$ 10.23 Bn growth in Global Geothermal Heat Pump Market 2021-2025 | Operational Benefits of Geothermal Heat Pumps to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global geothermal heat pump market is poised to grow by USD 10.23 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research report. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Attractive Opportunities in Geothermal Heat Pump Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Our Free Sample Report to know more!

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Danfoss AS, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NIBE Industrier AB, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stiebel Eltron (Aust) Pty. Ltd., Trane Technologies plc, Vaillant GmbH, Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG, and Weishaupt (UK) Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The operational benefits of geothermal heat pumps over conventional systems have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high upfront costs might hamper the market growth.

Geothermal Heat Pump Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Geothermal Heat Pump Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

  • Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the geothermal heat pump market.

Geothermal Heat Pump Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our geothermal heat pump market report covers the following areas:

  • Geothermal Heat Pump Market size

  • Geothermal Heat Pump Market trends

  • Geothermal Heat Pump Market industry analysis

This study identifies rising global energy consumption coupled with recovery in the housing sector as one of the prime reasons driving the geothermal heat pump market growth during the next few years.

Geothermal Heat Pump Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Geothermal Heat Pump Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Geothermal Heat Pump Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Geothermal Heat Pump Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist geothermal heat pump market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the geothermal heat pump market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the geothermal heat pump market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of geothermal heat pump market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Danfoss AS

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • NIBE Industrier AB

  • Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Stiebel Eltron (Aust) Pty. Ltd.

  • Trane Technologies plc

  • Vaillant GmbH

  • Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG

  • Weishaupt (UK) Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/geothermal-heat-pump-market-industry-analysis

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-10-23-bn-growth-in-global-geothermal-heat-pump-market-2021-2025--operational-benefits-of-geothermal-heat-pumps-to-boost-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301375477.html

SOURCE Technavio

