10 Affordable First-Class International Airline Deals in April 2024
Traveling in coach is often cramped and uncomfortable. For most people, this is the only air travel option, but a lucky few on each flight get to fly first class.
If you’re tired of flying coach, you might be seeking out travel destinations where first-class tickets are more affordable. This can allow you to make the transportation part of your trip like a vacation in itself, while saving some money.
In most cases, first-class tickets aren’t necessarily affordable for most people. However, flying to certain destinations on the right dates and times can allow you to score a privileged seat for much less than you’d pay for other trips.
With that said, if you’re flexible enough with your travel itinerary, you might be able to book first-class seats for a fare that’s rather reasonable for even the average person. Of course, the interpretation of reasonably priced is a highly personalized one.
Relatively speaking, if you’re ready to book a first-class getaway in the next few weeks, there are some deals to be had. Here’s a look at 10 destinations to consider based on Kayak airfare pricing, with travel to and from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in Queens, New York.
London, England
Price: $5,208
Airline: British Airways
Airport: London Heathrow (LHR)
Dates: April 28 to May 4
Departure Flight: 11:15 p.m. to 11:15 a.m.
Return Flight: 7:05 p.m. to 9:55 p.m.
In comparison, another first-class roundtrip British Airways flight pairing to these same airports, on these same dates — including the same arrival flight — is $12,171.
Paris, France
Price: $9,407
Airline: JetBlue (arrival), British Airways (departure)
Airport: Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG)
Dates: April 27 to May 3
Departure Flight: 5:10 p.m. to 6:55 a.m.
Return Flight: 2:30 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.
More than two-and-a-half times the price, you could fly roundtrip on Air France on these same dates for $23,364.
Dublin, Ireland
Price: $7,238
Airline: British Airways
Airport: Dublin Airport (DUB)
Dates: April 28 to May 6
Departure Flight: 10:20 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Return Flight: 1:20 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
For nearly double the price, you could change the arrival flight to a nonstop Delta flight — keeping the same departure flight — for a grand total of $13,876.
Venice, Italy
Price: $6,743
Airline: British Airways
Airport: Venice Marco Polo (VCE)
Dates: April 29 to May 6
Departure Flight: 6:50 p.m. to 11:55 p.m.
Return Flight: 1:05 p.m. to 9:05 p.m.
The cheaper flight noted above includes a layover. If you want to fly direct, Air France has a roundtrip first-class trip available for $19,308.
Milan, Italy
Price: $4,136
Airline: British Airways
Airport: Milan Linate (LIN)
Dates: April 28 to May 5
Departure Flight: 8:55 p.m. to 1:35 p.m.
Return Flight: 2:15 p.m. to 9:05 p.m.
In comparison, you could spend four times the price for flights on the same days on American Airlines and Delta, with a total roundtrip rate of $15,459.
Istanbul, Turkey
Price: $7,744
Airline: British Airways
Airport: Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen (SAW)
Dates: April 28 to May 5
Departure Flight: 6:30 p.m. to 1:40 p.m.
Return Flight: 8:25 a.m. to 9:05 p.m.
Notably pricier, you could also fly first class in and out of Istanbul Airport (IST) on Air France for $22,329.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price: $6,674
Airline: British Airways
Airport: Dubai International (DXB)
Dates: April 29 to May 6
Departure Flight: 10:20 p.m. to 11:10 p.m.
Return Flight: 9:20 a.m. to 7:15 p.m.
The flight noted above includes a layover, but if you’re willing to pay three times the cost, you can also fly direct. Emirates offers nonstop flights roundtrip in first class for $18,186.
Edinburgh, Scotland
Price: $7,802
Airline: British Airways
Airport: Edinburgh (EDI)
Dates: April 28 to May 5
Departure Flight: 6:30 p.m. to 9:15 a.m.
Return Flight: 9:10 p.m. to 11:05 a.m.
This is clearly a deal, because another roundtrip itinerary on these dates, flying first class with both Delta and American Airlines costs $17,242.
Cancun, Mexico
Price: $809
Airline: American Airlines
Airport: Aeropuerto Internacional de Tulum (TQO)
Dates: May 4 to 11
Departure Flight: 8:10 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
Return Flight: 2:25 p.m. to 10:18 p.m.
Turns out, when you decide to travel matters. Simply choosing different first-class flights on the same day, with the same airline can raise your roundtrip total to $1,146.
Río Segundo, Costa Rica
Price: $1,484
Airline: American Airlines
Airport: Juan Santamaria International (SJO)
Dates: May 1 to 8
Departure Flight: 8:30 a.m. to 6:55 p.m.
Return Flight: 2:30 p.m. to 2:50 p.m.
Again, having flexibility with the time of day you travel can save a great deal of money. American Airlines offers another first-class, roundtrip itinerary on the same dates for $6,149.
