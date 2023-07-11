10 best Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals to shop before they're gone

Shop these incredible Amazon Prime Day 1 Lightning Deals — before they sell out

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and while we're tracking hundreds of the best deals available now, there are a few deals that move so quickly, it's hard to keep up—we are, of course, talking about Amazon Lightning Deals.

Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals

These deals are fast and furious—you can score major discounts on top-rated products, but you need to move quickly. Lightning deals are capped, meaning once they run out of product, they're out and you've missed the deal.

We'll be keeping this post updated with all the best Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals you can shop during Amazon Prime Day.

►Amazon Prime Day 2023: Shop the 200+ best deals on Apple, Keurig and Skechers

1. eufy Security Pro wireless home security camera: 37% off

eufy Security Pro wireless home security camera

The eufy Security Pro wireless home security camera is $55 off with this Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deal

$94.99 at Amazon (Save $55)

This lightning deal is nearly claimed, so act fast if you're interested. You can snag the Eufy Security Cam for just $94.99 today, or $55 off its retail price. We're big fans of Eufy at Reviewed, so we recommend jumping on this deal quickly before it expires.

2. ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer: 33% off

ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer

Save 33% on the ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer with this Prime Day deal

$11.39 at Amazon (Save $5.60)

Meat thermometers are crucial for any home chef, and right now, you can get this reviewer-favorite for just $11.39 (Save $5.60). This lightning deal applies to the orange version of the thermometer, allowing you to add a little pop of color to your kitchen. If you're on the hunt for a more robust thermometer, the Thermapen ONE—the best meat thermometer of all time—is just $69.97 (save 30%).

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

3. Wyze doorbell camera with chime: 40% off

Wyze doorbell camera with chime

Save 40% on this Wyze doorbell camera with this Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deal.

Wyze Doorbell Camera with Chime for $29.98 (Save $20)

If you're hunting for a great doorbell camera without breaking the bank, the Wyze Doorbell Camera with Chime is a great option—and it's 40% off during this lightning deal, bringing it down to just $29.98. You won't get all the bells and whistles you would with a more expensive option like the Google Nest, but if you're just on the hunt for a simple doorbell camera, this one will do the trick (and it's under $30!).

4. Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle: 20% off

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle

Save 20% on the Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle with this Prime Day deal

$156 at Amazon (Save $39)

When it comes to electric kettles, you can't do better than a gooseneck—and this popular option from Stagg is 20% off with this lightning deal. You can shop the model in matte black for just $156 and see what the nearly 5,000 Amazon shoppers rave about.

5. Anker Nebula solar portable 1080p projector: 33% off

Anker Nebula solar portable 1080p projector

The Anker Nebula solar portable 1080p projector is 33% off for Amazon Prime Day

$135.99 at Amazon (Save $64)

Solar projectors make for incredible summer movie nights. This model from Anker Nebula is a whopping 33% off with this lightning deal (down to just $369.99). This model comes with a built-in battery, so you can carry it just about anywhere to enjoy your movies on the go.

6. Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker, 2 QT: 30% off

Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker, 2 QT

Save 30% on the Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker, 2 QT with this Prime Day deal

$26.50 at Amazon (Save $11.49)

Coffee lovers, rejoice. The Takeya Cold Brew maker, one of our favorite cold brew coffee makers, is currently 30% off for Prime Day. A reviewer favorite, the Takeya Cold Brew Maker is perfect for those that want a low-effort cold brew system. You can snag yours for just $26.50 and start making smooth, delicious coffee with ease.

7. Misen 10-inch stainless steel frying pan: 48% off

Misen Stainless Steel Full Clad Frying Pan

Save 47% on the Misen Stainless Steel Full Clad Frying Pan with this Prime Day deal

$39 at Amazon (Save $35)

Misen is known for its high-quality cookware, and right now, you can snag this versatile frying pan for 48% off with this lightning deal. It's down from $75 to $39—nearly half off and perfect for any home chef. Misen makes one of the best cast iron pans we've ever tested, so we feel confident the stainless steel one will be a winner.

8. ChomChom pet hair remover: 37% off

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

Save 50% on the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover with this Prime Day deal

$15.99 with on-page coupon at Amazon (Save $15.96)

Pet parents are obsessed with the ChomChom pet hair remover, and right now, it's 37% off on Amazon, down to just under $20. This product is adored by more than 143,000 Amazon shoppers, propelling it to near-cult level status.

9. Jall Wake Up Light sunrise alarm clock: 45% off

Jall Wake Up Light sunrise alarm clock

Wake up gently with this Jall Wake Up Light sunrise alarm clock, which is marked down $26 today for Amazon Prime Day

$33.98 with on-page coupon at Amazon (Save $26.01)

Sunrise wake-up alarms have increased in popularity over the years, so if you've been wondering what all the fuss is about, you can get the Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock for 45% off with this lightning deal. But move quickly—it's nearly claimed, so you don't have much time left to buy it.

10. Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager: 20% off

Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager

Save 36% on the Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager with this Prime Day deal

$207.99 at Amazon (Save $52)

A foot massager on sale? Yes please. The Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager is wildly popular—more than 14,000 shoppers love it—and right now, it's 20% off, making it a must-buy Prime Day deal. Take advantage of this remote-controlled massager to calm your dogs after a long day. Shop it in white for an even greater discount ($186.34).

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals: Clothes, tech, home and more