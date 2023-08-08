10 Awesome Back-to-School Items From Costco for Less Than $100

Inside Creative House / Getty Images/iStockphoto

It's hard to believe it, but it's already time to start back-to-school shopping. As always, Costco has everything you need for fall, without breaking the bank.

Shopping elsewhere can definitely add up fast. Specifically, back-to-school spending is expected to reach a chart-topping $41.5 billion in 2023, according to the National Retail Federation. This includes an average of $890.07 for families with children in elementary through high school and $1,366.95 for college students and their families.

Thankfully, Costco has a variety of items for kids of all ages, as well as teachers and parents. So, whether you're sending a kid off to college, preparing to go back to work after a summer off or a parent working to ease the transition into the fall, you need to stock up at Costco.

Feeling a bit overwhelmed by all that you need to purchase? Get started by checking out these 10 amazing deals that can be found for around $100 at Costco right now.

Hotel Signature 800-Thread Count Cotton 6-Piece Sheet Set

Price: $79.99-$99.99*

Woven with premium extra-long staple cotton, this Hotel Signature 800-thread count cotton six-piece sheet set is available in sizes full through California king, so students and parents alike can enjoy a good night's sleep. Treated with a wrinkle-resistant finish, the fabric is also highly breathable and fits up to an 18-inch mattress.

Choose from white, blue, gray or beige options, which have been dyed with high-performance color for a longer-lasting hue. Sets include one fitted sheet -- two for split mattress sets -- one flat sheet and four pillow cases.

*Enjoy a $20 manufacturer's savings through August 27.

Trinity Bamboo Laundry Station

Price: $89.99

Featuring a bamboo frame with dark bronze poles and three easily removable bags, the Trinity Bamboo Laundry Station holds laundry loads of all sizes -- 15 pounds per bag, 66 pounds total -- making sorting items easy. This versatile piece works in a laundry room, closet, bathroom or bedroom, making it a great choice for any living space.

An easy way to keep laundry organized, this is ideal for a family home or a college apartment. Do note, assembly is required.

SB2 by Sutra Interchangeable Hair Curling Set

Price: $99.99

Rock a fresh back-to-school look with the SB2 by Sutra Interchangeable Hair Curling Set. This tool comes with four swappable attachments that can be used to add volume to your hair by creating beautiful curls and waves.

Safe for all hair types, the tool features an adjustable temperature control. Whether you want mermaid waves or soft curls, you can do it all with this versatile set.

You might find one style you want to stick with or decide to switch up your look on a daily basis.

Sisley Eye Contour Mask

Price: $97.99

Whether you're doing homework, staying out late at extracurricular activities or grading papers, going back to school will likely mean putting in some late nights. Formulated for fragile skin, the Sisley Eye Contour Mask can help.

Designed to reduce eye puffiness while also smoothing fine lines, this one-fluid-ounce mask may soon turn into a must-have beauty indulgence. Looking good feels great and helps boost your confidence, so this may be a splurge worth making.

Seagate One Touch 5TB Portable Hard Drive with Rescue Data Recovery Services

Price: $99.99

Compatible with Windows and Mac computers, the Seagate One Touch Portable Hard Drive is equipped with five terabytes of storage. Featuring three years of rescue data recovery services, this hard drive offers drag and drop file saving right out of the box.

You'll also enjoy fast data transfer, with quick plug-and-play USB 3.0 connectivity. If you'll be creating important files this school year -- which is an almost definite -- this hard drive can make it easy to access the documents you need from anywhere.

Acer 24" Class FHD Monitor

Price: $79.99*

This Acer 24-inch Class full HD monitor features vibrant images, a ZeroFrame and AMD FreeSync. Enjoy a 100 Hz refresh rate, 1ms Virtual Response Boost and Acer VisionCare Technologies.

It also features an adjustable tilt monitor with a space-saving design, making it easy to pair with other monitors. Plus, you'll receive an HDMI cable when you purchase this versatile monitor, which is also a great choice for gaming.

*Price is discounted by $15 through August 13. The regular price is $94.99.

HP Envy Pro 6458e All-In-One Printer

Price: $94.99*

Get ready to print school forms, book reports and more with the HP Envy Pro 6458e All-In-One Printer. This savvy device scans, prints and faxes with the HP Smart app.

It also has a 35-page auto document feeder and dual-band Wi-Fi, and it's compatible with high-yield HP 67XL ink cartridges. Additionally, you can get optional HP-Plus, which activates six months of free instant ink.

*Enjoy $35 savings -- regularly priced at $129.99 -- through August 13.

Microsoft 365 Family 15-Month Subscription

Price: $99.99

Score a 12-month Microsoft 365 Family Subscription -- plus three free months -- for up to six people. You'll also get one terabyte of OneDrive cloud storage per person.

As a family subscriber, you'll gain access to premium versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook. This can be used on multiple PCs and Macs, tablets and phones.

As an added bonus, you'll receive a $10 Visa gift e-gift card with purchase. This subscription will ensure everyone in your family has the Microsoft programs needed for a successful school year.

Ricardo Front-Opening Carry On

Price: $89.99

Available in black and bronze, the Ricardo Front-Opening Carry On is ideal for college students heading back to campus. Featuring 100% polycarbonate durability, it has an access compartment with padded laptop and tablet pockets for devices up to 16 inches -- ideal for both safe storage and accessing items during a trip.

This chic bag also has dual, smooth-rolling, any-direction wheels, which are recessed for stability. Additionally, it's equipped with a USB charging port and YKK EY replacement pullers.

BlendJet 2 Portable Blender, Two-Pack

Price: $79.99

Ideal for quick morning smoothies or lunchtime shakes, this BlendJet2 Portable Blender actually comes with two blenders. Made with powerful patented turbojet technologies, these blenders are USB rechargeable and last for at least 15 blends.

Fast-charging and self-cleaning, they also have a lock mode, which allows you to place them in your bag when traveling without having to worry about spills. You can even sip them straight from the jar for added convenience.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Awesome Back-to-School Items From Costco for Less Than $100