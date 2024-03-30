10 Adults-Only Cruises That Are Worth the Money

©iStock.com

Looking for a kid-free vacation on the high seas? Consider an adults-only cruise. While several mainstream lines cater to families, a handful specializes in grown-up getaways, minus the waterparks and kiddie clubs.

Here are picks for the best cruises exclusively for adults or largely geared toward them.

Virgin Voyages

Virgin’s cheeky, adults-only cruises aim to attract fun-loving cruisers. The vibe leans modern and high-energy, from the 20+ eateries (ranging from Korean BBQ to upscale Mexican) to the nightlife with pool parties and drag queen cabarets. Even the onboard tattoo parlors reinforce Virgin’s edgy, adult atmosphere.

Saga Cruises

This British line only allows passengers ages 50+ (though they can bring a 40-something companion). Its small, elegant ships offer grown-up amenities like lectures, live music, afternoon tea, and excursions. Sailings embark from the UK to Europe, the Caribbean, and beyond.

Viking

Viking’s destination-focused voyages include enrichment programs, tours in every port, and an upscale Scandinavian ambiance minus kitsch. The lack of nickel-and-diming also appeals to mature cruisers.

Seabourn

With no more than 600 guests per ship, Seabourn epitomizes luxury at sea. Indulgent amenities range from all-suite accommodations to complimentary premium wines and caviar. The line emphasizes high-end discovery on expedition vessels with submarines.

Silversea

This refined, “somewhat formal” line offers butlers, free shore excursions, and destination enrichment like the S.A.L.T culinary program. While it doesn’t ban kids, you’ll rarely find them amid the sophisticated entertainment and ambiance skewing toward older travelers.

Regent Seven Seas

Regent is a win for those seeking an adult-oriented yet family-friendly cruise. Most trips draw few children thanks to pampering, including airfare, unlimited excursions, and onboard perks from thousands of square feet of marble to white-glove butler service. Ooh la la!

Windstar

This romantic suite-only motor yacht is the ultimate in relaxed elegance and carries no more than 342 guests. Late-night stays in ports and watersports marinas ramp up the fun factor too.

Ponant

Ready to get ultra-classy? The Ponant is perfect for people with champagne and caviar tastes and who enjoy wild destinations like Antarctica and the Arctic. Its chic expedition yachts offer life-changing excursions plus perks like French chef Alain Ducasse dining.

Explora Journeys

While welcoming some families, Explora Journeys’ glamorous new ships have a distinctly adult orientation per Goldring. Cruisers can enjoy elevated amenities like the ocean-view spa, 12 stylish bars and lounges, and the first Rolex boutique at sea.

Azamara

This line doesn’t explicitly forbid kids, but you’ll mostly encounter couples age 50+ aboard its sophisticated, intimate ships hosting up to 702 passengers. Late-night stays highlight the destination-immersive experience.

