10 Aldi Items Frugal People Always Buy

The cost of groceries continues to rise, but Aldi still offers affordable prices compared to many other major grocery stores. This is good news if you’re trying to maximize your money and cut costs.

Here are some of the top Aldi items frugal people tend to buy and why, according to avid Aldi shoppers and budgeting experts.

Heavy Whipping Cream

Heavy whipping cream is versatile — it can be used in baked goods, soups and other recipes.

Joanna Chodorowska, an avid Aldi shopper and the holistic sports nutrition and eating disorder recovery coach at Nutrition in Motion, LLC, said, “I am a regular shopper at Aldi… When I was drinking heavy whipping cream in my morning coffee, I would get that, as it was $3.69 vs. $5.99 in the grocery store.”

Bulk Rice

Another popular item among frugal people is uncooked rice, which you can get at Aldi at a reasonable price. It also lasts a long time when stored properly.

“You can get a 5-pound bag of jasmine rice for pennies on the dollar,” said David Bakke, an avid Aldi shopper and shopping expert at DollarSanity. Even brands like Kroger can’t beat the prices you can find at Aldi, he added. “Plus, some grocers don’t even offer rice in that big of a bag. And the quality is good.”

For instance, a 5-pound bag of Earthly Grains Parboiled Rice costs a little over $4 at Aldi. It’s full of essential nutrients like thiamine, niacin and folic acid. It’s also a staple in many savory dishes.

Meat

The cost of meat has gone up over the years, as well, but you can still find affordable options at Aldi. This includes chicken, ground beef and even lamb.

“I have also gone specifically for grass fed ground beef, 85% lean. They have it for $4.99 — last fall, they had it on sale for $3.79 — and lamb for $6.99 per pound,” said Chodorowska.

These prices, she said, are about $2 less per pound than what she’s seen at regular stores. A pound of 85% ground beef at Aldi costs $4.79. Ground lamb costs $5.85 per pound.

Fresh Produce

Aldi’s selection of loose fruits and vegetables — that is, produce you pick yourself — tends to be very reasonably priced. The quality isn’t always there, but it’s still worth checking out if produce is on your shopping list.

“If you shop at Aldi a lot, you know that the availability of fresh produce is hit and miss at best. I get that. But for the stuff that they do have in stock, the prices are amazing,” said Bakke. “This is especially true for fresh berries in the springtime. I can’t wait for that, because their pricing is insanely cheap and the quality is good.”

Chodorowska added that fresh produce is one of the top things she shops for at Aldi. “My usual purchases include arugula and spinach salad — $3.29 per tub — [and] big spring mix salad greens — $4.50 per big family size tub.”

Potato Chips

Just because you’re living frugally doesn’t mean you can’t treat yourself occasionally. Chodorowska said she often buys potato chips at Aldi, because they don’t have any bad oils in them — just potatoes, oil and salt.

Not only that, but the store’s potato chips are generally priced low. For example, a 10-ounce bag of Clancy’s Wavy Potato Chips costs $1.59. A bag of Clancy’s Cheddar and Sour Cream Ridged Potato Chips, meanwhile, costs a little over $2.

Chocolate

Whether you enjoy baking or you want something sweet to snack on, Aldi’s chocolate is both tasty and inexpensive.

Chodorowska said she specifically shops for Ghirardelli chocolate baking chips, which cost around $1.99 at her local Aldi. Or you can get an 11.5-ounce bag of Baker’s Corner Milk Chocolate Morsels for around the same price.

As for dark chocolate bars, Chodorowska noted that Aldi has the best dark chocolate. At Aldi, you can get Choceur for $1.59 per bar, or the Roth brand for $1.99.

Facial Tissues

Facial tissues are essential for households susceptible to seasonal colds or allergies. They’re also long-lasting and affordable at Aldi.

“We’ve got allergy issues in my household, so we buy a lot of tissues,” said Bakke. “The Aldi brand tissues are cheaper than Kroger/Publix, and while they are more expensive than the dollar store brand, they’re of much higher quality.”

Depending on where you live, you might be able to find prices comparable to Dollar Tree’s pricing. For example, Aldi sells boxes of Scotties Facial Tissues for $1.25.

Raw Honey

Honey is one of those household essentials that lasts a long time when stored properly. But it can also be expensive, if you’re not careful.

For Chodorowska, Aldi’s the go-to place to shop for raw honey, as it costs around $4.99 where she lives. At some locations, you can get honey for even less.

Butter

Irish butter is another item frugal people often buy at Aldi. According to Chodorowska, it only costs $3.29 where she lives.

If you’re trying to save even more money and don’t mind an alternative, you can pick up a 15-ounce container of Countryside Creamery Tastes Like Butter Spread for under $3.

Eggs

Last but not least on the list is eggs. Aldi sells eggs by the dozen starting at $1.65. And if you want to splurge a little, Chodorowska said she spends around $3.99 for farm-fresh eggs.

Not only are eggs very reasonably priced, but they’re still nutritious and can be used across multiple dishes — from omelets to cakes.

Prices may vary by location.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Aldi Items Frugal People Always Buy