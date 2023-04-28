10 Amazon kitchen gadgets and unique tools you shouldn't do without

The best kitchen gadgets on Amazon

With all the dizzying options for kitchen products on the market, it can be stressful to decide whether your purchase will be worth the investment. Luckily, kitchen product testing is kind of our thing. We've spent countless hours trying out a wide range of kitchen gadgets and tools that are (and aren't!) worth adding to your countertops.

Here are some of our favorites that you can quickly and easily buy on Amazon. Be sure that they will all deliver on performance. (And, you don't even have to leave your couch to buy these Amazon kitchen gadgets!)

1. Ninja Speedi

The Ninja Speedi is our favorite air fryer—and it can do so much more

Ranked as our pick for the best air fryer, this little appliance can do more than just frozen fries and chicken nuggets. The Ninja Speedi is a multicooker that features convection and steam technologies, which means you can whip of a full meal—grains, veggies and proteins—in under 30 minutes with very little effort. If you're frequently strapped for time before dinner, this tool could be a game changer.

$199 at Amazon

2. Noya Tofu Press

Yes, you need a tofu press. The Noya makes the pressing process a breeze

Whether you're on a strict plant-based diet or are trying to experiment with more meat-free proteins, you need a good tofu press on hand. Because even extra-firm tofu holds extraneous water that needs to be dried out before cooking, and—let's face it—using the old books-and-paper-towel method isn't sustainable.

We love the Noya Tofu Press because it includes handy features, like a drip tray, pour spout and marinating lid. And it pressed tofu with ease during our tests (I even had to buy one for myself).

$21 at Amazon

3. Cuisinart Power Advantage Plus hand mixer

This Cuisinart hand mixer can mix batter and knead dough with ease

Bakers: If you're not yet ready to invest in a stand mixer for your homemade cookie dough and bread endeavors, a good hand mixer is a must. Our favorite hand mixer, the Cuisinart Power Advantage Plus, outperformed the competition during testing thanks to its supreme dough kneading capabilities and intuitive speed controls. It also includes several dishwasher-safe attachments and a snap-on case for tidy storage.

$77 at Amazon

4. Nespresso VertuoPlus

The Nespresso VertuoPlus is our favorite single-serve coffee maker

The Reviewed staff has been personally relying on this single-serve coffee maker for our office caffeine needs for several years now. That's because the VertuoPlus brews rich, tasty pod coffee with very little effort on our part.

We also love it for its compact design and automatic pod ejector that keeps you from burning your fingers after brewing. Plus, it can be used to brew both short espresso shots and larger, Americano-style cups.

$200 at Amazon

5. Cuisinart Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven

Our favorite air fryer toaster oven is a delight to use

If you're looking to streamline two go-to kitchen appliances—a toaster and air fryer—you'd be hard pressed to find anything better than this Cuisinart model. Not only can this air fryer toaster oven crisp batter-fried chicken and evenly toast bread, it features a digital screen with pre-programmed settings that make food prep easy. Plus, despite its compact design, it's spacious enough to fit a whole chicken.

$240 at Amazon

6. Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy Logic rice cooker

This Zojirushi rice cooker makes dinner prep easy

Rice is a staple food in countless global cultures because it's delicious, filling and versatile. But cooking it just right on the stovetop can be a challenge (and time-consuming). Enter the Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy Logic: our pick for the best rice cooker, thanks to its ability to produce consistently flavorful batches brown rice, sushi rice and more.

$194 at Amazon

7. NutriBullet Select blender

This NutriBullet is our favorite personal blender

Our favorite personal blender, the NutriBullet Select can do more than just morning smoothies (although, it certainly excels at that task). It features four settings—Extract, High, Low, and Pulse—which can do anything from blend soups to chop veggies to crush ice. Plus, it comes with several handy accessories: a pitcher, a cup, a tamper, and to-go lids.

If you find yourself looking for something to blend or chop small servings of food with ease, this machine is a no-brainer.

$76 at Amazon

8. Cuisinart 3-in-1 Cook Central Slow Cooker

The Cuisinart slow cooker boasts several features that make dinnertime even easier

Getting home from work—or just logging off remotely—after a long day usually means the last thing you want to do is whip up dinner. That's why we like to plan ahead with slow cookers, or more specifically, the winning Cuisinart slow cooker.

This machine does more than perfectly slow cook everything from pot roast to chili, it can also brown and sauté foods in the same pan to save you on time (and dirty dishes). It also switches to an effective “keep warm” setting after cooking, so your dinner won’t overcook even if you come home late.

$200 at Amazon

9. Breville Control Grip immersion blender

The Breville immersion blender comes with several handy accessories

Whipping up anything from homemade soups to nut butters and pestos is made easier with a good immersion blender. Our favorite, the Breville Control Grip, goes above and beyond typical immersion blender functionality.

That's thanks to its accompanying attachments—a whisk, chopper bowl and storage jug—that stretch its capabilities even further. We also love its comfortable handle and non-scratch base that keeps you from damaging nonstick pans.

$130 at Amazon

10. GE Profile Opal 2.0 ice machine

Ice crunchers, rejoice! The GE Profile Opal 2.0 makes wonderful nugget ice

If you're serious about ice—in everything from iced coffee to cocktails—it might be worth investing in an ice machine for your countertop. The GE Profile Opal 2.0 is our top pick because it boasts a few standout qualities: WiFi-compatible smart features, delightfully quiet production and—perhaps most importantly—the ability to make delightfully crunchable nugget ice.

$579 at Amazon

