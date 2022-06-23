U.S. markets open in 5 hours 13 minutes

At 10.7% CAGR, Bioplastics Market Size to Surpass USD 15,552.3 Million by 2028 | Bioplastics Industry Share, Value, Data Analysis, Development Update, Research Report 2021-2028

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in Bioplastics Market are Matrìca S.p.A. (Italy) NatureWorks LLC (U.S.) PTT MCC Biochem Co., Ltd. (Thailand) Novamont S.p.A. (Italy) Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan) Kaneka Takasago (Japan) Taghleef Industries (U.A.E.) LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (Netherlands) and many more

Pune, India, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide bioplastics market size is growing tremendously due to shifting trends toward biodegradable substances. Fortune Business Insights™ stated this in a report titled, “Bioplastics Market, 2021-2028.”As per the report, the market size stood at USD 7,043.9 Million in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 7,616 Million in 2021 to USD 15,552.3 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The deamnd for bioplastics in the farming area is supposed to develop essentially by virtue of the rising spotlight on decreasing ecological contamination and giving a favorable climate to fertilizing the soil. Biodegradable products are progressively being used in nurseries and cultivation attributable to their unrivaled properties, for example, advancing the development of plant seedlings and forestalling the spoiling of natural products. This is supposed to impact the extension and increment the entrance of bioplastics in the horticulture area.

COVID-19 Impact-

Imposition of Lockdown Hampered New Opportunities for Bioplastics Market Players

The COVID-19 outbreak reduced the application of biodegradable bags due to the disruption in the supply chain and increasing lead time of raw materials. Due to the pandemic, many governments and organizations postponed legislation on single-use plastics and green investments, which has resulted in a decrease in the adoption of bio-based alternatives. However, the increase in PPE packaging, pharma, and plastics provides an excellent choice over conventional plastics to boost product demand.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/bioplastics-market-101940

List of the Companies Profiled in the Bioplastics Market:

  • Matrìca S.p.A. (Italy)

  • NatureWorks LLC (U.S.)

  • PTT MCC Biochem Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

  • Novamont S.p.A. (Italy)

  • Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

  • Kaneka Takasago (Japan)

  • Taghleef Industries (U.A.E.)

  • LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (Netherlands)

Segmentation-

Increasing Application in Various Industries Spurs Non- Biodegradable Segment Growth

On the basis of type, the Bioplastics Market share is bifurcated into non-biodegradable and biodegradable. The non-biodegradable segment will dominate due to its high strength and utility application, such as carrying electronics equipment and automotive housings.

Growing Investments in R&D Surge demand from the Automotive & Transportation Sector

In terms of application, the Bioplastics Market value is categorized into flexible packaging, rigid packaging, agriculture & horticulture, textiles, consumer goods, automotive & transportation, and others. The flexible packing is further sub-divided into shopping/waste bags, pouches, and others. The rigid packing is further sub-divided into trays, bottle and jars and others. The automotive & transportation segment will gain traction due to its essential properties such as rust-proof, durability, reducing the vehicle's weight, and fuel consumption.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/bioplastics-market-101940

Report Coverage

The report provides insights into the regional analysis covering different regions, contributing to the market's growth. The report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact the Bioplastics Market data analysis. The adoption of strategies by major players to introduce partnerships, collaboration, and new products will contribute to the Bioplastics Market growth.

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Applications in Agriculture & Horticulture Sector to Stimulate Growth

Due to the high consumer acceptance for bio-based products, environmental-friendly properties of bioplastics, and availability of renewable raw material sources, the demand for bioplastics products has increased. Also, its capability to reduce plastic pollution in the ecosystem and the growing trend for e-commerce globally are some significant factors that boost the bioplastic market growth. Furthermore, protecting crops from pests, resisting weeds growth, and regulating soil moisture and nutrient content have bolstered the product demand. Meanwhile, the increased cost compared to conventional plastics could hamper the Bioplastics industry growth.

Regional Insights

Growing Demand from Packaging Industry Bolstered Growth in the Asia Pacific

Stakeholders have projected remarkable growth in regions such as Japan, India, and China during the forecast period due to the growing packaging industry development. Also, the growing demand for bioplastics in horticulture & agriculture is another factor that could influence the market's growth.

North America held the prominent bioplastic market share and is expected to lead the global market due to growing demand for electronics goods and lightweight automobile parts. Also, the growing adoption of quality products and the high living standards of the people could foster the region’s growth.

Europe is expected to showcase significant growth due to growing investment in R&D, skills, and technologies to expand its presence. Also Japan increasing demand for bioplastic packaging products by various firms could favor the region’s growth.

Competitive Landscape

Collaboration among Companies to Secure Their Brand Values in Global Market

Leading companies will likely invest in R&D activities, technological advancements, and product rollouts to expand their geographical presence. With soaring investments in innovation and advanced design, stakeholders could inject funds into mergers and acquisitions.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/bioplastics-market-101940

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Insights on Impact of COVID-19 on Global Bioplastics Market

    • Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges

    • Steps taken by Government / Companies to Overcome this Impact

    • Potential Challenges and Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Bioplastics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Type (Volume & Value)

        • Biodegradable

          • Starch Blends

          • Polylactic Acid (PLA)

          • Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT)

          • Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

          • Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

          • Other Biodegradables

        • Non-Biodegradable

          • Bio-Polyetheylene Terephthalate (Bio-PET)

          • Bio-Polyamide (Bio-PA)

          • Bio-Polyethene (Bio-PE)

          • Bio-Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (Bio-PTT)

          • Other Non-Biodegradables

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/bioplastics-market-101940

Key Industry Developments:

March 2021: To reduce non-recyclable waste, Iren and Novamont signed a three-year agreement in the field of integrated waste collection systems to implement the objectives of a circular bioeconomy.

January 2021: Novamont acquired BioBag Group to expand its distribution channels in the untapped regions.

Read Related Insights:                                                                                                                                    

Bio-Based Polypropylene Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Bio-based PET Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


