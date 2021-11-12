20 amazing gifts every Taylor Swift fan will love

These are the gifts every Taylor Swift fam needs.

It feels like Taylor Swift is the gift that keeps on giving. Not only did she release two studio albums in 2020—"Folklore" and "Evermore" respectively—but the artist just released "Red (Taylor's Version)" on Friday, November 12. The new 30-track album features fan-favorite songs from her original "Red" album that have been reproduced in 2021 Taylor style. It also includes a handful of tracks that never made it onto the 2012 album. Basically, it's enough to send any Swiftie into a tizzy.

Despite the fact that we've already gotten the greatest gift of all (in the form of new music, of course), there are still plenty of perfect presents to get the Swifties in your life. Below are 20 Taylor Swift gifts, from a limited-edition autographed Instax to the ultimate fan book to a mug even Taylor would love. Whether you're shopping for yourself or for someone else, these gifts are ideal for any Taylor Swift fan.

1. This limited-edition vinyl set

Taylor Swift gifts: Lover vinyl

If your giftee is a firm believer that "Lover" was and always will be Taylor's best work, commemorate the amazing album with a limited-edition vinyl version. The set includes two records in pretty pastel pink and blue that you can both play and display. With over 700 thumbs-up reviews, any Swiftie on your list will love it (as will you!).

Get the Lover Limited-Edition Vinyl from Amazon for $43.94

2. A Disney+ subscription so they can binge Folklore

Taylor Swift gifts: Disney+ subscription

Listening to Taylor is great but watching her is even better. That's exactly what you or your giftee can do with a subscription to Disney+, where Tay debuted an intimate concert movie of her new album. Titled "Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions," it'll feel like you're right there with Taylor as she sings all of your favorite songs. It's no replacement to LoverFest, but it's the next best thing to seeing her perform live.

Give a subscription to Disney+ starting at $7.99/month

3. Candles that smell like hit records

Taylor Swift gifts: Taylor Swift theme candles

There are only a few ways to fully encapsulate how a Taylor Swift song makes you feel, but a candle comes pretty close. Etsy shop Gold Thread Candle Co. has a number of handmade candles with the scent profiles of songs like "All Too Well," with notes of autumn leaves, fall air, cashmere, and jasmine, and "Love Story," with notes of Georgia peach, magnolia blossom, jasmine, and vanilla. Light one, put on the corresponding song, and let the emotions flow through you.

Get the Love Story Candle from Etsy for $25

4. Taylor-worthy red lipstick

Taylor Swift gifts: NYX red lipstick

Just in time for the release of "Red (Taylor's Version)," let your giftee recreate Taylor's iconic era with a top-rated red lipstick. The NYX Professional Makeup matte lipstick in shade "perfect red" has a 4.3-star rating with more than 17,000 reviews and will let your giftee "dress like a hipster" in true Taylor fashion.

Get the NYX Matte Lipstick from Amazon for $6

5. This lyrical doormat

Taylor Swift gifts: A Taylor Swift doormat

Make it known to all of the neighbors that a Taylor Swift fan lives here. This custom doormat, which cleverly says "I Knew You Were Trouble When You Walked In" (an ode to "Red"), is made of natural coconut fiber, has hundreds of glowing reviews on Etsy for being the perfect size and the perfect gift for any Swiftie. Bonus: You can use it both indoors and outdoors.

Get the Custom Taylor Swift Doormat from Etsy for $14.95

6. A sweatshirt that brings you back to August

Taylor Swift gifts: An "August" sweatshirt

August may have slipped away, but you can hold on to the memories with this "Folklore"-inspired sweatshirt. Mimicking Michelangelo's "The Creation of Adam," two hands almost touch with the words "August slipped away..." above them. Reviewers love how soft it is and say it's perfect for anyone who survived quarantine by listening to "Folklore" on repeat.

Get the Taylor Swift Folklore Sweatshirt from Etsy for $36.65

7. This Swiftie-approved mug

Taylor Swift gifts: A Swiftie mug

Remind everyone around you that they need to calm down (because damn, it's 7 a.m.) with this adorable mug from Amazon. The mug's rainbow lettering gives major "Lover" vibes and reviewers say it's the perfect size.

Get the Taylor Swift Lyric Mug from Amazon for $9.99

8. This abstract wall print for OG fans

Taylor Swift gifts: A pastel print

Taylor in her iconic black leotard. Taylor in her cheerleader uniform. Taylor in her rainbow fringe outfit. This print has all of the above (and more), featuring 16 different Taylors in 16 different stages that any fan who's been there since the beginning will know. Thousands of Etsy customers love the hand-drawn illustrations and that the print comes on thick, high-quality paper that looks professional when framed and hung.

Get the Taylor Swift Print from Etsy for $15.38

9. A cassette of her beloved "indie record"

Taylor Swift gifts: "Evermore" cassette

If your giftee thinks streaming Taylor's discography isn't enough to show their appreciation, make them feel oh-so-cool with this "Evermore" cassette tape. Reviewers say it sounds amazing and is a pretty decoration, even if they don't have a cassette player.

Get the "Evermore" cassette tape from Urban Outfitters for $19.98

10. This autographed Instax camera

Taylor Swift gifts: An autographed camera

You might have that red lip classic thing that he likes, but no one will know if you don't take a selfie to prove it. Enter this Taylor Swift model of everyone's favorite instant camera: the Instax. With a chic black and gold design that resembles the "Reputation" era and Tay's autograph printed on the back, the limited-edition camera has received over 2,700 glowing reviews thanks to how high-quality the pictures turn out and how easy it is to use.

Get the Taylor Swift Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 from Walmart for $169.95

12. The ultimate fan book

Taylor Swift gifts: A fan book

Think you know everything there is to know about Tay? Now, you can put your knowledge to the test with the ultimate Taylor Swift fan book. Updated in 2021, it has all of the quizzes, trivia, and facts you never knew about the pop singer, from her biggest fear to her best love advice.

Get The Ultimate Taylor Swift Fan Book 2021 from Amazon for $17.99

13. This perfume by the queen herself

Taylor Swift gifts: Enchanted Wonderstruck perfume

You might not be Taylor Swift but you can at least smell like her. Taylor Swift's Enchanted Wonderstruck perfume, which has over 800 5-star reviews on Amazon, is a unique blend of vanilla, wild berries, freesia, and passion fruit. People say it smells deliciously fragrant without being overpowering. It originated during the "Speak Now" era but still smells just as good as ever.

Get the Taylor Swift Enchanted Wonderstruck Eau de Parfum Spray from Amazon from $88.99

14. An electric color-by-numbers book

Taylor Swift gifts: A coloring book

Is there anything more relaxing than coloring while listening to Taylor Swift? I think not. This color by numbers book is perfect for any T-Swift fan and features images of our girl. It comes highly reviewed on Amazon with reviewers stating it makes a great gift.

Get the Taylor Swift Color By Number from Amazon for $8.99

15. A hat to prepare you for the rerecorded albums

Taylor Swift gifts: A (Taylor's Version) baseball hat

Taylor has been the queen of parenthesis these days by tacking on "(Taylor's Version)" for all her songs on the rerecording and "(From the Vault)" for her unreleased songs intended for the album. Since we're getting a full six (!!!) (Taylor's Version) albums, you can show your excitement with this baseball cap. After all, you are the best version of yourself that Taylor wants you to be.

Get the Taylor's Version Vintage Cotton Twill Cap from Etsy for $25.99

16. Lyrical wine glasses

Taylor Swift gifts: Wine glasses

Since the "Reputation" era, Taylor has been incorporating wine into her lyrics, which make them perfect to put on a wine glass. These glasses feature lyrics from "August" from the "Folklore" album and "Death By A Thousand Cuts" from the "Lover" album. Reviewers are obsessed with these glasses and say the words are printed clearly.

Get the Taylor Swift Lyric Wine Glass from Etsy for $15

17. A lyrical long-sleeve

Taylor Swift gifts: A "Me!" shirt

If your giftee is a die-hard "Me!" fan (hey, it's a catchy song!) give them this awesome long-sleeve tee. It has the song's chorus in a pretty pastel floral print and will make any Swift-lover smile.

Get the Me! Long-Sleeve T-Shirt from Hot Topic for $22.99

18. A "Folklore" Polaroid poster

Taylor Swift gifts: "Folklore" posters

For all the "Folklore" fans out there (so, all of us), give them this set of posters based on the album. Each poster looks like a Polaroid picture and features an image capturing a different song. Reviewers say they make an incredible addition to any décor and are a unique gift any Swiftie will appreciate.

Get the "Folklore" poster set from Etsy for $9.18

19. An initial you can wear around your neck

Call it what you want.

Per the song "Call It What You Want," Taylor wants to wear her lover's initial around her neck (it's Joe Alwyn, FYI). She's been spotted wearing a pendant with a "J" on it, and you can get a similar look with this popular Kate Spade initial pendant necklace. But maybe use your own initial and not a "J" to be less creepy.

Get the Kate Spade One in a Million Initial Pendant Necklace from Nordstrom for $58

20. A sweatshirt that might need to calm down

Cats, rainbows, Taylor, oh my!

We know Taylor loves her cats (Olivia, Meredith, and Benjamin Button), and you can show your love for them too with this hilarious sweatshirt. It features Taylor riding her Caticorn, Olivia Benson, surrounded by rainbows. It has major "You Need To Calm Down" music video vibes and any Swiftie would love donning this TS swag.

Get the Taylor Swift Caticorn & Rainbows Sweater from Etsy for $24.50

