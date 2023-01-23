U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,986.75
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,486.00
    +12.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,675.25
    -1.75 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,874.10
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.24
    +0.60 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.90
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0899
    +0.0041 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.21
    -0.31 (-1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2364
    -0.0037 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1060
    +0.5670 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,898.55
    +21.74 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.18
    +39.16 (+8.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,790.43
    +19.84 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,906.04
    +352.51 (+1.33%)
     

$10.7 Billion Worldwide Automotive Tappets Industry to 2027 - Featuring Federal-Mogul, Lunati, SM Motorenteile, Yuhuan Huiyu Tappets and Eaton Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Automotive Tappets Market

Global Automotive Tappets Market
Global Automotive Tappets Market

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Tappets Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive tappets market size reached US$ 8.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 10.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.91% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

An automotive tappet, also known as valve lifter or cam follower, is a small automotive component inserted between the tappet lifting mechanism and camshaft lobe in the engines.

It is used to eliminate side thrust and facilitate vertical motion to lift the valve. Tappets are manufactured using light-metal material that is formed in a die to mold the cylindrical body and connect the tappet body with the cam through a receiving plate in the top wall.

They enhance the power output, efficiency, performance and revolution per minute (RPM) of the vehicle. As a result, automotive tappets are primarily used in racing cars and high-performance vehicles that require various components of the machine to function with proper coordination and accurate timing without having any effect on the engine.

The increasing demand for and production of automobiles is the key factor driving the growth of the market. In addition to this, the rising inclination of consumers for vehicles with increased efficiency and power output is expanding the product demand.

Automotive tappets improve the performance through variations in valve timings and changing the duration of valves while the engine is working.

Also, the incorporation of these tappets allows integration of multiple camshafts using mechanical linking systems that further enhances the power output.

Furthermore, manufacturers are adopting innovative technologies and methods to produce Hydraulic Flat Tappet Camshaft (HFTC) to meet the fuel efficiency demand for high-performance vehicles, thus driving the demand for automotive tappets globally. Other factors contributing significantly to the market growth include innovations in the lubricant technology that enhances the overall engine durability.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Schaeffler AG, SKF Group, Crower Cams & Equipment Co., Inc., Federal-Mogul Corporation (Tenneco, Inc.), Lunati LLC, SM Motorenteile GmbH, Yuhuan Huiyu Tappets Co., Ltd., Eaton Corporation plc, Competition Cams, Inc., Rane Holdings Limited, Wuxi Xizhou Machinery Co., Ltd., NSK Ltd., SSV Valve, and RSR Industries.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global automotive tappets market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets in the global automotive tappets industry?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive tappets industry?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the engine?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global automotive tappets industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global automotive tappets industry?

  • What is the structure of the global automotive tappets industry and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global automotive tappets industry?

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

110

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$8.5 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$10.7 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

3.9%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Automotive Tappets Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product
5.5 Market Breakup by Engine
5.6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
5.7 Market Breakup by End-User
5.8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.9 Market Breakup by Region
5.10 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Roller Tappets
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Flat Tappets
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Engine
7.1 < 4 Cylinders Engine
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 4-6 Cylinders Engine
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 >6 Cylinders Engine
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
8.1 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Light Duty Vehicles
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End-User
9.1 Economic Passenger Cars
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Luxury Passenger Cars
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Mid-Priced Passenger Cars
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
10.1 OEM
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Aftermarket
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Schaeffler AG
16.3.2 SKF Group
16.3.3 Crower Cams & Equipment Co., Inc.
16.3.4 Federal-Mogul Corporation (Tenneco, Inc.)
16.3.5 Lunati LLC
16.3.6 SM Motorenteile GmbH
16.3.7 Yuhuan Huiyu Tappets Co., Ltd
16.3.8 Eaton Corporation plc
16.3.9 Competition Cams, Inc.
16.3.10 Rane Holdings Limited
16.3.11 Wuxi Xizhou Machinery Co., Ltd
16.3.12 NSK Ltd.
16.3.13 SSV Valve
16.3.14 RSR Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9vrker

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plummet — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • Citadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’

    (Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin’s Citadel churned out a record $16 billion in profit for clients last year, outperforming the rest of the industry and one of history’s most successful financial plays.Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the DataManchin’s Plan to Avert a Debt Crisis Just Migh

  • 10 Dirt Cheap Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 dirt cheap stocks to buy. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Dirt Cheap Stocks To Buy. Amid a disastrous 2022 some analysts and market pundits are predicting a market rebound in late 2023 or 2024. Historically, market declines have given a […]

  • Here's Where Tesla's Next Gigafactory Might Be, and Why the Stock Is a Buy Now

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric vehicle business leads the industry and is coming off a fantastic year of growth in deliveries to customers with more production capacity than ever before. A recent report from Bloomberg suggests the company could soon strike a deal to build one million cars per year in Indonesia. Here's why Tesla stock is a buy either way.

  • Fidelity's 45% Rule: Should You Really Use It As a Guide to Retirement Savings?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What's Going on With FuboTV Stock?

    FuboTV's (NYSE: FUBO) troubles are on the bottom line, where it has reported massive losses. Management updated investors on its near- and long-term prospects. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan.

  • 1 Tech Stock You'll Be Glad You Bought When the Bull Market Starts

    Let's talk about a hot stock in the tech industry that's flying under the radar. There may be pizza and a movie at the end.

  • What investors need to hear from Tesla this week: Morning Brief

    This is what Tesla bulls should be looking for this week. More on that, and what else to know in markets on Monday, January 23, 2023.

  • Will Apple Stock Beat the Market in 2023?

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been one of the top stocks on the market over the last 20 years, surging over that time to become the most valuable company in the world. Consumers may delay upgrading to the latest iPhone, or trade down to one of the cheaper models when they do.

  • Giant Fund Buys Up Tesla and Plug Power Stock, Sells GM

    DNB Asset Management increased positions in Tesla and Plug Power, while slashing its stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Stocks With 590% to 772% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    When the curtain closed on 2022, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, widely followed S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite, respectively finished lower by 9%, 19%, and 33%. It was, collectively, the worst performance for Wall Street in 14 years. This is why most analyst price targets point to upside in equities.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Nasdaq Giants You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Tesla Inc. is rated Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Got $1,000? Buy These Hot Growth Stocks Before They Take Off

    Why settle for average returns when you can earn more with growth stocks? These companies consistently exceed industry averages in revenue and earnings, making them a smart choice for your investment portfolio in 2023.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    The only single-ticker investment that this Fool would trust with his entire life savings might surprise you.

  • 3 Stocks Down 70% or More That I'm Loading Up On in 2023

    The boom in special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and flurry of initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2020 and 2021 produced a lot of public companies that are starting to run into serious financial trouble in this difficult economic environment. Banking disruptor SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) was a product of the SPAC boom, and like many of its fellow ex-SPACs, its stock has performed poorly -- down about 79% from the peak. In addition to the general cooling off of high-growth stocks, investors are frustrated that SoFi's core student loan refinancing business remains at a virtual standstill, and there are worries that higher interest rates could hurt its lending operations, by far the more profitable side of the business.

  • 2 Crypto Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Cantor Says ‘Buy’

    After a tumultuous 2022, impacted by multiple negative developments culminating in the FTX debacle that sent the crypto space into further meltdown, 2023 has started with a bang for the industry. As ever, leading the charge, bitcoin has put in an excellent rally, up by 38% since the turn of the year. And as is customary, other tokens have mimicked BTC’s behavior and have surged ahead too. Of course, the rally has also bled over to the stock market, with crypto-focused stocks benefiting from the

  • 2 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has made millions for his early investors. A $1,000 investment in Berkshire stock in 1965, when Buffett took control of the company, would have grown to more than $36 million in 2021 if the investor remained invested. Among Berkshire's largest holdings, there are a few that stand out for their durable brands and competitive strengths.

  • Earnings Watch: Microsoft, Tesla and Intel are about to face the doubters

    Tesla, Intel and Microsoft face bigger questions about the path forward, after their shares took a beating last year.

  • These Are 5 Of The Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Tesla, AT&T, Visa, Chevron, Microsoft, and More Stocks to Watch This Week

    Earnings releases will include Microsoft, Johnson & Johnson, General Electric, Verizon, Lockheed Martin, Tesla, AT, Boeing, Comcast, Intel, Visa, and Chevron.