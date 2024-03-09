10 Affordable Compact Cars That Will Last 300,000 Miles

kali9 / Getty Images

While the Ford F-150 is the best-selling vehicle in America and crossover SUVs are the most popular type. Smaller, fuel-efficient compact cars have experienced significant growth in recent years, according to Statista.

Read Next: 6 Questions You Should Never Ask at a Car Dealership

Learn More: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

Drivers increasingly prioritize fuel efficiency, cost-effectiveness and durability. Compact cars offer these in spades and are ideal for those who don’t need much seating or trunk space. Most compact cars have four-cylinder engines, perfect for city driving (although some can struggle to reach highway speeds).

If you’re looking for an affordable compact car lasting over 300,000 miles, here are 10 of the best new and used models available.

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Toyota Corolla

2024 MSRP: $22,050

While the Camry is considered a midsize, the Corolla is a compact sedan, and one of the most reliable cars on the market year after year. Toyotas have an average lifespan of 200,000-250,000 miles, but if you maintain your car, your Corolla could be driven way over 300,000 miles.

Lexus CT 200h

2017 MSRP: $31,250

This hybrid hatchback was discontinued in 2017, but sharing the Prius’ platform and equipped with an Atkinson-cycle 1.8L four-cylinder engine and an electric motor for a total of 134 horsepower, it was built for the long haul. Edmunds feels $23,000 would be the top price you would have to pay to get a used but still reliable CT.

Honda Civic

2024 MSRP: $23,950

Debuting in 1972, the Civic has provided affordable and fuel-efficient transportation in times of energy concern. As HotCars notes, “Some comments on discussion websites like Civic Forum, Reddit, and Quora suggest the Honda Civic could reach 500,000 miles or more before it requires thorough repairs or breaks down.”

Kia Forte

2024 MSRP: $19,990

Story continues

The Forte is an affordable and dependable option with a base price of under $20,000. When buying a car with hopes that it can last over 300,000 miles, you should trust research and owner reports rather than wishful thinking. While it flies under the radar compared to other compacts, HotCars believes the Forte can surpass the 300,000-mile mark and continue long beyond that figure.

Acura ILX

2022 MSRP: $27,300

With a 4.5 out of 5.0 reliability rating and a low average annual repair cost of $435 from RepairPal, the site ranks the ILX second out of 17 luxury compact cars. Another discontinued model, the ILX, can be had for cheap on the used market and no matter which used Acura ILX you choose, it should be able to last at least 200,000 miles or more.

Hyundai Elantra

2024 MSRP: $21,625

According to a 2022 J.D. Power study, Hyundai ranked among the top brands regarding the highest levels of dependability after three years of ownership, and the South Korean company has proven dependability in its mission since the early 2000s. The chances of your Elantra needing significant repairs are low, but the probability that it will last past the 300,000-mile mark is high.

Toyota Prius

2024 MSRP: $27,950

The Prius features a wide range of driver assistance systems and is one of the most reliable hybrids ever manufactured due to its battery, which MotorBiscuit describes as “almost invincible.” 200,000 is an easy distance milestone for this predictably dependable car.

Mazda Miata

2024 MSRP: $28,985

As MotorBiscuit said of its niche demand, “Don’t let it fool you: Miata is a safe bet to last forever.” According to Consumer Reports, the site singles out the 2010 and 2016 models specifically for durability and customer satisfaction, but the current Miata is a more reliable bet than most 2024 models.

Ford Focus

2018 MSRP: $21,435

As Ford increasingly focuses on electric vehicles and crossovers, the Focus will cease fabrication globally in 2025. It’s last year in the U.S., in 2018, so you should be able to swing a bargain for a used model. As a reliable and economical daily driver, the Focus can easily outpace similar models and last up to 300,000 with proper maintenance.

Mazda3

2024 MSRP: $24,170

The 6 is often cited as the most reliable Mazda, but the 3 is more affordable and isn’t a slouch in the durability department either. As one of the most fuel-efficient and reliable compact cars that you can currently buy, MotorBiscuit claims that you can expect a Mazda3 to last upwards of 200,000 to 300,000 miles on average.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Affordable Compact Cars That Will Last 300,000 Miles