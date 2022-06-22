U.S. markets open in 5 hours 38 minutes

With 10.6% CAGR, Bulletproof Glass Market to Hit USD 14.90 Billion by 2029 | Increasing Safety & Security from Automotive Industry to Uplift Demand for Bulletproof Glass

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in bulletproof glass market are Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd (Japan), Saint-Gobain (France), AGC Inc. (Japan), Smartglass International Limited (Ireland), SCHOTT AG (China), CSG Holdings Co., Ltd. (China), Total Security Solutions (U.S.), Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (U.S.), Armortex (U.S.) and more players profiled.

Pune, India, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bulletproof glass market size was valued at USD 6.74 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 7.37 billion in 2022 to USD 14.90 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Bulletproof Glass Market, 2022-2029.”

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

  • Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd (Japan)

  • Saint-Gobain (France)

  • AGC Inc. (Japan)

  • Smartglass International Limited (Ireland)

  • SCHOTT AG (China)

  • CSG Holdings Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Total Security Solutions (U.S.)

  • Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Armortex (U.S.)

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/bullet-proof-glass-market-105212

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2021

USD 6.74 Billion

Revenue forecast in 2029

USD 14.90 Billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 10.6% 2022-2029

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2018 - 2019

Forecast Years

2022- 2029

Segments Covered

By End-Use, By Application

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd (Japan), Saint-Gobain (France), AGC Inc. (Japan), Smartglass International Limited (Ireland), SCHOTT AG (China), CSG Holdings Co., Ltd. (China), Total Security Solutions (U.S.), Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (U.S.), Armortex (U.S.)

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Segments:

Defense & VIP Vehicles Segment to Hold Prime Share Due to Demand from Military 

Based on application, the market is segmented into defense & VIP vehicles, ATM booths & teller stations, cash-in transit vehicles, commercial buildings, government & law enforcement, and others.

Military Segment Held Leading Share Owing to Growing Investment on Defense

Based on end-use, the market is categorized into automotive, military, banking & finance, construction, and others. The military segment held a leading market share, which can be linked with the surging sophistication of robberies and thefts pooled with surging terrorist attacks.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

We provide our reports which are conducted with an all-inclusive examination approach that majorly emphasizes on delivering precise material. Our scholars have applied a data triangulation method, which further assists us to offer trustworthy estimations and test the general market dynamics accurately. Further, our analysts have received admission to numerous international as well as regional funded registers for providing the up-to-date material so that the stakeholders and business professionals invest only in essential zones.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/bullet-proof-glass-market-105212

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Safety & Security from Automotive Industry to Uplift Demand for Bulletproof Glass

The market is increasing at a prompt pace owing to the increasing growth in automotive, construction, and military activities across the globe. The market is progressing, owing to aspects such as sturdy substitutes to glass for structures and vehicles that require a surplus level of protection. The dramatic fluctuations in various end-use industries have influenced the bulletproof glass positively as the security and safety of consumers and stakeholders have taken importance.

However, the amount of pollutants and toxic releases emitted amid the manufacturing process of these raw materials stands a major threat to human health and influences the environment as well.

Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Backed by Increasing Rate of Gun Violence

North America held a major bulletproof glass market share and was worth USD 2.27 billion in 2021. The market growth in North America can be credited to augmentation in riots and growing rate of gun violence within the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to have a considerable share in the global market attributed to the huge number of construction assignments undertaken in the emerging nations such as India and China.

The growth of the market in Europe is accredited to the surging trend of technologically developed buildings. Additionally, steps taken by the European Union (EU) to augment the usage of safety and security resources for buildings will navigate the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Crucial Business-related Proclamations by Chief Companies to Sway Market Dynamics

Crucial companies in the market often make important declarations concerning a few business moves, which, in turn, impact the market either positively or adversely. Players purchase companies, unveil novel products, involve in partnership deals, sign agreements with government organizations, and so on.

Key Industry Development:

June 2020: AGC Glass Europe is the first glass producer capable to provide Cradle to Cradle Certified Silver laminated glass. Since its Cradle to Cradle journey in 2010, AGC has been dedicated to incessant development and offers an expansive variety of Cradle to Cradle Certified silver and bronze certified products accessible on the market.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/bullet-proof-glass-market-105212

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Regions

    • Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Bulletproof Glass Market

    • Supply Chain Challenges

    • Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact

    • Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

  • Global Bulletproof Glass Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

  • Key Findings / Summary

  • By Application (Value)

    • Defense & VIP Vehicles

    • ATM Booths & Teller Stations

    • Cash-in Transit Vehicles

    • Commercial Buildings

    • Government & Law Enforcement

    • Others

  • By End-Use (Value)

    • Automotive

    • Military

    • Banking & Finance

    • Construction

    • Others

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/bullet-proof-glass-market-105212

Read Related Insights:

Flat Glass Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Switchable Smart Film Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Bulletproof Vest Market Size, Share and Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


