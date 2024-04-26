10 Best and 10 Worst States for Millennials To Buy a Home

sturti / iStock.com

As mortgage rates continue to climb, many millennials may find themselves frustrated that the current real estate climate will make it too difficult for them to become homeowners. The silver lining, however, is that while there are some states where it is expensive and time-consuming to save money and buy a home, this is not true of every state.

To find out which states offer millennials the best, and worst, in home affordability, GOBankingRates evaluated the median home value for each state in conjunction with each state’s median income for people ages 25 to 34. Assuming millennials put away 20% of their salary each month to save for a down payment, we calculated how long it would take to afford a 20% down payment on a house with the median home value for each state. The estimated monthly mortgage payment was also factored in, using the current national average for a 30-year, fixed rate mortgage.

Read on to discover which 10 states are the best, as well as 10 states among the worst, for millennials who want to buy a home.

Best States for Millennials To Buy a Home

The 10 states which rank as the best for millennials to buy a home all have monthly mortgage payments for under $1,300. Two states, including Mississippi and West Virginia, stand out for their mortgage payments costing homeowners less than $1,000 each month.

In ascending order from lowest to highest monthly mortgage payment, here are the top 10 states where millennials do not need to go into tremendous debt to become homeowners.

West Virginia

Median income: $65,724

Monthly income: $5,477

20% towards saving for down payment: $1,095

Median home value: $155,080

Mortgage down payment (20%): $31,016

Loan amount: $124,064

Months to save for down payment: 28.31

Years to save: 2.4

Monthly mortgage payment: $815

Mississippi

Median income: $58,241

Monthly income: $4,853

20% towards saving for down payment: $971

Median home value: $170,653

Mortgage down payment (20%): $34,131

Loan amount: $136,523

Months to save for down payment: 35.16

Years to save: 2.9

Monthly mortgage payment: $897

Iowa

Median income: $80,820

Monthly income: $6,735

20% towards saving for down payment: $1,347

Median home value: $212,367

Mortgage down payment (20%): $42,473

Loan amount: $169,894

Months to save for down payment: 31.53

Years to save: 2.6

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,117

Kentucky

Median income: $69,951

Monthly income: $5,829

20% towards saving for down payment: $1,166

Median home value: $196,412

Mortgage down payment (20%): $39,282

Loan amount: $157,130

Months to save for down payment: 33.69

Years to save: 2.8

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,033

Louisiana

Median income: $67,420

Monthly income: $5,618

20% towards saving for down payment: $1,124

Median home value: $195,240

Mortgage down payment (20%): $39,048

Loan amount: $156,192

Months to save for down payment: 34.75

Years to save: 2.9

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,027

Oklahoma

Median income: $68,367

Monthly income: $5,697

20% towards saving for down payment: $1,139

Median home value: $200,153

Mortgage down payment (20%): $40,031

Loan amount: $160,122

Months to save for down payment: 35.13

Years to save: 2.9

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,052

Kansas

Median income: $78,703

Monthly income: $6,559

20% towards saving for down payment: $1,312

Median home value: $217,817

Mortgage down payment (20%): $43,563

Loan amount: $174,253

Months to save for down payment: 33.21

Years to save: 2.8

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,145

Ohio

Median income: $75,413

Monthly income: $6,284

20% towards saving for down payment: $1,257

Median home value: $218,535

Mortgage down payment (20%): $43,707

Loan amount: $174,828

Months to save for down payment: 34.77

Years to save: 2.9

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,149

Arkansas

Median income: $63,883

Monthly income: $5,324

20% towards saving for down payment: $1,065

Median home value: $198,364

Mortgage down payment (20%): $39,673

Loan amount: $158,691

Months to save for down payment: 37.26

Years to save: 3.1

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,043

Michigan

Median income: $76,819

Monthly income: $6,402

20% towards saving for down payment: $1,280

Median home value: $230,125

Mortgage down payment (20%): $46,025

Loan amount: $184,100

Months to save for down payment: 35.95

Years to save: 3.0

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,210

Worst States for Millennials To Buy a Home

The following 10 states ranked in the bottom half of the worst states for millennials to buy homes due to having increasingly expensive monthly mortgage payments. Hawaii ranks in 51st place with the highest monthly mortgage payment out of any state at $5,086 each month.

Nevada

Median income: $75,908

Monthly income: $6,326

20% towards saving for down payment: $1,265

Median home value: $441,049

Mortgage down payment (20%): $88,210

Loan amount: $352,839

Months to save for down payment: 69.72

Years to save: 5.8

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,319

Montana

Median income: $77,250

Monthly income: $6,438

20% towards saving for down payment: $1,288

Median home value: $449,576

Mortgage down payment (20%): $89,915

Loan amount: $359,661

Months to save for down payment: 69.84

Years to save: 5.8

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,364

Oregon

Median income: $87,664

Monthly income: $7,305

20% towards saving for down payment: $1,461

Median home value: $494,672

Mortgage down payment (20%): $98,934

Loan amount: $395,737

Months to save for down payment: 67.71

Years to save: 5.6

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,601

Utah

Median income: $91,937

Monthly income: $7,661

20% towards saving for down payment: $1,532

Median home value: $519,376

Mortgage down payment (20%): $103,875

Loan amount: $415,501

Months to save for down payment: 67.79

Years to save: 5.6

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,731

Colorado

Median income: $96,255

Monthly income: $8,021

20% towards saving for down payment: $1,604

Median home value: $550,945

Mortgage down payment (20%): $110,189

Loan amount: $440,756

Months to save for down payment: 68.69

Years to save: 5.7

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,897

Washington

Median income: $101,586

Monthly income: $8,466

20% towards saving for down payment: $1,693

Median home value: $589,240

Mortgage down payment (20%): $117,848

Loan amount: $471,392

Months to save for down payment: 69.60

Years to save: 5.8

Monthly mortgage payment: $3,098

Massachusetts

Median income: $110,567

Monthly income: $9,214

20% towards saving for down payment: $1,843

Median home value: $615,963

Mortgage down payment (20%): $123,193

Loan amount: $492,770

Months to save for down payment: 66.85

Years to save: 5.6

Monthly mortgage payment: $3,239

District of Columbia (DC)

Median income: $118,096

Monthly income: $9,841

20% towards saving for down payment: $1,968

Median home value: $718,017

Mortgage down payment (20%): $143,603

Loan amount: $574,414

Months to save for down payment: 72.96

Years to save: 6.1

Monthly mortgage payment: $3,775

California

Median income: $99,703

Monthly income: $8,309

20% towards saving for down payment: $1,662

Median home value: $785,333

Mortgage down payment (20%): $157,067

Loan amount: $628,267

Months to save for down payment: 94.52

Years to save: 7.9

Monthly mortgage payment: $4,129

Hawaii

Median income: $96,571

Monthly income: $8,048

20% towards saving for down payment: $1,610

Median home value: $967,270

Mortgage down payment (20%): $193,454

Loan amount: $773,816

Months to save for down payment: 120.19

Years to save: 10.0

Monthly mortgage payment: $5,086

Methodology: To determine millennial home affordability, GOBankingRates evaluated median home value for each state in conjunction with each state’s median income for people ages 25 to 34. Assuming millennials put away 20 percent of their salary each month to save for a down payment on a home, GOBankingRates calculated (1) the amount of time it would take to afford a 20 percent down payment on a house with the median home value for each state. The (2) estimated monthly mortgage payment in every state was based on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, with a fixed rate of 6.88% (the current national average according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis). Those two numbers– the time to save for a down and the mortgage payment amount– were scored to develop the final state affordability ranking. All data was collected on and up to date as of April 11, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best and 10 Worst States for Millennials To Buy a Home