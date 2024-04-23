10 Best Affordable Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2024

JHVEPhoto / iStock/Getty Images

Dollar Tree has just released its new arrivals, including holiday and season items, household essentials, personal care items and much more.

Discover More: Dollar Tree Is Raising Prices: 9 Products To Buy Now Before They Increase

Try This: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Although the popular discount retailer Dollar Tree is raising its price cap to $7, most items will stay at the dollar (or $1.25) price mark, as previously reported by GOBankingRates. According to the dollar store chain, raising prices allows the company to offer customers the products they love at a great value.

“Many of the items we carry sell for more elsewhere, which means that our customers can stretch their dollars to get the products they need at an extreme value,” Dollar Tree stated on its website.

Looking for the latest Dollar Tree arrivals? Here are some of the best affordable items coming in 2024.

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

Extra Large Juneteenth Tote Bag

Dollar Store’s extra-large Juneteenth tote bag just hit shelves. This is a new item this year, and for only $1.25, it’s a great deal. The bag is 20.5 inches by 13.8 inches and reads “Celebrating Freedom Since 1865.”

Mother’s Day Ceramic Jars

Mother’s Day is around the corner, and Dollar Tree is selling three-inch ceramic jars with cork lids. The jars come in four different styles for mom and grandma.

Father’s Day Themed Stoneware Mugs

With Father’s Day less than two months away, Dollar Tree is stocking up on popular dad gifts. The 16-ounce stoneware mugs come in four different styles and make an affordable Father’s Day gift for only $1.25 each.

Pastel Coupon-Size Expanding File Organizers

Do you know any coupon clippers? Dollar Tree now sells coupon-size expanding file organizers in pastel colors, including blue, pink, green and purple. The expanding file organizer is 7.01 inches by 4.72 inches and could also be used as an organizer for work or school.

Surefresh Spring Color Food Storage

For only $1.25, you can buy a pack of three reusable food storage containers with lids in pink, green or blue. The containers hold just over two cups or 16.9 fluid ounces. They are microwave-safe, and you can wash them in the top rack of the dishwasher.

Assorted Make-It Blocks Flower Building Blocks With Pot

Story continues

Dollar Tree sells assorted Make-It Blocks flower building blocks with pots. These toys come with around 100 pieces to create a flower in a pot. There are four different sets and they’re recommended for ages six and older.

Jardin Clear Glass Flower Vase

Looking for an inexpensive glass flower vase for your spring bouquet? The Jardin clear glass flower vase is back in stock at Dollar Tree. The vase has 4.6 stars on Dollar Tree’s website with hundreds of positive reviews.

Juncture Polyester Crossbody Bags

You won’t find a crossbody bag for $1.25 anywhere other than Dollar Tree. The bags come in four colors and have received positive reviews on the company’s website. Reviewers say they’re of great quality and even have a waterproof lining.

Careus First-Aid Kits

Whether you’re a parent, teacher or want to be well-prepared for medical emergencies, you can pick up a first-aid kit at Dollar Tree for only $1.25. The small tin kits come in several styles and hold 21 items, including assorted flexible fabric bandages.

Assorted 2024 Graduation Duck

Is there a high school or college student in your life getting ready to graduate? Dollar Tree offers several gifts for graduating seniors, including the $1.25 2024 graduation rubber duck. The two different duck styles are wearing graduation gowns and caps and holding a sign that either says “You Did It” or “Grad 2024.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Affordable Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2024