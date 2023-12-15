10 Affordable Christmas Items Available at Family Dollar Now

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Have you ever wondered which Christmas items are most worth purchasing at Family Dollar? Well, wonder no more.

GOBankingRates browsed through Family Dollar’s online Christmas inventory and found the best holiday-themed items you can buy right now. Many of these items are practical or can transform your home into a festive space, while others make for great gifts. But all of them are reasonably priced for what you get.

From artificial Christmas trees and stockings that hang above the mantel to indoor and outdoor ornaments and light strings, here are some of the top affordable Christmas items available now at Family Dollar.

©Family Dollar

Traditional Christmas LED Lanterns

Price: $5 each

Available in packs of six to 36, these assorted traditional Christmas LED light-up lanterns can help transform your living or dining room into a festive wonderland. They come in two colors — red and black — and have bows, winter foliage and a beautiful lattice design to give you that festive feeling. They do require triple AAA batteries, but they can last a long time.

©Family Dollar

Artificial Christmas Tree

Price: $35

Christmas trees can be expensive, even artificial ones. But at Family Dollar, you can find great-looking Christmas trees at an affordable price.

Take Family Dollar’s 6-foot pre-lit Christmas tree as an example. It comes with elegant clear lights that add a sense of grandeur and sophistication to your home without compromising the joy of the holidays. It also comes with a sturdy plastic stand that keeps the tree upright, even when fully decorated.

Plus, since it already has some simple lights, you also can save money on string lights and instead focus on adding ornaments and presents.

©Family Dollar

Christmas Elf Boots Ornaments

Price: $1.25 each

Available in large packs of up to 24, this assortment of Christmas ornaments is a great addition to your tree. They come in two main designs. The first is a set of bright green elf boots with red trim, while the second is bright red elf boots with green trim.

These sparkly ornaments are made of 100% polyester and have a pleasant texture. They’re also sturdy, so you won’t have to worry about them falling and breaking.

©Family Dollar

Christmas Decorative Holiday Icon Shelf Sitters

Price: $1.25 each

These 6-inch decorative shelf sitters come in a variety of styles, including a snowman, a reindeer, a penguin and Santa Claus. Each design features striped socks and bright colors, adding a festive touch to your tables or mantel. They’re also a great stocking stuffer for friends and family members.

©Family Dollar

Holiday Candy Box

Price: $1.25 each

Available in red, silver and green, these holiday candy boxes are both decorative and practical. Each box is sturdy and designed with a colorful ribbon accent and has a lid.

These boxes are small at 3.5 inches wide and 4 inches tall, but they’re perfect for holding small treats. And if you’ve already got too many sweets this holiday season, you can get a little creative and fill them with glitter, confetti or miniature snowflakes.

©Family Dollar

Plush Stocking

Price: $1.25 each

Having decorative stockings is a must if you plan on having stocking stuffers this year. At Family Dollar, you can find plush stockings in a variety of sizes, including full-sized and miniature ones. Whichever size you choose, these traditional stockings make for a great addition to your wall or above the fireplace.

©Family Dollar

Christmas Santa and Snowman Yard Stake

Price: $3 each

Winter might not be a great time for gardening, but that doesn’t mean you can’t spruce up your landscaping a bit with some festive yard stakes. Family Dollar carries a variety of holiday-themed designs, including snowmen and Santa Claus.

These holiday garden stakes are brightly colored. They’re also around 19 inches tall, making them noticeable even from afar. Plus, they’re sturdy, so they’re sure to last for future holidays.

©Family Dollar

Artificial Pine Cones and Spruces

Price: $3 each

Bring the outside in this year with Family Dollar’s decorative foliage. You can purchase an assortment of artificial pine cones and bushes to liven up your home.

Some of these artificial foliage pieces are designed to imitate the real thing. Others are frosted to lend a more festive look to your living space.

©Family Dollar

Colorful Holiday Tinsel Garland

Price: $3 each

You can use garlands to decorate your mantel or Christmas tree. Or you can wrap them around a handrail or a column in your home or on your front porch. Whatever the case may be, Family Dollar offers some bright tinsel garlands in five designs, including one with Santa.

©Family Dollar

Multi-Colored Mini Light Set

Price: $1.25 each

If you’re looking for some affordable Christmas lights, then check out this small set of 20 miniature lights from Family Dollar. Each set is 5 feet long and can be used indoors. They’re a great addition to small Christmas trees or wreaths.

If you’re feeling particularly creative, you can use them in DIY Christmas projects with your friends or family.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Affordable Christmas Items Available at Family Dollar Now