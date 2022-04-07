U.S. markets open in 1 hour 43 minutes

COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 200,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

$10.8 Billion Worldwide Digital PC Games Industry to 2031 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Digital Pc Games Market

Global Digital Pc Games Market
Global Digital Pc Games Market

Dublin, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital PC Games Global Market Report 2022, By Game Subscription Model, Platform, Audience" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global digital pc games market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the digital PC games market are Tencent Games, Ubisoft, King, Activision Blizzard, Zynga, GungHo Online, Microsoft Corporation, Sony Corporation, Nintendo and Electronic Arts.

The global digital pc games market is expected to grow from $9.19 billion in 2021 to $10.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $19.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.7%.

The digital PC games market consists of sale of digital PC games and related products. Digital PC game is a program designed to provide interactive experience to the player. Virtual environment provided by the digital PC games do not limit players by physical space or by hands on access but considers a wide range of cultural and media activities based on digital technologies. The digital PC games have integrated different features such as voice recognition, 3D gaming, GPS tracking and many more to provide players with real life experiences.

The main platforms of digital PC games are windows, IOS and others. iOS is a mobile operating system created and developed exclusively for Apple Inc.'s hardware. The various game subscription model include premium and freemium that are used by social gamer, serious gamers and core gamers.

The regions covered in the digital PC games market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing demand to avail PC games digitally is contributing to the growth of the market. The advantage of convenience, cross-buying, and easy to store that are provided by digital distribution impel the players to access the access PC games digitally. The gamers can get pre-loaded games when they are pre-ordered and will have immediate access to the games the moment they are launched in the market. According to a survey conducted by GameIndustry.biz along with Ipsos, 30% of respondents considered buying digitally due to the low price that is being offered and 20% bought them for a discount. 15% responded that they will have access to the games as soon as they see it on any other platform and 7% responded that they would pre-order to get access to the games when it is launched in the market. The increasing demand for digital distribution will drive the digital PC games market.

The piracy of digital PC games majorly restrains the growth of the market. Piracy is the unauthorized reproduction of the content. Pirating the digital PC games will result in a loss in revenue and will hamper the growth of the market. For instance, Irdeto disclosed that there were 355,664 torrent downloads of a major sports title on pay-to-paly (P2P) network. This brings in a potential loss of $21.34 million. Piracy is a major threat in the digital PC games industry if the games are compromised within 2 weeks of their launch and burden with huge revenue losses. The piracy of digital PC games is thereby an obstacle to the market.

The emergence of cloud gaming is a major trend in the digital PC games market. Cloud gaming is a disruptive platform where the provider runs the game on its servers and then streams back the display and expands the users for premium games. The advantage of streaming games from the cloud increases the number of users for digital PC games as it eliminates the need for upgrading hardware. For instance, in November 2019, Google has launched Stadia, a cloud gaming service capable of streaming video games in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, in 14 different countries with 22 games during the launch.

The countries covered in the digital PC games market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Digital PC Games Market Characteristics

3. Digital PC Games Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Digital PC Games

5. Digital PC Games Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Digital PC Games Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Digital PC Games Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Digital PC Games Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Digital PC Games Market, Segmentation By Game Subscription Model, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Premium

  • Freemium

6.2. Global Digital PC Games Market, Segmentation By Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Windows

  • IOS

  • Others

6.3. Global Digital PC Games Market, Segmentation By Audience, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Social Gamer

  • Serious Gamers

  • Core Gamers

7. Digital PC Games Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Digital PC Games Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Digital PC Games Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q77igb

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


