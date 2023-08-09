10 Awesome Back-to-School Items From Walmart for Less Than $20

Sundry Photography / Getty Images

Summer is coming to a close, which means it's time to start tackling those back-to-school shopping lists. If you're like many parents, you've been dreading this activity -- largely because of the high prices at many stores.

Thankfully, Walmart has everything your kids need at prices you can actually afford. In fact, you'll probably allow them to have a few things not on their must-have lists, because of all the money you're saving.

When shopping the chain retailer's offerings -- in store or online -- you'll find everything on both teacher's lists and those your little ones have made for themselves. Plus, there's also plenty of affordable items to help keep your kids organized, which every parent knows isn't easy.

The sheer volume of items available for back-to-school shopping can often feel overwhelming. To narrow your shopping down, browse through this collection of 10 key school supplies available for less than $20 at Walmart right now.

Dry Erase Calendar Board

Price: $9.23

Keep track of all important dates this school year with the Pen+Gear Magnetic Dry Erase Combination Monthly Calendar Board. Featuring a large magnetic dry erase surface, cork section and modern aluminum frame, this calendar board will match the décor in any room.

Whether you're a teacher trying to keep classroom activities organized or a parent looking for a family calendar, this durable dry erase board will quickly become a must-have. It also comes with four magnetic markers, two additional magnets and 15 assorted colored pushpins.

Storage Bins

Price: $19.96

A new school year is a great time to get organized. The Home Edit Modular Storage System makes this chic and easy.

Whether you're organizing school supplies, after-school snacks or bathroom toiletries, these durable, BPA free, clear storage bins are a purchase you won't regret.

Even better: This set includes two bins that can be mixed and matched with other storage items from The Home Edit. This means you can easily keep expanding your organizational efforts, as needed.

Welly Quick Fix Kit

Price: $6.94

A book bag or locker essential, the Welly Quick Fix Kit is packed with first-aid essentials. These reusable tins contain 24 pieces, including a mix of flex-fabric bandages in fun patterns and colors, single-use ointments and hand sanitizers.

Bumps and scrapes are bound to happen at school, but having this portable first-aid kit on hand will allow your kids to quickly and easily treat their wounds -- and help injured friends out. You'll likely want to stock up on a few of these, as they'll come in handy.

Bubba Flo Kids Water Bottle

Price: $9.98 to $19.99

Help your little ones stay hydrated this school year with the Bubba Flo Kids Water Bottle. Available in a variety of colors, this 16-ounce water bottle is equipped with a silicone sleeve and leak-proof lid.

Sturdy and BPA-free, this dishwasher-safe water bottle has a high-flow chug lid and a built-in spout cover to keep it clean for your little one. It's recommended for ages 3 and up, making it a great choice for preschool and beyond.

Themed Book Bags

Price: $14.98 to $19.98

No doubt your kids want a new book bag every school year. Thankfully, these trendy book bags affordable, cute and functionable.

Featuring a variety of different pop culture themes -- such as "Encanto," JoJo Siwa, "Paw Patrol," "Jurassic World" and more -- these book bags are a fun way for your child to showcase their personality. Each one is different, but they all include a detachable lunch tote.

After purchasing their fun new book bag, your little one will be counting the days until school starts.

Studio Headphones

Price: $14.98 to $17.99

Ideal for listening to music on the go, these foldable JLab Studio Headphones can easily fit into your book bag. Featuring a durable, tangle-free braided nylon cord, enjoy beautifully clear C3 sound.

Made with faux leather and cloud foam cushions, they sit comfortably on your head for relaxed listening. Whether they're used during a long bus ride or during downtime at study hall, these headphones with a versatile 90-degree jack are sure to be a favorite.

Dry-Erase Markers

Price: $8.97

Whether they're used in the classroom or on a whiteboard at home, these Expo Low-Odor Chisel Tip Dry-Erase Markers are a back-to-school essential. This set of 12 includes one each of black, red, blue, green, orange, brown, magenta, plum, light blue, light brown, lime and pink.

Highly versatile, these bold colors are easy to see from a distance and can be used on whiteboards, glass, unpainted metal, glazed ceramics and most other non-porous surfaces.

Washable Glue Sticks

Price: $0.50

No matter how old your kids are, you always need glue sticks on hand. This two-pack of Elmer's Disappearing Purple Washable School Glue Sticks is made from a non-toxic and acid-free formula.

As an added bonus, the glue stick applies with a disappearing purple formula -- but the smooth application makes for a final mess-free look -- making it easy for kids just learning to glue. It's also washable, so there's no need to worry about ruining good school clothes during use.

Mechanical Pencils

Price: $3.48

Designed for kids learning to write with pencils, these Paper Mate Handwriting Triangular Mechanical Pencils come in five fun colors. These number-two pencils have thick 1.3-millimeter lead that creates less breakage, and they also come with 12 lead refills and two eraser refills.

The triangle shape guides finger placement, helping little ones get a better grip. These pencils can help your child boost their writing confidence, so they can thrive this school year.

Plastic Storage Cart

Price: $14.67

Stay organized this school year with the Mainstays Medium Three-Drawer Plastic Storage Cart. A stylish addition to any room, this classic mint storage cart is equipped with translucent drawers, making it easy to find anything inside.

As an added bonus, the top of this cart can also be used for storage, effectively creating a fourth shelf. Simple to maintain, you can just wipe the cart clean with a damp cloth and mild cleanser.

