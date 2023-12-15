10 Affordable Christmas Items Available at Walmart Now

Sundry Photography / Getty Images

This time of year isn’t known for being cheap, but Walmart has you covered. The discount retailer has incredible prices on everything from holiday gifts and bakeware to clothing and home décor.

I’m a Shopping Expert: 9 Items I’d Never Put in My Grocery Cart

Find Out: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

If you’re hosting loved ones for the holidays or need a last-minute gift, you can count on Walmart to deliver exactly what you need at a reasonable price. Here’s a look at 10 affordable Christmas items you can find online — do note, some items are cheaper when purchased online — or at your local store right now.

©Walmart

Holiday Bakeware

Price: Varies

“Now is the season to be making holiday goodies, but who among us can find our holiday cookie cutter snowpeople, snowflakes or let alone holiday-colored sprinkles that aren’t stale?” said Scott Lieberman, founder of Touchdown Money. “Luckily, Walmart has a ton of these items, including cookie sheets if you need more, and usually during this time of year, the holiday bakeware and grocery items are usually all in one place.”

For example, the Holiday Time Christmas Non-Stick 12-Cavity Cookie Pan is $11.98, and a two-count pack of Celebrate It Nine-Inch Christmas Holiday Gingerbread Candy Disposable Foil Baking Pans is $3.99.

Dollar Tree Plus: 10 High-Quality Items To Buy Now

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 4 Things To Stop Buying That Are a Waste of Money

Sponsored: The Results Are In: Is your bank one of the best of the year?

©Walmart

Holiday PJs

Price: Varies

“Whether you want to take family holiday PJ photos, are looking for a cute gift or just need to grab some PJs for guests who forgot them — or maybe they got lost in transit — Walmart has you covered for festive pajamas,” Lieberman said. “These items are very well priced, and Walmart does a really good job of keeping them stocked in a variety of sizes.

For example, you can get Holiday Time matching pajamas for the whole family — including pets — starting at $6.48.

Story continues

See: This One Mistake Can Tank Your Credit Score 100 Points Instantly

©Walmart

Wanda June Home Themed Mug Tower

Price: $19.96

“As the weather gets colder, you’ll likely find yourself drinking warm beverages often,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback USA. “And since it’s the holiday season, investing in a set of holiday-themed drinkware can help usher in the holiday spirit in your home.”

She noted that these mugs are a hit with those who’ve already purchased them.

“This set has a 4.9 out of five-star rating with reviewers praising the size of the mugs and how nice they are to display as part of your festive kitchen décor,” she said.

©Walmart

Holiday Time Decorative Pillows

Price: $6.98

Perfect for the coziest season of the year, Landau suggested stocking up on decorative holiday throw pillows.

“Walmart sells a variety of decorative throw pillows that are a great way to incorporate Christmas into your home décor,” she said. “From a snowman to a gingerbread man to a cursive ‘fa la la,’ there are plenty of options to fit your aesthetic.”

©Walmart

Fancy Sprinkles Dessert Decorating Kit

Price: $14.98

“If you’re looking for a fun Christmas activity, try your hand at dessert decorating,” Landau said.

Choose from a variety of options, including the What the Elf Cookie Decorating Kit, Reindeer Games Dessert Decorating Kit and If Looks Could Chill Dessert Decorating Kit.

“All you need to provide are the desserts, and the decorating kit has you covered with the rest, making this a simple activity to have on-hand in case of a snow day,” Landau added.

10 Best Cheap Gym Memberships: Break a Sweat but Not Your Budget

©Walmart

Twinkle Star Christmas String Lights

Price: $18.99

If you’re like many people, you can’t have Christmas without hanging up lights.

“This particular brand is safer, because it has a low voltage and also has expandable connectors,” said Dara Greaney, founder and CEO of LEDLightExpert.com. “This makes it easier to string and can cover a wide range.”

©Walmart

Paper Plates

Price: $2.98

Make your Christmas dinner or party even more festive with themed paper plates. These packs are available in a variety of amounts and styles, including snowflakes, trees and Santa Claus.

A double-win, these plates will bring your guests joy, while allowing you to incur a little less cleanup.

©Walmart

Seasonal LLC Puffy Coat Inflatable Santa

Price: $29.99

Bring holiday joy to your home with this Seasonal LLC Puffy Coat Inflatable Santa. Originally priced at $89.99, this 49-inch-by-26-inch-by 55-inch — when inflated — Santa is lit from inside and crafted from strong polyester material.

Designed for indoor or outdoor use, it self-inflates in a matter of seconds and deflates quickly, making it easy to store. Stakes and tethers are also included, so you can keep Santa intact if you choose to display outdoors.

Check Out: 9 Things the Rich Never Buy During the Holidays

©Walmart

Holiday Time Wrapping Paper

Price: $0.98

Cute and cheap, choose from several different styles of Holiday Time Wrapping Paper. You’ll get a 30-square-foot roll of sturdy wrapping paper in styles like snowflakes, red Christmas tree trucks and snowmen, guaranteed to look great under your Christmas tree.

©Walmart

The Pioneer Woman LED Mercantile Village Décor

Price: $12.00

Part of Ree Drummond’s holiday décor line, The Pioneer Woman LED Mercantile Village Décor sign is simply adorable. Depicting an old-fashioned downtown shopping district, this piece will add a touch of Christmas cheer to any room in your home.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Affordable Christmas Items Available at Walmart Now