 636 Wertz Ave SW, $85,000.

Cutchall Robert L Jr & Kathy K from Troyer Glenda J, 1374 Greenfield Ave SW, $15,970.

Denbow Deanna K from Aslanides Pan & Stern Roula Co Ttees, 1007 Roslyn Ave SW, $90,000.

Drinks James IV from Nationwide Investments LLC, 1729 Roosevelt Ave NE, $130,000.

Elaine & Company LLC from Okey Steven P, 337 3rd St NW, $233,000.

Gallant Joshua & Monica from Longenecker Scott Michael & Kurt Bonner, 1423 40th St NW, $145,000.

Hookey Charles D & Donna P from Hookey Charles, 1716 Harmont Ave NE, $24,500.

Ickes Timothy A from Reitter Shaun M, 1444 Miami CT NE, $29,250.

Jacob's Ladder Property Group LLC from Kovalik Joseph R Jr Trustee, 1522 Stark Ave SW, $36,000.

K S Yoak Enterprises LLC from Hill Shaun, 2220 9th St NW, $41,000.

Link Cheyenne Ivy & Hershberger from Bracken Davis J & Dray W, 3732 Greenwood PL SW, $75,000.

Lopez Francisco J from Rodriquez Abraham & Maria Betina Escobar, 1129 2nd St NW, $15,000.

Mathes Sarah & Edward from Libertore Rhiannon M, 3413 Logan Ave NW, $149,000.

Mccarel Matthew from Twin Creek Rentals LLC, 1001 Arlington Ave SW, $95,000.

Morales Limon Cruz A & from Tarver Donald E, 1116 4th St NE, $31,600.

Neo Home Buyers Inc from Neo Home Buyers Inc, 732 Akin CT SW, $7,950.

Nicholas Ray Enterprises LLC from Frenz Robert J, 1306 Harrisburg Rd NE, $80,000.

Painters Supply & Equipment Co from Klase Brothers Realty, 713 12th St NE, $382,800.

Rushin Riccardo from Sprout Brett & Susan G, 1415 23rd St NE, $30,000.

Simmons Lance J & Jennifer from Adhp LLC, 1116 Maryland Ave SW, $116,000.

Villard Joseph & Koethy Anne from Pennell Alec Ewing, 3836 10th St SW, $149,500.

Winans Karen Nka Suchan Karen S from Fernandez Kathy, 1321 39th St NW, $162,500.

Young Sarah R & David A III from Canton for All People Acquistion and, 1120 9th St NW, $90,000.

Canton Township

Combs Susan R from Kasler Terry J & Audrey I, 3922 21st St SW, $82,520.

Griffith Sheri & Keith from Wilfong Lisa, 222 48th St SE, $80,800.

Griffith Sheri & Keith from Wilfong Lisa, 4805 Ridge Ave SE, $80,800.

Kirkparick Joyce & Robert from Graber David L, 4630 Cleveland Ave SE, $136,000.

Metzger Rocco M from Romig Cynthia & Channell Cynthia M, 1014 Lillian St SW, $168,000.

Northwest Canton Properties LLC from Mittas Constantinos, 3934 12th St NW, $55,000.

Smith Staci M from Wilson Ricky D, 3303 9th St NW, $144,500.

Soltis Bryan Scott Sr. from Stutler Sharon L, 3903 Richville Dr SW, $160,000.

Vick Joshua & Kaitlyn Mariah from Holshu Mark A, 513 Figueroa PL SE, $145,000.

Jackson Township

7150 Portage LLC from Geiger Lori L, 7150 Portage St NW, $612,000.

Arsena Nicholas & Paskiet Christina from Gribben Bryan J & Heather D, 9668 Hocking St NW, $295,000.

Bucklew Erica & Pfeister Jennifer from Johnston Leigh, 7977 Chablis Dr NW, $328,500.

Cavella Susan J & Lucas Linda from Lanning Helen J, 4622 Preserve Dr NW, $210,000.

Cipriano Angela from Vittling Lori, parcel 1629876 Concord St NW, $39,800.

Cuellar Claudia Astrid from Cuellar Zayra Aime, 2414 Glenmont Rd NW, $158,700.

Cuellar Claudia Astrid from Cuellar Zayra Aime, parcel 1700186 Woodlawn Ave NW, $158,700.

Daly Brett Trustee from Cueto Isaac C & Chelsey K, 8453 Wooded Point Cir NW, $475,000.

Dejesus Terrance S & Lohr Danielle from Fisher Amy L, 7582 Rolling Green Ave NW, $536,000.

Esway Anthony S & Baker Heather L from Kiplinger Abby N, 7040 Eastham Cir NW, $265,000.

Gainey Michael & Jennifer from Wheeler Land Holdings LLC, 6858 Harvey Ave NW, $165,000.

Greene Andrew D & Laura K from Greene Andrew D & Laura K, 8954 Portage St NW, $15,000.

Jackson Brenda Joyce & Robert R from Patmos Brent J & Trudy L Trustees, 4775 Armandale Ave NW, $560,000.

K. Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 7027 Heritage Park Ave NW, $76,000.

Koehler Timothy J & Brianna Q from Mccaffrey Tracy A, 6940 Maple Glen Ave NW, $325,000

Kutcher-Kokopf Properties LLC from Carnes Philip B & Terri E, 7193 Sunset Strip Ave NW, $950,000.

Lemin Ian K & Sara L Ttees from Four Leaf Investment Group Inc, parcel 10017174 Huckleberry St NW, $280,000.

Modern Reno Group LLC from Svetlich Melissa L, 8019 Glendevan St NW, $375,000.

Ozanich Lauren from Defays Gerald & Montserrat, 6952 Ponteberry St NW, $362,000.

Pand Properties LLC from Forty Two 45 LLC, 4245 Fulton Dr NW, $185,000.

Peters Daniel E from West Dolly L, 5565 Bexley Cir NW, $260,000.

Rea Custom Homes LLC from RG3 LLC, 7456 Greenview Ave NW, $96,000.

Roman Camden from Wynkoop Blake Robert, 5814 Lake Cable Ave NW, $269,000.

Rowles Andrew A & Julianne N Ttee of the from Nichol Kris R, 6260 Woodmoor Ave NW, $181,400.

Schreck Tina M from Schreck Tina M & Wilfong Lisa D, 7127 Bentley CT NW, $74,750.

Sebenoler Michael v & Kruger Tracy L from Masters Joshua W, 8615 Lutz Ave NW, $325,000.

Singh Homes LLC from Pagonis Georgene H, 5208 Fulton Dr NW, $225,000.

Smith Timothy S & Willa A from Slade Doris A, 5892 Vantage Hill Ave NW, $170,000.

Wyatt Victor James from Ganzer Richard F & Michele L, 4574 Morgate Cir NW, $167,375.

Lake Township

Dillion Chad & Brianna from Lake O Pines LLC, parcel 10010706 White Pine Ave NE, $120,000.

Hughes Robert & Hallie from Murphy Michael Paul & Julianne Elizabeth, 13366 Sara Ave NW, $335,000.

Jenkins Melody Joy & Gregory James from Bartoletta Jenniferd, 211 Erie Ave NW, $266,500.

Miller Real Estate II Ltd from Barker Brandon S & Brown Shawna M, 2396 Edison St NW, $170,100.

Odrobina Frank from Rhodes Wilbur H & Lois J Trustees, 2127 Mount Pleasant St NW, $222,500.

Shaffner Properties LLC from Randolph Joel P & Mary J, 8576 Wedgewood Ave NW, $245,000.

Simmons Dylan & Mccullough Alexis from Grandpa's House LLC, 3824 Chickasaw Trl NW, $280,000.

Spalding Andria Marie from Beal Linda K, 13675 Cleveland Ave Lot #45, $25,000.

Thompson Laurie B from Pownall Gene S, 12263 Pueblo Path Ave NW, $265,000.

Ungaro Patrick & Natalee Lynn from Edwards Rex R Trustee, 720 Oneida Trl SW, $354,900.

Volpe Anita M & Shankle Tracy C from Brentin Janna M, 3060 Mahogany Run Cir NW Condo 6, $234,500.

Lawrence Township

Forster Kelley S from Weisel Joshua & Leah M Co-Ttees, 4044 Beaumont Ave NW, $340,000.

Gutierrez Jose & Elizabeth E from Worrell Matthew A & Lynsey M, 10420 Mapleview St NW, $235,000.

JRK Holdings Ltd from Butterbridge Real Estate Management Ltd, parcel 10017242 Butterbridge Rd NW, $295,608.

Ohio Land Source LLC from Map Office Work in Process, 5696 Butterbridge Rd NW, $386,906.

Ohio Land Source LLC from Map Office Work in Process, 5696 Butterbridge Rd NW, $487,872.

Weisel Joshua J & Leah M Co-Ttees from Weisel Joshua & Leah M Co-Ttees, parcel 10017271 Beaumont Ave NW, $5,000.

Lexington Township

Andric Sonya M from Church Diane, 15221 Gaskill Dr NE 21 A, $6,000.

Rice Rebecca Catherine from JPW Rentals LLC, 11430 Rockhill Ave NE, $50,000.

Louisville

Father Cooper Company LLC from Edwards Family LLC, 500 N Chapel St, $250,000.

Father Cooper Company LLC from Edwards Family LLC, parcel 3600472 Mill St N, $250,000.

Peterson Stephen & Eva-Lyn from Betz Howard A & Rebecca A, 303 Chapel Square Cir, $218,000.

Todoran Kiersten M from Todoran Kiersten M, 1115 W Chester Dr, $253,000.

Massillon

Angerman Glenn D & Amy L from Angerman Carole L, 1018 Beverly Rd NE, $75,000.

Bevington Richard & Dawn from Geib Rickey J & Tambralee Co Trustees, 1960 Cyprus Dr SE, $360,000.

D'anniballe Craig W & Barbara Ann from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation DBA Ryan, 3528 Kenyon Creek Ave NW, $299,295.

Datesh Samuel G & Fearon Ethel R from Cherry Springs Condos LLC, 1235 Queen Anne Dr NW Condo 1235, $308,660.

Dillon Caelynn & Michael from Pishotta Dominique Marie, 907 13th St SE, $110,000.

Dodson Lonnie & Howells Lynn L from Cherry Springs Condos LLC, 1237 Queen Anne Dr NW Condo 1237, $227,248.

Dragovich Nicoli from 633 23 St LLC, 633 23rd St NW, $150,000.

Eberhart Kenneth J & Jane S from Cherry Springs Condos LLC, 1233 Queen Anne Dr NW Condo 1233, $215,145.

Ferrell Janelle from Condon Harry v, 163 Rolling Park Dr N, $12,000.

Harris Staria Rae from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 1850 Fish Creek Cir NW, $251,060.

Hendershot Coby A from Gindlesberger Denise A, 1122 15th St SW, $126,000.

Koons Abigail R from Briggs Richard K & Peggy J, 716 Tremont Ave SW, $107,000.

KS Yoak Enterprises LC from Kring Patricia A, 1009 17th St SW, $40,000.

Leadingham Zack & Rose from Vanscoy Betsy L & Shaw Katherine E, 22 Shriver Ave SE, $160,000.

Mccloskey Michael P from Macknin Adam & Jennifer L, 821 Wellman Ave SE, $96,500.

Mora Rufino Juan Alberto from Smith Kevin, 843 Sheffield Ave NE, $155,000.

Nationwide Investments LLC from Douglas Walter J, 1713 Main Ave W, $30,500.

Painters Supply & Equipment Co from Klase Bros Realty, 904 Erie St S, $382,800.

Price Cory A & Graber Kurt E from Efinger Angela & Harris Angela, 809 Lake Ave NE, $122,000.

Rogers Sandra & Andrew from Continental Community Management Service, 23 Rolling Acres Cir E, $9,100.

Ruegg Eric from Revision Homebuyers LLC, 36 Finley PL SW, $47,300.

Ruegg Eric from Revision Homebuyers LLC, parcel 611230 Wabash Ave SW, $47,300.

Vallance James Aubrey & Bates Christine from Youngman Lorraine E, 2065 Tremont Ave SW, $195,000.

Wade Brandon from Malik Curtis J Jr, 1726 Erie St S, $164,900.

Westover Cynthia T from Cherry Springs Condos LLC, 1337 Queen Anne Dr NW Condo 1337, $219,900.

Nimishillen Township

Bliler Richard E from Shyann Hunter LLC, 5984 Daisy St, $185,000.

Martin Jason D from Domer Julia A, 6217 Mann St NE, $231,750.

Ryan Jerry & Sharon from Rodocker Joann E, 10684 Easton St NE, $50,000.

Shaw Marci J & Phillip M from Marlene R Estock, 5395 N Nickel Plate St, $225,000.

North Canton

Brenton Dolores A from Cameron Kathy A & Hoch Denise L, 1627 Elberta Ave SW, $240,000.

Brobson Gary & Nikki from Cartwright Joseph R & Julia C, 1305 Lorrell Ave SW, $275,000.

Decapito Rachel & Aaron from Pinder James M, 706 Weber Ave NE, $221,000.

Finnell Emily Marie & Pallotto Kurtis from Finnell Scott C & Amy L, 231 Orchard Hill Dr SW, $215,000.

Geissinger Ava J from Chandler Dorothy A, 1333 Valley Dr NW, $115,000.

Keck Evan J & Walter Makenzie A from Ram Property Investments LLC, 1693 Meadowlane Dr SE, $202,000.

Massar Kurt & Patricia from Brady Pamela A Trustee, 615 Durkin Way SW, $347,000.

Metz Justin T & Sandra L from Dale Sally M Trustee / Sally M Dale Rev, 1250 Westview Cir SE, $324,500.

Pitinii Fredrick & Melissa v from Levner Brett Caroline, 231 Bachtel St SW, $117,900.

Osnaburg Township

Haas Brandon Richard & from Campbell Adam & Autumn, 267 Berger Cir, $230,000.

Stutler Aundrea from Wahl David E, 2249 Belfort Ave, $352,000.

Wiederman Mark P from Zimmerman Ida M, 6283 Orchardview Dr SE, $6,000.

Paris Township

Beard Jacob D & Green Erin R J&S from Canizales Margarita, 3458 Ridgeport Ave SE, $230,000.

El-Trac Holdings LLC from Carper Lynn E, 800 N Market St, $85,000.

Gibler Larry & Terrie from Moody Olivia J, 1335 Pleasant Ridge St SE, $169,900.

Hurless William L from Normington John W & Ingrid Consing, 1830 Baird Ave NE, $225,000.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC from Covert Adelia A, 510 W Line St, $44,000.

Richards Sarah & Saler Charles from Lorenzo Aaron M, parcel 10017048 Paris Ave NE, $109,000.

Perry Township

Efinger Angela from Clark Frank Properties Ltd, 407 Belle Ave NW, $170,000.

Foss Ronald W II from Valentine Miranda K, 4623 14th St NW, $180,000.

Holderbaum Cole L from Shonk Ronald J, 5020 Leona Ave SW, $208,000.

Jones Jason J & Schwarzentraub from Jones Terry S & Margaret M, 3982 Shepler Church Ave SW, $180,000.

Peters Scott O from Peters Anna M, 6858 Westwood St SW, $125,300.

Schuler David M from Knox Richard M, 316 Westland Ave SW, $136,000.

Smith Lorinda K from Burkholder Theodore L & Shirley A, 4558 12th St NW, $176,400.

Sunderlin Millie from Elliott Steven & Morgan, 6215 Llanfair St SW, $350,000.

Wadian Suzanne & Ensminger Troy from Taylor Cheryl L, 4520 Emma PL NW, $175,000.

Pike Township

Buxton Daniel from Brownsword Rachel L, 5719 Joleda Dr SW, $6,000.

Russell Brian S & Shaylinn P from Faigley John W & Carrie A, 7922 Briggle Ave SW, $140,000.

Plain Township

Bennet Jeremy T & Jessica R from Dibattista Scott N & Melosina, 1114 Grove St NE, $220,000.

Campbell Sarah A & Nathan P from Dayton Robert M & Mckelley Karen J &, 4215 Roosevelt Ave NE, $176,500.

Clary Jonathan from Beitel Klay Ttee, 6122 Market Ave N, $35,000.

Etro Investments LLC from Losa Investments Ltd, 6252 Melody Rd NE, $134,800.

Fernandez Manuel D from Cole Noelle C, 7629 Bucknell Cir NW, $445,000.

Fruh Daniel J & Ann E from the Obmf Family Trust, 5716 Kings Gate Cir NE, $400,000.

Ickes Jeremy J & Reale Selana M from Wagner David A, 6514 Candlestick Ave NE, $203,500.

Lee Christy from Capital Management Group LLC, 3914 Darlington Rd NW, $245,000.

NVR Inc., A Virginia Corporation, DBA from Mckinley Edgewood Development Company LLC, 6838 Harrington Court Ave NE, $72,000.

O'Neil Britton & Kaela from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 6717 Harrington Court Ave NE, $365,770.

Ragland William J & Kay M from Mccoy Ronald L, 3304 21st St NW, $223,500.

Roe Timothy & Melissa D from Hanson Martin D & Jennifer A, 3592 Stratavon St NW, $325,600.

Selzer Andrew & Cusma Kathryn from Drukenbrod Mary J, 2143 45th St NE, $190,000.

Shearer Jordan S from Van Riper Joshua C & Alexandria M, 6449 Blossomwood Cir NE, $275,000.

Sutton John Byron IV & Amber Marie from Whitfield Kevin, 6858 Stonecreek Ave NE, $222,000.

Walker Eddie & Brandi N from Kasper Eric R, 1734 Stone Crossing St NE, $340,000.

Youngstown Hospitality LLC from Meander Canton LLC, 5244 Broadmoor Cir NW, $5,800,313.

Sandy Township

Wagner Nicholas D from Bailey Ronald L, 7000 Waynesburg Dr SE, $130,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Buckeye Meadows Enterprises LLC from Buckeye Meadows Enterprises LLC, 11756 Elton St SW, $574,000.

Buckeye Meadows Enterprises LLC from Foster Leslie D Etal, 11756 Elton St SW, $287,000.

Max Edge Properties LLC from Miller Ryan J, 514 Maple St W, $247,500.

Miller Duane Allen & Reuben from Miller David Jr & Freda R, 15291 Millersburg Rd SW, $250,000.

Tuscarawas Township

Francis William D from Shane Cory A, 955 Brenner Ave NW, $197,000.

Petrime Michael Paul & Tori Kimberlyn from Baker Shay A., 1015 Kenyon Rd NW, $188,500.

Petrime Michael Paul & Tori Kimberlyn from Baker Shay A., parcel 7401495 Kenyon Ave NW, $188,500.

Reed Mary Lou & Daniel J from Gamary David J, 10355 Wooster St NW, $100,000.

Washington Township

Mickle Elisha J & Marks Brandy from Nolen Dorothy M, 16022 Severance St NE, $245,000.

Rigby Mark Aaron & Mixon Cheyenne from Fonte Aaron M & Angela R, 1574 W Beech St, $194,900.

Rinaldi Joseph M & Carissa L from Fleck Sharon & Raybuck Randall, 16285 Cenfield St NE, $335,000.

Starks Demetria from Morocco Frank & Luella, 12823 Easton St NE, $197,500.

MEDINA COUNTY

Wadsworth

parcel 033-12C-24-027 Beacon Hill Dr, Lasic Kimberly & Steve Boesch to Maier Patrick & Allyson, $200,000

217 Maylawn Ave, Campbell Barbara D to Campbell Jeremiah Scott & Brooke Jeannine, $65,000

889 Queens Gate Way, Edwards Lane E II & Juliana C to Pearl James G & Barbara J, $265,000

144 Beechwood Dr, Swartz Joan M to Lance Justin & Rachel, $261,000

5236 State Rd, Russ Frank & Paige Asche to Moulagiannis Johnny R & Marsha G Griswold, $393,750

144 Third St, Bennett Sean M to Metzger Nick, $160,000

1218 High St, Corwin Family LLC to 1218 High St LLC, $625,000

294 Chestnut St, Verginis Dimitrios to Bertram Matthew, $115,000

6633 State Rd, Cecil Richard A Trustee to Zimmerman Michael G, $575,000

Brunswick

5203 Bringham Dr, Ingold Robert to Glavasevic Jaclyn & Edward, $318,500

2946 Marion Pkwy, Norsic Matthew D to Nealon Nathanael R & Rachel M Ward, $327,200

1412 Spyglass Hill Dr, Federico Chris & Tracy to Schaffran William A & Deborah M, $329,000

4100 Regal Ave, Dentz Sylvia & Nancy Kmetz to Lester Dana, $243,500

1139 Stearns St, Hunter Jaclyn D to Flash Samantha F, $237,000

5107 Denton CL, Herron Rylee M to Longstreet Meredith L, $300,000

2773 Grafton Rd, Newell Joanne E to Haussman Alexandrea, $185,000

parcel 003-18D-22-042 Samuel Dr, Dietz David to A2 Property Solutions LLC, $9,550

3123 Briarcliff Dr, Frantz Daniel J & Monica L to Whitfield Lauren Marissa & Kenneth Dwight Jr, $566,000

472 Pembroke Cove, Koeth James & Susan L to Betz Gregory Thomas & Lorraine Marie, $250,500

Chippewa Lake

5680 Burlington Dr, Conrad Cory to Hartel Brandon & Samantha, $270,000

109 Lakeview Ct, Mahoney Thomas M to Heavenly Housing Chippewa Lake LLC, $360,000

Hinckley

parcel 016-03B-03-036 River Rd, Norris Valerie to Bly Gary & Lee Marie, $586,500

parcel 016-03C-24-004 Weymouth Rd (R), Miller Charles F to Weymouth Land Preserve LLC, $612,000

147 River Rd, Norris Valerie to Bly Gary & Lee Marie, $586,500

2260 Weymouth Rd, Miller Charles F to Weymouth Land Preserve LLC, $612,000

1174 Stony Hill Rd, Huntington National Bank Trustee to Imlay Daniel Robert & Jessica Ann Nadzam, $400,000

Litchfield

7999 Norwalk Rd Unit 20, Aries Management Group LLC to Sandels James, $55,000

Lodi

parcel 013-14B-12-001 Kennard Rd, Toth Dennis E & Sandie Lee Smith to Poorman Michael A, $94,500

509 Hinterland Ct, Whisper Creek Development LLC to NVR Inc, $44,290

Medina

4666 Ledgewood Dr, Breeding Robert R to Opendoor Property Trust I, $238,200

5431 Treetop Cir, Bonezzi Michael J & Debra A to Springer Margaret L, $335,700

1071 Sunhaven Dr, Cutlip Anne M to Waggoner Brittany & Michael, $180,000

201 Roshon Dr, Smallman William H Trustee to Banks Mary Beth, $350,000

7770 Neff Rd, Ludwig Timothy S & Victoria L to Rosenstock Kristen & Brian, $497,000

6039 Upland Ridge Dr, Zollner Tamara A to Teare Andrew J & Katherine A, $595,000

1043 Sunhaven Dr, Scott Mark W Jr to Pacella Eliot & Alec, $181,000

5455 Windfall Rd, Chaney Joel K II Trustee to Blaha Wayne A, $402,000

400 W Smith Rd, Dytech Re Holdings LLC to Cadet 23 LLC, $1,425,441

3011 State Rd, Bevkon Two LLC to Spann Diane T & Meaghan Marie, $707,000

3860 Worchester Ln, Klembarsky Jerry to Stray Jerold & Andrea, $233,900

5834 Wadsworth Rd, Heller Jennifer G to Dekemper Andrew G & Laura Honzu, $310,000

4772 Poe Rd, Ryberg Ulf to Day James E & Hannah N, $450,000

5179 Park Dr, Hamrick Emily R to Thomson Doris A & William A, $150,025

400 W Smith Rd, Herold Medina LLC to Dytech Re Holdings LLC, $400,000

2844 Woodhaven Dr, Adams Laura I & Lewis D to Zollner Scott A & Tamara A, $650,000

659 Granger Rd, Leisinger Nicholas & Melissa S Co-Trustee to Delollis Ronald F & Lori A Fetter, $380,000

6720 Egypt Rd, O'connell Timothy J & Brynn T Galloway to Beljin Michael D, $350,000

5834 (R) Wadsworth Rd, Heller Jennifer G to Dekemper Andrew G & Laura Honzu, $310,000

131 Alber Dr, Mitchell Homes LLC to Dennison Florence, $330,000

1096 Medina Rd, Sharp Asa C III to Bonk Jeffrey S & Lori L, $35,000

2907 Sunburst Dr, Lee Jedidiah J & Melanie B to Betinis John J & Jessica M, $475,000

4057 Sunset Dr, Ziegler Susan R & Richard A to Feeks Adam & Rose, $536,000

150 Canterbury Ln A-31, Allison Bradley & Lily to Herrick Todd M & Aimee J, $116,500

Seville

8844 Hubbard Valley Rd, Telmanik Joseph & Christine to Mccorcle Cameron K & Lindsay, $435,000

248 Captain Trl, Seville 2018 LLC to NVR Inc, $55,000

8742 Northstar Cir, Pope Beverly A Trustee to Koran Bruce E & Joan C & Laurel Houston, $185,000

206 Captain Trl, NVR Inc to Morgan-Swaney Kyle & Chase, $236,000

522 Bates Ave, NVR Inc to Maclean Joanne & Don & Jennifer Naysmith, $302,160

9535 Daniels Rd, Lewis Ronald O & Carolyn J to Davis Justin Scott & Emily Margaret, $419,900

5041 Catawba Place Ln, Zamski Patricia L & Dale A Stafford to Terrizzi Marie, $289,000

224 Captain Trl, Seville 2018 LLC to NVR Inc, $55,000

Spencer

6816 River Corners Rd, Quick Kenneth R to Bennett Robert C & Kristine E, $375,000

Westfield Center

6738 Arlington Dr, Larson Spencer C & Linda S to Ayoub Michelle & Madeleine N & Saul Aspericueta, $320,000

31 Ironwood Dr, Koran Bruce E & Joan C to Walker Diane L, $285,000

WAYNE COUNTY

Apple Creek

10281 Harrison Rd, Hershberger Mervin N & Ida L S/T to Hershberger Eli N & Miriam M S/T, $400,000

Doylestown

75 Ridge Top Cir, Cook Chad & Christina S/T to Sinkuc Joshua & Mckenna Mercier S/T, $270,000

14430 Calaboone Rd, Greegor David M & Kristin N S/T to Cope Rebecca L & Michael S Cope S/T, $350,000

parcel 17-00682.000 Franklin Dr, Kreidler James M & Jeanette R S/T to Lance Matson R & Katherine J S/T, $385,000

179 Franklin Dr, Kreidler James M & Jeanette R S/T to Lance Matson R & Katherine J S/T, $385,000

parcel 17-00681.000 Franklin Dr, Kreidler James M & Jeanette R S/T to Lance Matson R & Katherine J S/T, $385,000

parcel 17-00245.090 Thorn Way, Hunters Glen Subdivision LLC to Wadsworth City Board of Education, $29,900

North Lawrence

6155 Dalton Fox Lake Rd, Kelbly Paul J & Mackenzie S/T to Martini George & Cynthia Martini S/T, $235,000

Orrville

407 Park St, Zimmerman Jacob & Cheyanne S/T to Roe Travis O, $141,000

425 Coventry Ct, Moll John H to Birkbeck Louella, $270,000

Rittman

94 Pinewood Ave, Ruby Land LLC to Joyal David & Sarah Victor S/T, $134,000

35 S Second St, Vanwees Herman J to Miles Carolyn S, $55,000

Wooster

9433 Zimmerman Rd, Leighty Mary Lou to Johnson Tom & Vanessa Johnson S/T, $157,600

1644 Sylvan Lot 35, Jett Charlene to Mackey Cody S, $6,000

2264 N Geyers Chapel Rd, Varner Stacey M to Short Joshua J, $253,000

331 Blessing Ave, Rubino Joseph A & Jill R S/T to Mcmillan Jessica Rybicki, $230,000

parcel 68-02623.169 Woodmere Dr, Carlson H Andrew & Sally C Trustees to A Mae Weaver LLC, $60,000

2520 Unit 526 Barrington Way, Weaver Custom Homes Inc to White Dale & Judith A S/T, $231,900

7250 Mcquaid Rd, Yoder Allen A & Marie Ann to Beery David R & Patricia J Beery S/T, $236,000

3488 Cross Creek Cir, Metzger Scott & Stephanie S/T to Schlub Robert & Joanne S/T, $399,000

310 S Firestone Rd, Ickes Barker Farms LLC to Scott Todd D, $181,500

953 Patrick Pl, Schilling Jeffrey S & Sheri L to Bogner Meghan E, $315,000

7154 Back Orrville Rd, Lollathin Richard E to Inman Joseph H & Leesa M Inman S/T, $180,000

