10 Best and 10 Worst States for Millennials To Buy a Home

As mortgage rates continue to climb, many millennials may find themselves frustrated that the current real estate climate will make it too difficult for them to become homeowners. The silver lining, however, is that while there are some states where it is expensive and time-consuming to save money and buy a home, this is not true of every state.

To find out which states offer millennials the best, and worst, in home affordability, GOBankingRates evaluated the median home value for each state in conjunction with each state’s median income for people ages 25 to 34. Assuming millennials put away 20% of their salary each month to save for a down payment, we calculated how long it would take to afford a 20% down payment on a house with the median home value for each state. The estimated monthly mortgage payment was also factored in, using the current national average for a 30-year, fixed rate mortgage.

Read on to discover which 10 states are the best, as well as 10 states among the worst, for millennials who want to buy a home.

Best States for Millennials To Buy a Home

The 10 states which rank as the best for millennials to buy a home all have monthly mortgage payments for under $1,300. Two states, including Mississippi and West Virginia, stand out for their mortgage payments costing homeowners less than $1,000 each month.

In ascending order from lowest to highest monthly mortgage payment, here are the top 10 states where millennials do not need to go into tremendous debt to become homeowners.

West Virginia

  • Median income: $65,724

  • Monthly income: $5,477

  • 20% towards saving for down payment: $1,095

  • Median home value: $155,080

  • Mortgage down payment (20%): $31,016

  • Loan amount: $124,064

  • Months to save for down payment: 28.31

  • Years to save: 2.4

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $815

Mississippi

  • Median income: $58,241

  • Monthly income: $4,853

  • 20% towards saving for down payment: $971

  • Median home value: $170,653

  • Mortgage down payment (20%): $34,131

  • Loan amount: $136,523

  • Months to save for down payment: 35.16

  • Years to save: 2.9

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $897

Iowa

  • Median income: $80,820

  • Monthly income: $6,735

  • 20% towards saving for down payment: $1,347

  • Median home value: $212,367

  • Mortgage down payment (20%): $42,473

  • Loan amount: $169,894

  • Months to save for down payment: 31.53

  • Years to save: 2.6

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,117

Kentucky

  • Median income: $69,951

  • Monthly income: $5,829

  • 20% towards saving for down payment: $1,166

  • Median home value: $196,412

  • Mortgage down payment (20%): $39,282

  • Loan amount: $157,130

  • Months to save for down payment: 33.69

  • Years to save: 2.8

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,033

Louisiana

  • Median income: $67,420

  • Monthly income: $5,618

  • 20% towards saving for down payment: $1,124

  • Median home value: $195,240

  • Mortgage down payment (20%): $39,048

  • Loan amount: $156,192

  • Months to save for down payment: 34.75

  • Years to save: 2.9

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,027

Oklahoma

  • Median income: $68,367

  • Monthly income: $5,697

  • 20% towards saving for down payment: $1,139

  • Median home value: $200,153

  • Mortgage down payment (20%): $40,031

  • Loan amount: $160,122

  • Months to save for down payment: 35.13

  • Years to save: 2.9

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,052

Kansas

  • Median income: $78,703

  • Monthly income: $6,559

  • 20% towards saving for down payment: $1,312

  • Median home value: $217,817

  • Mortgage down payment (20%): $43,563

  • Loan amount: $174,253

  • Months to save for down payment: 33.21

  • Years to save: 2.8

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,145

Ohio

  • Median income: $75,413

  • Monthly income: $6,284

  • 20% towards saving for down payment: $1,257

  • Median home value: $218,535

  • Mortgage down payment (20%): $43,707

  • Loan amount: $174,828

  • Months to save for down payment: 34.77

  • Years to save: 2.9

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,149

Arkansas

  • Median income: $63,883

  • Monthly income: $5,324

  • 20% towards saving for down payment: $1,065

  • Median home value: $198,364

  • Mortgage down payment (20%): $39,673

  • Loan amount: $158,691

  • Months to save for down payment: 37.26

  • Years to save: 3.1

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,043

Michigan

  • Median income: $76,819

  • Monthly income: $6,402

  • 20% towards saving for down payment: $1,280

  • Median home value: $230,125

  • Mortgage down payment (20%): $46,025

  • Loan amount: $184,100

  • Months to save for down payment: 35.95

  • Years to save: 3.0

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,210

Worst States for Millennials To Buy a Home

The following 10 states ranked in the bottom half of the worst states for millennials to buy homes due to having increasingly expensive monthly mortgage payments. Hawaii ranks in 51st place with the highest monthly mortgage payment out of any state at $5,086 each month.

Nevada

  • Median income: $75,908

  • Monthly income: $6,326

  • 20% towards saving for down payment: $1,265

  • Median home value: $441,049

  • Mortgage down payment (20%): $88,210

  • Loan amount: $352,839

  • Months to save for down payment: 69.72

  • Years to save: 5.8

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,319

Montana

  • Median income: $77,250

  • Monthly income: $6,438

  • 20% towards saving for down payment: $1,288

  • Median home value: $449,576

  • Mortgage down payment (20%): $89,915

  • Loan amount: $359,661

  • Months to save for down payment: 69.84

  • Years to save: 5.8

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,364

Oregon

  • Median income: $87,664

  • Monthly income: $7,305

  • 20% towards saving for down payment: $1,461

  • Median home value: $494,672

  • Mortgage down payment (20%): $98,934

  • Loan amount: $395,737

  • Months to save for down payment: 67.71

  • Years to save: 5.6

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,601

Utah

  • Median income: $91,937

  • Monthly income: $7,661

  • 20% towards saving for down payment: $1,532

  • Median home value: $519,376

  • Mortgage down payment (20%): $103,875

  • Loan amount: $415,501

  • Months to save for down payment: 67.79

  • Years to save: 5.6

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,731

Colorado

  • Median income: $96,255

  • Monthly income: $8,021

  • 20% towards saving for down payment: $1,604

  • Median home value: $550,945

  • Mortgage down payment (20%): $110,189

  • Loan amount: $440,756

  • Months to save for down payment: 68.69

  • Years to save: 5.7

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,897

Washington

  • Median income: $101,586

  • Monthly income: $8,466

  • 20% towards saving for down payment: $1,693

  • Median home value: $589,240

  • Mortgage down payment (20%): $117,848

  • Loan amount: $471,392

  • Months to save for down payment: 69.60

  • Years to save: 5.8

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $3,098

Massachusetts

  • Median income: $110,567

  • Monthly income: $9,214

  • 20% towards saving for down payment: $1,843

  • Median home value: $615,963

  • Mortgage down payment (20%): $123,193

  • Loan amount: $492,770

  • Months to save for down payment: 66.85

  • Years to save: 5.6

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $3,239

District of Columbia (DC)

  • Median income: $118,096

  • Monthly income: $9,841

  • 20% towards saving for down payment: $1,968

  • Median home value: $718,017

  • Mortgage down payment (20%): $143,603

  • Loan amount: $574,414

  • Months to save for down payment: 72.96

  • Years to save: 6.1

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $3,775

California

  • Median income: $99,703

  • Monthly income: $8,309

  • 20% towards saving for down payment: $1,662

  • Median home value: $785,333

  • Mortgage down payment (20%): $157,067

  • Loan amount: $628,267

  • Months to save for down payment: 94.52

  • Years to save: 7.9

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $4,129

Hawaii

  • Median income: $96,571

  • Monthly income: $8,048

  • 20% towards saving for down payment: $1,610

  • Median home value: $967,270

  • Mortgage down payment (20%): $193,454

  • Loan amount: $773,816

  • Months to save for down payment: 120.19

  • Years to save: 10.0

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $5,086

Methodology: To determine millennial home affordability, GOBankingRates evaluated median home value for each state in conjunction with each state’s median income for people ages 25 to 34. Assuming millennials put away 20 percent of their salary each month to save for a down payment on a home, GOBankingRates calculated (1) the amount of time it would take to afford a 20 percent down payment on a house with the median home value for each state. The (2) estimated monthly mortgage payment in every state was based on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, with a fixed rate of 6.88% (the current national average according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis). Those two numbers– the time to save for a down and the mortgage payment amount– were scored to develop the final state affordability ranking. All data was collected on and up to date as of April 11, 2024.

