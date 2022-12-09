U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,959.59
    -3.92 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,718.01
    -63.47 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,072.84
    -9.16 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,813.76
    -4.53 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.38
    +0.92 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.10
    +4.60 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.46
    +0.21 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0541
    -0.0019 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5550
    +0.0640 (+1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2292
    +0.0054 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6230
    -0.0070 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,187.69
    +262.43 (+1.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.95
    -1.30 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,475.64
    +3.47 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

$10.68 Billion Worldwide Emergency Food Industry to 2027 - Featuring Conagra Brands, Del Monte Foods, General Mills and Lotte Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emergency Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global emergency food market reached a value of US$ 6.84 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 10.68 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.71% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Emergency food is stored for consumption during emergencies and other uncertain situations. It can include comfort and high-energy food products like nuts, crackers, and canned meats, fruits, and vegetables. It offers nutritional security during disasters, such as floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, and earthquakes.

In addition, storing food for an emergency allows channelizing of the funds in procuring other basic needs. At present, there is a rise in the demand for healthy, on-the-go food products, which is driving the sales of emergency food products across the globe.

The rising initiatives by the government of several countries to provide basic necessities to individuals during emergencies, such as economic unrest or terrorist attacks, represent one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Moreover, increasing collaborations of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) with food suppliers to support and help poor and needy people during uncertain scenarios are propelling the growth of the market. In addition, there is a rise in the improvement of the infrastructure and distribution channels, especially in developing regions.

This, coupled with the increasing utilization of emergency food products in the daily diet of the working population due to hectic lifestyles and lack of time for cooking, is propelling the growth of the market. Besides this, dried fruits and ready-to-eat (RTE) meals cater to the requirements of army personnel who are posted in war zones with low access to food and water.

This, along with the growing demand for food with longer shelf life among people living in uncertain climatic conditions worldwide, is positively influencing the market. Additionally, the cost-efficiency of various convenience food products is strengthening the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Conagra Brands Inc., Del Monte Foods Inc. (Del Monte Pacific Ltd.), General Mills Inc., Lotte Corporation, Nestle S.A., PepsiCo Inc., Princes Group (Mitsubishi Corporation), SOS Food Lab LLC, The Coca-Cola Company, The Kellogg Company and The Kraft Heinz Company.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global emergency food market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global emergency food market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the sales channel?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global emergency food market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Emergency Food Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Non-perishable Pasteurized Milk
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Ready to Eat Meals
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Protein or Fruit Bars
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Dry Cereals or Granola
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Peanut Butter
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Dried Fruits
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Canned Juice
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast
6.8 Infant Food
6.8.1 Market Trends
6.8.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Sales Channel
7.1 Offline
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Online
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Civil
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Military
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Conagra Brands Inc.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Del Monte Foods Inc. (Del Monte Pacific Ltd.)
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 General Mills Inc.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Lotte Corporation
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.5 Nestle S.A.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 PepsiCo Inc.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Princes Group (Mitsubishi Corporation)
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 SOS Food Lab LLC
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 The Coca-Cola Company
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 The Kellogg Company
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 The Kraft Heinz Company
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lwilel

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/10-68-billion-worldwide-emergency-food-industry-to-2027---featuring-conagra-brands-del-monte-foods-general-mills-and-lotte-among-others-301699167.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Down 36% From Its High, Is Alphabet Stock a Screaming Buy Right Now?

    Short-term headwinds cratered its stock, but there is evidence to suggest this search leader will bounce back.

  • Is AT&T's 7% Dividend Yield Safe?

    If you're looking to generate passive income, AT&T's stock provides a healthy dividend payment.

  • ‘I didn't like his attitude’: Jim Cramer just blasted Jamie Dimon’s outlook on the US economy, says he has no tolerance for 'fear-mongering' — here are 2 bullish ideas

    Is it time to bet on a turnaround?

  • Why Hello Group Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ: MOMO) were up 36% as of 9:31 a.m. ET on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter. While management expects another decline in revenue next quarter, the sequential improvement in earnings per share is all that matters right now.

  • Summit Therapeutics Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SMMT) CEO Robert Duggan is the most upbeat insider, and their holdings increased by 431% last week

    If you want to know who really controls Summit Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMMT ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • 14 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 14 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now. You can skip our detailed industry analysis and go directly to the 5 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now. The cannabis industry is expected to undergo rapid changes in the coming years. One reason is the increasing awareness of the health benefits […]

  • DocuSign stock surges on earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for DocuSign following third-quarter earnings.

  • A 449,000% Return: Lessons From the Most Successful Investor You've Never Heard Of

    At age 51, Anne Schieber was broke and disillusioned. She had worked for the IRS for 23 years and was regarded as one of the agency’s top auditors. But she never got promoted and never earned more than $3,150 in a year. With half her life already behind her, her retirement prospects looked bleak. But Schieber had learned a powerful secret from years of studying the tax returns of America’s richest residents. Over the next 50 years, it earned her a 449,000% return — making Schieber one of the mos

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    The market has taken growth investors for a bumpy ride over the past year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is one of them. Not only does the company have an incredible history of delivering favorable revenue growth and profits, but its stock has been a high performer for investors even in the volatility of the past year.

  • ExxonMobil Announces Massive Buyback

    The latest decision from ExxonMobil won't win any popularity contest, but it will make it a champion to its investors. On Thursday, the oil giant...

  • Kinder Morgan Plans to Send Its High-Yielding Dividend Even Higher in 2023

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) gave investors a glimpse into what they should expect in the coming year by unveiling its preliminary financial expectations for 2023. Management expects Kinder Morgan to generate $7.7 billion in adjusted EBITDA next year. Growth drivers include rising volumes at its refined product and gathering and processing businesses, higher rates as it recontracts its Jones Act tankers, and expansion projects coming into service.

  • New York Community (NYCB) in Focus on 8% Dividend Yield

    Amid the expectations of economic slowdown, it becomes difficult of investors to generate robust returns. So, they should keep an eye on high dividend-yielding stocks like New York Community (NYCB).

  • Palantir and Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, Announce New Partnership to Revolutionize Security and Risk Management for the 21st Century

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) ("Palantir"), a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise, announced today a strategic partnership with leading integrated risk management firm Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, to transform security and risk management with the power of AI.This multi-million dollar long-term strategic partnership will help to reshape security and risk management by leveraging critical information to provide clients with innovative solutions, data-driven

  • Why Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Plunged 31.7% in November

    Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE: AQN) crashed 31.7% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It turned out to be the worst month for the utility stock in 2022 so far, with Algonquin shares now tumbling a whopping 49% year to date as of this writing. Utility stocks typically carry large amounts of debt and have, therefore, taken a beating this year amid rising interest rates.

  • 10 Best Transportation Stocks To Buy Heading Into 2023

    In this article, we discuss 10 best transportation stocks to buy heading into 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Transportation Stocks To Buy Heading Into 2023. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is reiterating a positive outlook for the global airline industry and forecasts that airlines […]

  • Dow Jones Falls On Hot Inflation Data; Lululemon Dives 10% On Earnings; Netflix Jumps On Upgrade

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on hot inflation data Friday. Lululemon dived on earnings, while Netflix jumped on an upgrade.

  • 5 Best Bargain Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) had a difficult time during the early days of the pandemic. Carnival faces the impact of higher interest rates on its variable-rate borrowings, which could lead to higher costs. Demand for cruising is back, and Carnival is progressing toward its earnings goals.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in December

    Artificial intelligence (AI) represents a huge opportunity for companies and investors as it grows into a roughly $1.4 trillion market by 2029, a massive increase from its $387 billion size right now. To successfully tap into AI, there are three top companies that are worth buying right now: The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). If you're not familiar with The Trade Desk, the company has an ad platform that helps companies buy ads on the internet, television platforms, and mobile apps.

  • CANOPY GROWTH TO RING NASDAQ OPENING BELL

    Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) today announced that Chief Executive Officer David Klein and other Canopy Growth team members will ring the Nasdaq opening bell on Monday, December 12, 2022.

  • Turquoise Hill's Friday vote on Rio Tinto takeover bid is hard to call

    Shareholders in Canada's Turquoise Hill will on Friday vote on a Rio Tinto $3.3 billion takeover offer that aims to give the Anglo-Australian miner more control over a giant Mongolian copper mine. Rio, which owns 51% of Turquoise Hill, has been keen to buy out minority shareholders and its twice-sweetened cash offer of C$43.00 per share represents a 67% premium to the Canadian firm's stock price before its initial bid in March. If successful, Rio will be able to simplify the management structure of the Oyu Tolgoi mine - one of the world's largest-known copper and gold deposits - which is 66% owned by Turquoise Hill, 34% owned by the Mongolian government and operated by Rio.