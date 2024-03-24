10 Affordable Family Cars That Will Last 300,000 Miles and Save You Money

champpixs / iStock.com

Buying a car for your family is a very important move. It’s the car taking you, your kids, your pets and sometimes a lot of luggage from place to place. It’s a crucial investment, but you don’t want to spend too much.

Explore More: 10 New Cars to Avoid Buying in 2024

Find Out: One Smart Way To Grow Your Retirement Savings in 2024

GOBankingRates reached out to vehicle experts who gave the best, longest-lasting cars that won’t break the bank for you and your family.

©Toyota

Toyota Corolla

MSRP: Starting at $23,145

MPG: 32 mpg city/41 mpg highway

Though the Corolla is not an SUV, Jan Kawecki, the marketing manager at F1Blast, said it’s still roomy enough to fit the family.

“Everything from 10th to the most recent one, 13th generation will easily pack your whole family, will be highly affordable, and you’ll not have to worry about the cost of repair at all,” said Kawecki.

Kawecki’s confident because he drives a 2001 Corolla that’s lasted 250,000 miles.

“I had to change the battery for a new one for the first time,” he said.

Check Out: 5 Used Cars You Shouldn’t Buy

Read Next: 7 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

The Corolla has extensive safety features to keep passengers safe and is a generally reliable car with a lot of legroom in the sedan model. You can upgrade a model for more cargo space, giving you room for eight carry-on bags.

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

©Honda

Honda CR-V

MSRP: Starting at $30,850

MPG: 28/34

Zander Cook, co-founder of Lease End, feels if you’re looking for an SUV, the Honda CR-V is a great affordable choice.

“It’s got a reasonable starting price, low maintenance costs, and good fuel efficiency. Honda’s reputation for reliability and the strong demand for used CR-Vs make this model a no-brainer for an affordable family car,” said Cook.

Trending Now: 7 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

A perk for the driver of the CR-V: Honda designs the front seats to reduce driver fatigue. There’s also between 36-39 cubic feet of cargo space depending on the model, with an adjustable load floor. These features make it a perfect choice for a road-tripping car.

Story continues

©Kia Motors

Kia Sportage

MSRP: Starting at $28,565

MPG: 25/32

“The Kia Sportage is a solid all-around SUV that is safe, roomy, and fuel-efficient,” said Nigel Tunnacliffe, the co-founder and CEO at Coastline Academy. “Its already high-reliability benefits from Kia’s exceptional long-term warranties on newer vehicles, offering drivers additional peace of mind. All of this combines to make it one of the better family-friendly SUVs on the market.”

The 2024 model offers 40 cubic feet of cargo space to carry a family’s load. There’s even a dual-level cargo floor, so you can stack even more luggage if need be.

©2016 American Honda Motor Co.

Honda HR-V

MSRP: Starting at $25,950

MPG: 26/32

Coming in slightly cheaper than the CR-V, the HR-V is also recommended by experts as a family vehicle. “It stands out due to its exceptional safety features, which are some of the best in its class,” said Tunnacliffe.

The HR-V also has comfortable, roomy seats for pleasant traveling on long journeys, with room for seven carry-on bags. It fits 22 suitcases if the seats are folded.

©Toyota

Toyota Camry

MSRP: Starting at $27,515

MPG: 28/39

Another Toyota sedan makes the list, thanks to its reliability and low maintenance cost, making it a solid investment for a family. “With routine maintenance, the Camry’s have been known to last well over 300,000 miles as they have very solidly built mechanical components,” said Mark Beneke, owner of Westland Auto.

Explore More: Avoid These 7 Cars That Will Only Last You Half as Long as the Average Vehicle

Like the Corolla, the Camry has a lot of standard Toyota safety features that help protect those riding in the car.

Additionally, if you do decide to sell the Camry, Beneke said they hold their value for longer than a lot of other vehicles, so you’ll be able to recoup more of your investment.

©Toyota

Toyota RAV4

MSRP: Starting at $30,025

MPG: 25/32

The Toyota RAV4 has all the features you’d want in a family vehicle: lots of cargo space, an array of safety features, and a lower price point than other SUVs.

Plus, if you wanted to go electric, Cook said this is a great spot to start with the RAV4’s hybrid option.

“There are also some hybrid options for the RAV4, which are less affordable than non-electric, but nonetheless a good option for families wanting to go electric without sacrificing performance or utility.” said Cook.

©Honda North America

Honda Accord

MSRP: Starting at $28,990

MPG: 29/37

“The Accord is an excellent investment for lasting equity value, especially when properly maintained,” said Cook. “Regarding overall affordability, there is a wide range of trim levels to fit different budgets.”

The Accord is great for families because of its spacious interior and roomy trunk. It’s frequently ranked as a top mid-size sedan for families.

©Hyundai

Hyundai Kona

MSRP: Starting at $25,625

MPG: 29/34

Discover More: 8 Best Compact Cars for Your Money in 2024

“The Hyundai Kona is another good option for an affordable and dependable SUV,” said Tunnacliffe.

The 2024 Kona has even more space than previous models, so you can fit more when traveling. It’s also one of the fuel-efficient vehicles on this list. Tunnacliffe also said drivers rave about the smooth, comfortable ride in a Kona.

Tesla Model 3

MSRP: Starting at $40,630

Miles per charge: 272

“While the Tesla Model 3 might not be the first vehicle one thinks of when hearing the phrase ‘affordable cars for families,’ recent years have seen a dramatic drop-off in the price of used EVs,” said Tunnacliffe. “Beyond the obvious savings on fuel costs, the Tesla Model 3 has excellent tech features and great durability.”

If your family’s looking to go electric, Tunnacliffe recommends the Tesla Model 3, as he personally drives a used model and has been impressed with the performance.

©Chevrolet

Chevrolet Tahoe

MSRP: Starting at $59,000

MPG: 21/28

Yes, the Tahoe is at a higher price point than other cars on this list, but if you’re looking for a full-size SUV, Beneke said you can’t go wrong with it. “Big-body SUVs don’t tend to be the most affordable family vehicles, but if you need a third row, this would be our vehicle of choice. We don’t normally praise American-made models often for their reliability or longevity but when it comes to the Tahoes, they deserve it.”

That row can fold down to offer you a whopping 123 cubic feet of cargo space, which is quite a feat.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Affordable Family Cars That Will Last 300,000 Miles and Save You Money