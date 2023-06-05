In this article, we discuss 10 5G stocks billionaires are loading up on. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 5G Stocks Billionaires Are Loading Up On.

The global market for 5G technologies is projected to experience substantial growth, with an expected increase from $30.62 billion in 2022 to $44.71 billion in 2023, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.0%. Furthermore, the market is predicted to reach $125.27 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 29.4%. Industries such as automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, healthcare, energy, and utilities are involved as end-users in this market.

According to Jeff Fieldhack, the research director at Counterpoint Research, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is predicted to be among the select few original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that will experience growth this year, along with Honor and possibly OnePlus. Fieldhack emphasized that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is at the forefront of the 5G competition. He further explained that companies are currently prioritizing profit margins over market share due to the economic downturn. Fieldhack also noted that Chinese OEMs are adopting a more cautious approach due to reduced growth projections in the smartphone industry. They are striving for sustainable margins rather than focusing solely on sales volume.

As per a Reuters report, the UK has set a target to provide 5G mobile coverage in populated areas by 2030 and stated that there is no specific requirement for the number of network operators needed to ensure a competitive market. All four major mobile networks in the UK, namely BT's EE, O2, Vodafone, and Three, are currently deploying 5G technology. The UK government expressed its desire for the next iteration of 5G, known as standalone 5G or 5G Plus, to be widely accessible by the end of the decade. This widespread availability aims to unlock the potential of new technologies such as autonomous vehicles, robots, and drones. Similarly, market research firm Counterpoint reported at the end of December 2022 that the shipment of 5G smartphones in India is expected to surpass that of 4G smartphones by the end of 2023. This surge in 5G smartphone shipments is attributed to the widespread adoption of high-speed 5G networks and the increasing sales of handsets in the lower price segments.

Billionaires, always keen on seizing profitable opportunities, are actively investing in companies like NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL), and T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to take advantage of the flourishing 5G sector.

Our Methodology

Insider Monkey tracks billionaire-owned stocks and in this article, we selected the 5G stocks that attracted the highest number of billionaire investors during the first quarter of 2023. We have also mentioned the overall hedge fund sentiment towards each stock as of Q1 2023. While some companies in our list are pure-play 5G stocks, others operate in the semiconductor and computing sectors, offering essential technologies and products that play a crucial part in supporting the 5G ecosystem.

10 5G Stocks Billionaires Are Loading Up On

Photo by Mario Caruso on Unsplash

5G Stocks Billionaires Are Loading Up On

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 58

Number of Billionaire Investors: 11

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a telecommunications company that provides a wide range of services, including mobile, fixed-line, and broadband services. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been actively deploying and expanding its 5G network. During the first quarter of 2023, the stock was found in 11 billionaire portfolios.

Following meetings with investors at AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)’s headquarters, BofA analyst David Barden expressed that there were no significant new positive perspectives on a substantial improvement in free cash flow in the second quarter. However, he also noted that the management exhibited a strong belief in achieving the full-year free cash flow guidance of $16 billion or more, without any indications of a downward revision as occurred last year. BofA maintained a Buy rating on AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) shares with a price target of $25 on May 15.

According to Insider Monkey’s first quarter database, 58 hedge funds were bullish on AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), compared to 55 funds in the earlier quarter. Billionaire Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group is the biggest position holder in the company.

Like NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL), and T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS), AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is one of the top 5G stocks that billionaires are loading up on.

Here is what Chartwell Investment Partners has to say about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

“In the Dividend Equity accounts, the three best performers in Q2 include AT&T (NYSE:T, 2.5%), up 17.1%. AT&T completed the spin off of the WarnerMedia business (HBO, CNN, etc.), and the market seemed to like the “back-to-basics” approach. Also, the telco business is expected to do relatively well in an inflationary environment.”

9. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 59

Number of Billionaire Investors: 11

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is a telecommunications company that offers various services, including wireless and wireline communications, internet, and television. The company aims to provide nationwide coverage with its 5G network, focusing on both urban and rural areas. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) stock was found in the investment portfolios of 11 billionaires during the first quarter of 2023.

On June 1, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) declared a $0.6525 per share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. The dividend is distributable on August 1, to shareholders of record on July 10. In the first quarter of 2023, the telecommunications firm reported an increase of 633,000 subscribers.

According to Insider Monkey’s first quarter database, 59 hedge funds were long Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), compared to 56 funds in the preceding quarter. Billionaire Cliff Asness’ AQR Capital Management is a prominent stakeholder of the company, with 4.8 million shares worth $188.5 million.

Here is what Mawer Investment Management has to say about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“There are a few other segments of our portfolios that displayed weakness in the quarter. Cable and telecommunication companies have been an area that has lagged the broader market as their worlds are increasingly colliding. Companies such as Verizon (NYSE:VZ) have been impacted as wireless operators are spending heavily to attract internet subscribers with fixed wired access and the cable companies are trying to build wireless businesses.”

8. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 34

Number of Billionaire Investors: 12

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) plays a significant role in enabling 5G technology through its semiconductor solutions. The company offers a range of products that support 5G infrastructure and devices, including front-end modules, amplifiers, filters, and integrated circuits. During the first quarter of 2023, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) was a favored 5G stock among billionaires.

On May 25, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) declared a $0.62 per share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. The dividend is payable on June 20, to shareholders of record on May 30.

According to Insider Monkey’s first quarter database, 34 hedge funds were bullish on Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS), compared to 43 funds in the preceding quarter. Billionaire David Shaw’s D E Shaw is a prominent stakeholder of the company, with a position worth $28.7 million.

Vulcan Value Partners made the following comment about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

“Additionally, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS), Amazon, and TransDigm Group were all material contributors during the quarter. We have discussed these companies at length in prior letters. Skyworks Solutions has been successful at utilizing its advancement in cellular connectivity in other end markets such as the Internet of Things. All three of these companies are executing well, their theses are intact, and we are pleased to own them at a discount to our estimate of intrinsic value.”

7. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 68

Number of Billionaire Investors: 13

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is a technology company known for its contributions to the semiconductor industry. While Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has been involved in the development of 5G technologies, it is primarily recognized for its role in providing processors, network interface cards, modems, and other semiconductor technologies that are crucial for the implementation and operation of 5G networks rather than being a direct provider of 5G services. During the first quarter of 2023, the stock was held in the portfolios of 13 billionaires.

On May 31, Raymond James stated that Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s second quarter revenue is on track to meet the higher end of its guidance. While the timing of this development was somewhat unexpected, Intel's management emphasized improved linearity, providing the company with enough visibility to raise its short-term outlook. Raymond James believes that the risk/reward ratio is favorable and maintains an Outperform rating on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

According to Insider Monkey’s first quarter database, 68 hedge funds were bullish on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), compared to 62 funds in the last quarter. Billionaire Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management is a significant position holder in the company, with 10.4 million shares worth $340 million.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy made the following comment about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

“A third approach to return generation is purchasing idiosyncratic businesses that largely control their own destiny. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), which we purchased in the first quarter on the premise that it would develop a leading domestic foundry business, has struggled with execution missteps and product delays. We are maintaining the position to provide ongoing exposure to semiconductors.”

6. Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 72

Number of Billionaire Investors: 13

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is a leading semiconductor company that provides essential components and solutions that support 5G infrastructure and devices. The company offers a portfolio of semiconductor products, including radio frequency front-end modules, wireless communication chips, and networking solutions that are crucial for the implementation and advancement of 5G networks. In Q1 2023, 13 billionaires were bullish on Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO), including Rajiv Jain of GQG Partners.

On June 1, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) declared a $4.60 per share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. The dividend is payable on June 30, to shareholders of record on June 22.

According to Insider Monkey’s first quarter database, 72 hedge funds were long Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO), with collective stakes worth $3.5 billion, compared to 72 funds in the prior quarter worth $3.9 billion.

Alongside NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL), and T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS), Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is among the 5G stocks that billionaires favor.

Aristotle Core Equity Strategy made the following comment about Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

“Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) contributed to performance in the quarter following the company’s solid fourth quarter 2022 results. This was driven by better-than-expected results in both its semiconductor solutions, networking and storage segments. The company also provided first quarter guidance that was ahead of consensus as well as 2023 commentary that expects earnings momentum to continue due to a strong product cycle.”

