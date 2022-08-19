10 air conditioners you can buy under $200

There are a lot of options for people looking for inexpensive air conditioners.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether you need a window air conditioner unit for an apartment or something to keep you cool while you’re on the backyard porch, you can find an affordable AC solution to keep you cool.

When I moved to New York City, I was unprepared for life without central air. After making due with a fan for three years, I broke down during a sweltering July Fourth holiday and marched myself to Home Depot to buy a portable air conditioner — and it was the best decision I had made in years.

Buying an air conditioner doesn’t have to bust your budget. While the best air conditioners might cost you a little more, all of these can be ordered online for less than $200.

7 Cheap Window AC Units

At under $200, most window units on the market are 5,000 BTU. On average, a 5,000 BTU air conditioner will effectively cool down a room that’s about 150 square feet. The higher the BTU the larger the room the unit can cool down, but it’s important to note that increasing the BTU also means an increase in the price.

It’s also important to know the measurements of your window to find an air conditioner that will fit. And don’t forget to check to make sure you have power outlets near the window you want to use. Most smaller air conditioners will plug into a standard three-prong outlet.

1. GE AHT05LZ Air Conditioner

The GE AHT05LZ Air Conditioner

The GE AHT05LZ Air Conditioner has 5,000 BTUs, two cooling and fan speeds and an easy temperature control that uses a minimum to maximum cool ranking between 1 and 10 to easily select the right temperature. It comes with a kit to easily mount the unit in the window and a slide-out chassis so it fits perfectly. One 5-star Walmart reviewer says these units “are reasonably quiet and can quickly cool a large bedroom.”

► Get the GE AHT05LZ AC unit for $149.99 from Walmart.

2. Toshiba RAC-WK0512CMU Air Conditioner

Toshiba RAC-WK0512CMU Air Conditioner

Moderately priced, the Toshiba RAC-WK0512CMU Air Conditioner has a contemporary design that gives it a sleekness you don’t usually find from something like an AC. Its two-in-one AC/ventilation mode can either run cold air or simply recirculate air within a room. The filter is washable and reusable, saving you money in the long run. Plus, it’s easy to install. According to one promising review, “This is a great little AC that works well and cools my room to perfect condition. Also it is not very noisy when it's on. I would highly recommend to all.”

Story continues

► Get the Toshiba RAC-WK0512CMU AC unit for $179 from Home Depot.

3. Amazon Basics Air Conditioner

Amazon Basics Air Conditioner

Amazon Basics Window-Mounted Air Conditioner has 5,000 BTUs, so you can trust that it’s able to keep your 150 square foot bedroom cool. This unit has seven temperature settings, dual cooling and fan settings as well as adjustable air direction. One five-star reviewer said the Amazon brand AC unit "works great, noise is tolerable and it puts out plenty of cold air."

► Get the Amazon Basics Air Conditioner for $179 from Amazon.

4. Midea MAW05M1BWT Air Conditioner

The Midea MAW05M1BWT Air Conditioner

The Midea MAW05M1BWT Air Conditioner will cool down a room quickly and efficiently. The 13-inch window unit has a two-in-one air condition and fan functionality, seven temperature settings, and can direct air two different ways for maximum comfort. Its clean design will look sharp in any home and the washable filter will keep you and your family healthy. It's easy to install and it fits in a 23-36 inch window.

► Get the Midea MAW05M1BWT AC unit for $149.98 from Sam's Club.

5. Frigidaire FFRA051WAE Air Conditioner

Frigidaire FFRA051WAE Air Conditioner

The Frigidaire FFRA051WAE Air Conditioner aims to cool a room of up to 150 sq ft., operates quietly, and has two fan and cooling speeds with seven different temperature settings. Adjustable panels keep it secure in the window and its washable, slide-out filter reduces bacteria and odor. “I was expecting it to cool the room, but now I am freezing!!!” wrote one satisfied reviewer.

► Get the Frigidaire FFRA051WAE AC unit for $179 on Amazon.

6. FRIGIDAIRE FFRA051ZA1 Air Conditioner

The Frigidaire FFRA051ZA1 AC

Another affordable unit from Frigidaire, this 5,000 BTU unit has two fan speeds and features a temperature control system designed to keep users comfortable at all times. It uses a washable filter to capture dust and comes with an adjustable panel to make it easily fit your window. One five-star reviewer on Amazon said the unit she purchased "works perfectly for my bedroom, which is quite large. It keeps the room cool all day, even on the lower setting."

► Get the Frigidaire FFRA051ZA1 AC unit for $199.99 on Amazon.

7. Haier QHEC05AC Air Conditioner

The Haier QHEC05AC Air Conditioner

The Haier QHEC05AC is 5000 BTUs, has two cooling modes and two fan speeds, and is designed to cool a room up to 150 square feet. Says one five-star Amazon reviewer: "This is great for a bedroom or small living room. Blows cold and keeps my living room nice and chill!" If you have a larger room to cool, the 6000 BTU model from Haier is still less than $200.

► Get the Haier Window Air Conditioner for $159.99 from Amazon.

3 cheap portable air conditioners

Portable AC units typically are smaller than window AC units, but you can move them from room to room more easily. Since they’re portable, you can also use them outside your house if you want to beat the heat.

1. Newair Evaporative Air Cooler

Newair Evaporative Air Cooler

Evaporative coolers aren’t your typical air conditioner units. They’re designed for hot places with low humidity. By pulling in hot, dry air across a fibrous pad, they quickly turn water from liquid into gas and provide a cooling breeze. It’s important to note, though, that you should research beforehand to see if an evaporative unit, also called a swamp cooler, is right for your area. This unit has a remote control and is on wheels so you can easily move it around your home or office.

► Get the Newair Evaporative Air Cooler for $132.99 from Amazon.

2. Evapolar evaCHILL Evaporative Air Cooler

The Evapolar evaCHILL Evaporative Air Cooler

The Evapolar evaCHILL evaporative air cooler cools and humidifies, but it works best in hot, dry climates. This nicely designed unit has four fan speeds and weighs less than 2 pounds. Says one five-star Amazon reviewer: "The evaporative cooling technology is old-school and under the right conditions it works great. ... It can't cool down a large, hot room. But what it can do, it does really well!"

► Get the Evapolar evaCHILL for $99 from Amazon.

3. Vivibyan Personal Air Cooler, Portable Evaporative Conditioner

The Vivibyan Personal Air Cooler, Portable Evaporative Conditioner

Again, not an air conditioner that will cool an entire room, but something to keep you comfortable in your own contained area — and at $39.99, why not? Weighing less than 3 pounds, use it at home by your bed, then easily transport it to work for a personal AC in your office.

► Get the Vivibyan Personal Air Cooler, Portable Evaporative Conditioner for 39.99 at Amazon.

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our twice-weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 10 cheap air conditioners you can buy under $200