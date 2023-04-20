10 BBQ tools you absolutely need for grilling season

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Grilling season is upon us. It's time to brush down your grill grates, stock your fridge with good food (and drinks!), and get the party started.

But before you start inviting your friends over to your backyard for burgers, you need to make sure you have all the essentials on hand to make those burgers the tastiest on the block.

Make smart choices without hours of googling. Subscribe to The Checklist newsletter for expert product advice and recommendations.

We like to call this a BBQ tool set: A collection of grill tools that will make hosting a barbecue a breeze. From obvious gadgets like grill tongs and meat thermometers to less common grill tools like mats and brushes, we have suggestions that have all been either vigorously tested or highly rated by thousands (or both!).

Once you've gathered all of your BBQ tools, feel free to stash them together in a handy caddy for easy access and portability.

Then sit back, relax, and enjoy some seriously great grilled food.

1. Grill brush

Use a bristle-free grill brush to ensure your grill is clean without risking metal shards in your food.

Before barbecue season even starts, you'll need to make sure you give your grill grates a good scrub. But not any grill brush will do. You'll want to make sure to avoid any wire brush, as those have been known to fall off in food and lead to health complications when swallowed.

Instead, opt for a bristle-free brush. We recommend this Kona grill brush, which is made of stainless steel and tough enough to scrub through tacked-on food and rust without bending or breaking.

Plus, with over 11,000 reviews from satisfied customers and a limited 10-year warranty, you can feel confident adding it to your cart.

$19 at Amazon

2. A reliable meat thermometer

An instant read thermometer is to quickest way to know your meat is done cooking.

If you're grilling meat—or even seafood—at your barbecue, one of the most crucial tools to have on hand is a good meat thermometer.

Under- or over-cooking a perfect steak cut or salmon fillet could be disastrous—especially if you're hosting guests. And you don't want to rely on personal instinct or an inaccurate tool when it's time to take food off the grill.

Story continues

That's why we always use the Thermopop from Thermoworks, our pick for the best overall meat thermometer for its quick, accurate readings and user-friendly design.

$21 at Thermoworks

3. A burger press

Use a burger press for evenly shaped patties.

You could get your hands messy shaping burgers that may or may not cook evenly—or you could have a press do it for you.

Owners love this burger press from Weston for its adjustable weight and sturdy, cast-aluminum build.

No matter how hungry your guests are, this burger press will help you make patties that cook evenly to perfection. A 4.4-star average from over 13,000 customers means it's a no-brainer.

$20 at Amazon

4. A bottle opener

This set of bottle openers is a must-have for outdoor entertaining.

When guests bring a six-pack of beers or a case of Topo Chico to the party, you'll want to make sure an easy-to-use bottle opener is at the ready.

This set of bottle openers is highly rated for its durability and comfortable feel. Since it comes in a pack of three, you don't have to worry about misplacing one or sharing them with a crowd.

$7 at Amazon

5. Grill tongs and a stainless-steel spatula, bundled together

This OXO grill set features some of our favorite grilling tools—and it comes at a great price.

Our top performing grill spatulas and grill tongs happen to come as a set, which means you can snag them at a discounted price.

The OXO Good Grips 2-piece Grilling Set includes a set of tongs and a spatula that outperformed the competition during testing. The tongs flipped heavy, saucy chicken with ease and were even able to grip even the tiniest sprig of asparagus.

The spatula's sharp top edge makes quick work of separating burgers from the grill grates, while the long handle keeps your hands a safe distance from the flames.

Between their comfort-forward design, versatility, and grip, these grill accessories will feel like an extension of your arm—and the price is definitely right.

$33 at Amazon

6. Silicone basting brush

Basting meat and veggies is easy with this silicone brush.

A set of basting brushes is essential for keeping your grilled meat and veggies flavorful—both before and during the grilling process. This highly rated silicone brush set includes two sizes of brushes, both of which are BPA-free and temperature resistant up to 600°F.

That means you can comfortably coat your steak tips and chicken wings with extra marinade while they're still on the grill, especially with the longer brush to keep your hands cool.

$8 at Amazon

7. Grill gloves

Beat the heat with some seriously heat-proof gloves for grilling.

Something else that might come in handy while you're brushing your food over a hot grill? A durable pair of grill gloves!

These heat-resistant gloves from Grill Heat Aid has undoubtedly saved countless grillers from burned fingers and dropped plates of food (more than 8,000 Amazon reviewers give it a 4.7-star average).

They are heat resistant up to 932°F, and some reviewers have even used them to grab burning logs in their fire pits, although we don’t recommend doing that.

$25 at Amazon

8. A set of grill skewers

Rectangular skewers make food easier to flip than round skewers.

Who doesn't love grilled kebabs in the summer? These stainless steel skewers are a sustainable upgrade from those disposable wooden ones many of us tend to rely on.

Not only are they great for kebabs and veggie skewers, but some reviewers have found they're really handy when it comes to cooking smaller things like shrimp or flipping food on the grill.

$18 at Amazon

9. A nonstick grill mat

A grill mat can help get the delicious results your looking for at your next BBQ.

Whether you're grilling small or delicate foods like scallops and cod—or you're just not in the mood to clean your grates after grilling—a nonstick grill mat is a barbecue essential.

This grill mat from Kona is one of the best on the market—and one of the most popular grilling accessories on Amazon. It can handle temperatures up to 600°F, is comfortably thick, and is super easy to clean.

$19 at Amazon

10. A charcoal grill starter

Use a chimney starter to create the best and most even charcoal fire to grill on, without lighter fluid.

If you're working with a charcoal grill—and still starting it with lighter fluid every time—it's time for an upgrade with this Weber grill starter.

This tool lights charcoal quickly and evenly, and doesn't mess with the taste of your food like lighter fluid can. More than 32,000 customers give this item an average 4.8-star rating, so get on board with one of the best grill accessories out there.

$19 at Amazon

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Build a BBQ tool set: 10 grilling tools you need this summer