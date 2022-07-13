U.S. markets open in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,821.75
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,941.00
    -25.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,788.25
    +9.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,727.90
    -0.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.86
    +1.02 (+1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.20
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    18.93
    -0.02 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0039
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.50
    +1.33 (+5.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1912
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0690
    +0.2470 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,713.70
    -16.33 (-0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    422.05
    -5.32 (-1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,147.04
    -62.82 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

10/2022 Green Hydrogen Systems - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Green Hydrogen Systems A/S
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GREENH.CO
Green Hydrogen Systems A/S
Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

Company announcement 10/2022

Green Hydrogen Systems A/S – Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

Kolding, Denmark, 13 July 2022 – In accordance with article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, Green Hydrogen Systems A/S (“Green Hydrogen Systems”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Green Hydrogen Systems and persons closely associated with them in Green Hydrogen Systems’ shares and other financial instruments linked thereto in connection with the exercise and cash settlement of warrants:

1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Thyge Boserup
2.
Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Member of the board of directors in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S
b) Initial notification/amendment: Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission, allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: Green Hydrogen Systems A/S
b) LEI: 984500COESDF699DEC11
4.
Details of the transaction(s):
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code: Shares
ISIN: DK0061540341
b) Nature of the transaction: Subscription for new shares pursuant to warrant agreement.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

DKK 2.469

115,450

d) Aggregated information
– Aggregated volume
– Price
Average price per share:        DKK 2.469
Total number of shares:                115,450
Total price:                        DKK 285,046.05
e) Date of the transaction: 12 July 2022
f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Sebastian Koks Andreassen
2.
Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: CEO in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S
b) Initial notification/amendment: Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission, allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: Green Hydrogen Systems A/S
b) LEI: 984500COESDF699DEC11
4.
Details of the transaction(s):
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code: Shares
ISIN: DK0061540341
b) Nature of the transaction: Subscription for new shares pursuant to warrant agreement.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

DKK 2.469

120,076

d) Aggregated information
– Aggregated volume
– Price
Average price per share:        DKK 2.469
Total number of shares:                120,076
Total price:                        DKK 296,467.64
e) Date of the transaction: 12 July 2022
f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Thyge Boserup
2.
Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Member of the board of directors in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S
b) Initial notification/amendment: Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission, allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: Green Hydrogen Systems A/S
b) LEI: 984500COESDF699DEC11
4.
Details of the transaction(s):
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code: Warrants related to shares in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S
ISIN: DK0061540341
b) Nature of the transaction: Cash settlement of warrants – warrants delivered against cash payments to employee
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

DKK 14.1

149,952

d)
Aggregated information
– Aggregated volume
– Price
Average price per share:        DKK 14.1
Total number of shares:                149,952
Total price:                        DKK 2,114,323
e) Date of the transaction: 12 July 2022
f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Sebastian Koks Andreassen
2.
Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: CEO in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S
b) Initial notification/amendment: Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission, allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: Green Hydrogen Systems A/S
b) LEI: 984500COESDF699DEC11
4.
Details of the transaction(s):
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code: Warrants related to shares in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S
ISIN: DK0061540341
b) Nature of the transaction: Cash settlement of warrants – warrants delivered against cash payments to employee
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

DKK 14.1

155,960

d)
Aggregated information
– Aggregated volume
– Price
Average price per share:        DKK 14.1
Total number of shares:                155,960
Total price:                        DKK 2,199,036
e) Date of the transaction: 12 July 2022
f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

For more info please contact:

Investors: Jens Holm Binger, Head of IR, +45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today have a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.


Source: Green Hydrogen Systems
Ticker: GREENH
Tag: Company announcement

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • Morgan Stanley: Despite Turbulent Economy, These Stocks Have Over 90% Upside Potential

    Rising inflation has been the story of 2022, reaching roughly 8.5% in the latest report. To fight it, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates and cutting back on the money supply – but that has an immediate effect of strengthening the dollar, which will negatively impact corporate earnings in the overseas markets. Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson sees the strong dollar as a headwind that can’t be dodged, at least not for long, and expects the stock market will contin

  • Stock market faces inflation test Wednesday: Here are ‘good, bad and ugly’ scenarios

    The June consumer-price index won't reflect the latest drop in commodity prices, but that doesn't mean it won't have a serious impact on markets.

  • U.S. June inflation report circulating on internet Tuesday is fake, Bureau of Labor Statistics says

    The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday that a release circulating online purporting to show June inflation data, due for release on Wednesday morning, was a forgery.

  • One chart shows why Elon Musk may be so desperate to back out of his deal to buy Twitter

    Twitter's share price has fallen over recent months.

  • Nvidia Stock-Price Cuts Are Piling Up. Wall Street Is Getting Worried.

    The vast majority of analysts tracking the chip maker continue to rate it at Buy or Overweight, even as the shares slide.

  • Canoo Stock Soars As Startup Joins GM, Ford In Walmart Effort To Build EV Delivery Fleet

    Electric delivery vans are a big market opportunity, tapping two trends: vehicle electrification and online sales boom. Canoo stock soared.

  • The CPI Inflation Rate May Hit 9%; Dow Jones Rally Stalls

    Wednesday's CPI inflation rate data should show a new 40-year high. Here's what it means for Federal Reserve policy.

  • Keep on Buying Rivian Stock, Says Analyst After Q2 Delivery Beat

    Things are finally falling into place for Rivian (RIVN). The Amazon-backed EV start-up came flying out the gates last November, announcing itself as one of Wall Street’s hottest IPOs in recent times. However, what has followed since has been nothing less than “brutal production woes,” says Wedbush’s Daniel Ives. And these have significantly soured the narrative around the highly promising EV player (and sent its share price crashing). That said, there are now concrete signs Rivian might be turni

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Thinks Stocks Are More Attractive Than Bonds Right Now; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    As fears of recession and the prospect of more aggressive interest rate rises become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Leon Cooperman. Cooperman built his $2.5 billion fortune after founding Omega Advisors, which he now runs as a family office. Cooperman is mostly retired today, but he keeps his fingers on the pulse of the market. And now, he finds that in the midst of weakness, stocks may show the strongest signs of life. Explaining his stan

  • U.S. dollar-euro parity is a ‘multifaceted story,’ strategist says

    Wells Fargo Macro Strategist Erik Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the recent moves in the U.S. dollar, the euro, the Japanese yen, and other currencies.

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.

  • Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Plunged Today

    After a three-week rally, investors are selling these tech stocks ahead of Wednesday's report on the Consumer Price Index.

  • Gap CEO Syngal Fired After Failing to Rescue Struggling Retailer

    (Bloomberg) -- Gap Inc. fell on Tuesday as rising costs and discounts thwarted Sonia Syngal’s turnaround after 2 1/2 years as chief executive officer of the clothing retailer. Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackChairman Bob Martin is taking over immediatel

  • Microsoft lays off a portion of its workforce as part of a 'realignment'

    Microsoft today became the latest Big Tech company to cut jobs during a period of mounting economic uncertainty. Bloomberg reports that the Redmond firm is "realigning business groups and roles" after the close of its fiscal year (on June 30), even as the company intends to grow its headcount in the coming months. The layoffs reportedly affect less than 1% of Microsoft's 180,000-person workforce and follow no clear pattern with respect to geography or product division, touching on teams including customer and partner solutions and consulting.

  • Musk's Tesla stock sale windfall dwarfs Twitter loss

    Elon Musk's attempt to scrap his purchase of Twitter Inc may leave the world's wealthiest person in a stronger financial position than before he unveiled the $44 billion deal, with billions of dollars in cash from selling Tesla shares now sitting in the bank. After Musk on Friday tore up his April 25 agreement to buy the social media platform, with Twitter promising to force him to make good, the two sides face a potentially drawn-out legal battle that could still cost Musk billions of dollars, according to legal experts. Whatever the outcome may be, the Tesla chief executive for now appears to be sitting on around $8.5 billion in cash raised from selling shares of the automaker late in April to finance the Twitter acquisition.

  • This Recession May Be Mild. The Second One Will Be Worse.

    The U.S. is likely entering the first dip of a double-dip recession, writes former Federal Reserve Board Governor Robert Heller.

  • Why Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Is On Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ORMP) are having a banner day today. Specifically, the company's stock price rose by as much as 40% on extremely high volume early on in Tuesday's trading session. What's causing investors to rush into this small-cap biotech stock?

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Slumps Below $20K as Long-Term Holders Face Massive Selling Pressure

    Long-term holders are experiencing high selling pressure from actual and unrealized losses, Glassnode report shows.