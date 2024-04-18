10 Affordable First-Class International Airline Deals in April 2024

©iStock.com

Traveling in coach is often cramped and uncomfortable. For most people, this is the only air travel option, but a lucky few on each flight get to fly first class.

If you’re tired of flying coach, you might be seeking out travel destinations where first-class tickets are more affordable. This can allow you to make the transportation part of your trip like a vacation in itself, while saving some money.

See More: 4 Best International Airlines for First and Business Class

Read Next: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

In most cases, first-class tickets aren’t necessarily affordable for most people. However, flying to certain destinations on the right dates and times can allow you to score a privileged seat for much less than you’d pay for other trips.

With that said, if you’re flexible enough with your travel itinerary, you might be able to book first-class seats for a fare that’s rather reasonable for even the average person. Of course, the interpretation of reasonably priced is a highly personalized one.

Relatively speaking, if you’re ready to book a first-class getaway in the next few weeks, there are some deals to be had. Here’s a look at 10 destinations to consider based on Kayak airfare pricing, with travel to and from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in Queens, New York.

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

London, England

Price: $5,208

Airline: British Airways

Airport: London Heathrow (LHR)

Dates: April 28 to May 4

Departure Flight: 11:15 p.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Return Flight: 7:05 p.m. to 9:55 p.m.

In comparison, another first-class roundtrip British Airways flight pairing to these same airports, on these same dates — including the same arrival flight — is $12,171.

Learn More: 8 Tips to Fly Business Class for the Price of Economy

Paris, France

Price: $9,407

Airline: JetBlue (arrival), British Airways (departure)

Airport: Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG)

Dates: April 27 to May 3

Departure Flight: 5:10 p.m. to 6:55 a.m.

Return Flight: 2:30 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.

More than two-and-a-half times the price, you could fly roundtrip on Air France on these same dates for $23,364.

Dublin, Ireland

Price: $7,238

Airline: British Airways

Airport: Dublin Airport (DUB)

Dates: April 28 to May 6

Departure Flight: 10:20 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Return Flight: 1:20 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

For nearly double the price, you could change the arrival flight to a nonstop Delta flight — keeping the same departure flight — for a grand total of $13,876.

Venice, Italy

Price: $6,743

Airline: British Airways

Airport: Venice Marco Polo (VCE)

Dates: April 29 to May 6

Departure Flight: 6:50 p.m. to 11:55 p.m.

Return Flight: 1:05 p.m. to 9:05 p.m.

Story continues

The cheaper flight noted above includes a layover. If you want to fly direct, Air France has a roundtrip first-class trip available for $19,308.

Milan, Italy

Price: $4,136

Airline: British Airways

Airport: Milan Linate (LIN)

Dates: April 28 to May 5

Departure Flight: 8:55 p.m. to 1:35 p.m.

Return Flight: 2:15 p.m. to 9:05 p.m.

In comparison, you could spend four times the price for flights on the same days on American Airlines and Delta, with a total roundtrip rate of $15,459.

Istanbul, Turkey

Price: $7,744

Airline: British Airways

Airport: Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen (SAW)

Dates: April 28 to May 5

Departure Flight: 6:30 p.m. to 1:40 p.m.

Return Flight: 8:25 a.m. to 9:05 p.m.

Notably pricier, you could also fly first class in and out of Istanbul Airport (IST) on Air France for $22,329.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Price: $6,674

Airline: British Airways

Airport: Dubai International (DXB)

Dates: April 29 to May 6

Departure Flight: 10:20 p.m. to 11:10 p.m.

Return Flight: 9:20 a.m. to 7:15 p.m.

The flight noted above includes a layover, but if you’re willing to pay three times the cost, you can also fly direct. Emirates offers nonstop flights roundtrip in first class for $18,186.

Edinburgh, Scotland

Price: $7,802

Airline: British Airways

Airport: Edinburgh (EDI)

Dates: April 28 to May 5

Departure Flight: 6:30 p.m. to 9:15 a.m.

Return Flight: 9:10 p.m. to 11:05 a.m.

This is clearly a deal, because another roundtrip itinerary on these dates, flying first class with both Delta and American Airlines costs $17,242.

Cancun, Mexico

Price: $809

Airline: American Airlines

Airport: Aeropuerto Internacional de Tulum (TQO)

Dates: May 4 to 11

Departure Flight: 8:10 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.

Return Flight: 2:25 p.m. to 10:18 p.m.

Turns out, when you decide to travel matters. Simply choosing different first-class flights on the same day, with the same airline can raise your roundtrip total to $1,146.

Río Segundo, Costa Rica

Price: $1,484

Airline: American Airlines

Airport: Juan Santamaria International (SJO)

Dates: May 1 to 8

Departure Flight: 8:30 a.m. to 6:55 p.m.

Return Flight: 2:30 p.m. to 2:50 p.m.

Again, having flexibility with the time of day you travel can save a great deal of money. American Airlines offers another first-class, roundtrip itinerary on the same dates for $6,149.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Affordable First-Class International Airline Deals in April 2024