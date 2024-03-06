10 Affordable New Items Coming to Dollar Tree This Spring

JHVEPhoto / iStock/Getty Images

Dollar Tree constantly adds new products and swaps out its seasonal items and holiday decor. If you aren’t a regular Dollar Tree shopper, you might miss some of its latest popular items.

Most products at the discount variety store are priced between $1.25 and $5, and customers say the quality of many items even rivals the chain’s biggest competitors, including Walmart, Target and Amazon.

Here are some of the best items coming to Dollar Tree this spring, based on research and recommendations from YouTube Personality The Deal Guy.

Collapsible Shopping Baskets

Using your own shopping basket is a convenient way to shop and transport your groceries to the car. Dollar Tree sells collapsible shopping baskets for $1.25, and The Deal Guy pointed out that these are surprisingly durable.

Mason Jars

Mason jars aren’t necessarily a new Dollar Tree item, but the retailer recently upgraded its 14-ounce mason jars to 28-ounce versions for the same $1.25 price. Mason jars are a household staple, especially if you do canning. You can also use them to hold beverages or in DIY crafting.

SureFresh Reusable Containers

Store your leftovers or pack lunch in these reusable round or square containers. They come with lids in sets of four for only $1.25, and one shopper commented on the retailer’s website that they hold up well and can be reused without holding odors from previous foods.

Long Reach Tool

The long reach tool is back in stock. This item is always a big hit when they return, according to The Deal Guy. However, he noted that the gripper is a hit or miss depending on what you’re trying to grasp.

Dryer Balls

Dollar Tree’s dryer balls are finally back. The Deal Guy tested these himself and found that they perform well against the Amazon alternative. At Dollar Tree, you get two for $1.25, while Amazon sells a pack of two for $5 when they’re on sale.

Scrub Buddies Quick Eraser Sheets

Do you love the Magic Eraser but not the price? Dollar Tree sells quick eraser sheets from Scrub Buddies in packs of two or five for only $1.25. These are a great alternative at a fraction of the price of Mr. Clean’s Magic Eraser cleaning pads. Scrub Buddies Quick Erasers are one of DollarTree.com’s most highly rated and reviewed products. Shoppers say they’re the best for removing stains, scuffs and crayon marks without leaving a mess, but they do fall apart more easily than the name brand.

Flower Rocket and Tomato Rocket

If you don’t have a green thumb, Dollar Tree sells Flower Rocket and Tomato Rocket. All you have to do is place the Flower Rocket or Tomato Rocket in loose soil and water it daily. Shoppers commented on Reddit and posted videos on TikTok saying they did have success and the seeds sprouted.

Solar Lanterns

Made with real glass, Dollar Tree’s solar lanterns are a bargain at only $5 each. The retailer also sells a metal version. On Dollar Tree’s website, shoppers commented that the lantern’s light lasted for six hours after being left out in the sun all day. They’re also lightweight and can hang on a lightweight hook.

Flip Flops

It’s not quite summer yet, but Dollar Tree has put flip flops back on its shelves. The Deal Guy says he can usually get two summers out of one pair, and for $1.25, these are a steal.

Easter-Themed Products

Just in time for Easter, which is March 31 this year, Dollar Tree has a huge selection of Easter-themed products on its shelves. At The Deal Guy’s local Dollar Tree, he found Easter-themed soap dispensers pre-filled with soap, wooden and metal signs, plastic mason jars with straws, baskets, candy, toys and ready-to-be-filled Easter eggs.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Affordable New Items Coming to Dollar Tree This Spring