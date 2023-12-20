In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best camera drones for beginners under $200. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the drone industry, you can go directly to 5 Best Camera Drones For Beginners Under $200.

According to a report by Market Research Future, the drone camera market was valued at $11.1 billion in 2022. The drone camera market is expected to grow from $14.3 billion in 2023 to $66.2 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29%. Rising defense budgets have heavily contributed to the growth of the drone camera market. Drone cameras with 32 megapixels or more contributed more than a 45% share in revenue in 2022. Moreover, North America dominated the market with a valuation of $5.1 billion in 2022. This was followed by Europe and Asia Pacific respectively. In Europe, Germany contributed the most to the drone camera market, and the United Kingdom is expected to experience the fastest growth rate over the forecasted period. You can also take a look at the countries where the use of drones is banned.

Skydio: How is Technology Shaping the Drone Industry?

The drone industry, a product of technology, is being revolutionized by the advent of artificial intelligence. Companies are rapidly adapting to these trends. One such startup is Skydio. The Californian startup was founded in 2014 and produces autonomous drones, leveraging artificial intelligence to create smart drones for consumers, businesses, and the government. The company is one of the fastest growing startups and has garnered investments from big names such as Andreessen Horowitz, Linse Capital, Next47, IVP, Playground, and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). You can also take a look at some of the biggest drone companies in the world.

On October 10, Skydio announced the launch of the Skydio Remote Flight Deck. The new autonomous deck allows people to run the Skydio X10 drone through a browser over a cellular network, and 5G. The Skydio X10 drone is built with AI-powered sensors that have the power to capture important details of data. Operators can control their drones from virtually any location via live streaming. This can further help governments and businesses complete missions from across the globe. To shed light on the breakthrough, Adam Bry, co-founder and CEO, of Skydio, stated:

"We envision a world where drones become basic infrastructure. The Skydio X10 can be in every first responder’s vehicle, and with Remote Flight Deck, X10 can provide immediate situational awareness and support from a remote operator. For public safety agencies, this capability makes Drone as First Responder (DFR) available now, improving officer and community safety."

Big Names in the Drone Industry

Some of the most prominent companies involved in the production of drones and drone technologies include The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is one of the biggest technology companies based in the United States. The company holds a strong position in the drone market. The NVIDIA Jetson artificial intelligence kit is used in autonomous drones, robots, and computers. Moreover, the company has also powered AI-based drones including the Skydio 2 drone. The company's diverse portfolio and market-leading products explain why hedge funds are piling into the stock. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) was a part of 180 hedge fund portfolios at the close of the third quarter of 2023. The total stakes of these hedge funds amounted to $29.58 billion, up from $25.97 billion in the previous quarter with 175 positions. The hedge fund sentiment for the stock is positive. As of September 30, Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group is the largest shareholder in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and has a position worth $9.50 billion. The stock covers 2.03% of the fund's portfolio.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is a major aerospace and defense group that is involved in the production of airplanes, rotorcraft, rockets, missiles, telecommunications equipment, and satellites. The MQ-25 Stingray drone by The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is a fighter life unmanned aircraft made for the military. Wall Street is positive on The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). On December 15, UBS analyst Gavin Parsons maintained a Buy rating on The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) and raised his price target from $275 to $315. Over the past 3 months, 18 Wall Street analysts have recommended to Buy the stock. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has an average price target of $261.3 and a high forecast of $320.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) is an aerospace company based in Maryland, United States. The company engages in the provision of aerospace, arms, defense, information security, and technology solutions. The company produces a range of autonomous and unmanned systems. One of the most prominent unmanned aerial vehicles by the company includes the Indago 3 - UAV.

On October 17, Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) reported earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share of $6.77, beating estimates by $0.13. The company also posted revenue worth $16.88 billion, ahead of market consensus by $155.74 million, with a year-over-year revenue growth rate of 1.78%.

Now that we have discussed the major players in the market along with the industry dynamics, let's take a look at the 10 best camera drones for beginners under $200. You can also take a look at the best military drone stocks to buy now.

10 Best Camera Drones For Beginners Under $200

Our Methodology

For our title, 10 best camera drones for beginners under $200, we first looked up Amazon's best seller tab for the best camera drones. Of them, we picked camera drones priced under $200. We then sifted through items on eBay and 4 reports on the internet compiled by PCMag, Digital Camera World, Forbes, and NBC News. This thorough process enabled us to curate a list of the 20 best camera drones for beginners under $200. We then extracted the retail prices of the camera drones from the companies' official websites. We only considered drones that were mentioned in at least 3 of our 6 sources. We have ranked them based on their official retail price. The list of the 10 best camera drones for beginners under $200 is in descending order of their retail price.

It is to be noted that since we only considered camera drones for beginners, we included less complex drones. Moreover, we only included drones we could source official prices for, therefore, names such as Potensic and DJI Magic are not on the list, despite being some of the best drones on the market.

10. Holy Stone HS360S

Retail Price as of December 16, 2023: $199.99

The Holy Stone HS360S is one of the best camera drones for beginners under $200. The drone is available on the official Holy Stone site for $199.99. The drone comes with advanced GPS flight assistance, auto-shooting photography features, and a 3km image transmission. The lightweight drone does not require FAA registration or remote ID. The box comes with the drone, propellers, drone battery, transmitter, Type-C cable, camera cover, charging cable, screwdriver, and joysticks.

9. Snaptain E20 2.7k Drone with QHD Camera

Retail Price as of December 16, 2023: $199.99

According to our methodology, the Snaptain E20 2.7k Drone with QHD Camera ranks among the best camera drones for beginners under $200. While the drone has an official price of $199.99, it is available at a 25% discount for $149.99 on the official Snaptain site. The drone has a flight time of 18 minutes and comes with an adjustable camera. The drone has a 150-meter transmission range and a 2.7 QHD camera.

8. Holy Stone HS110G

Retail Price as of December 16, 2023: $169.99

The Holy Stone HS110G is one of the best camera drones for beginners for under $200. The drone comes with a 1080P camera, a flight time of 26 minutes, and a minimum transmission distance of 984 feet. The lightweight drone comes with maximum gravity control and a GPS tracking system. While the drone has an official retail price of $169.99, the device is available for $159.99 on the official Holy Stone site.

7. Force 1 F100GP GHOST DRONE

Retail Price as of December 16, 2023: $169.99

According to our methodology, the Force 1 F100GP GHOST DRONE ranks as one of the best camera drones for beginners for under $200. The drone is available at an 11% discount for $149.99 on the official Force 1 site. The drone comes with a GoPro-compatible 1080P HD action wide-angle camera, with a flight range of 500 meters, and high landing gear. The drone package comes with a complete set of accessories including a remote control, drone batteries, a balance charger, four extra propellers, and four extra guards.

6. Ryze Tech Tello Boost Combo

Retail Price as of December 16, 2023: $164

The Ryze Tech Tello Boost Combo is one of the best drones for beginners under $200. While the drone has an original retail price of $164, it is currently available at a discounted price of $149. The box comes with the aircraft, propellers, propeller guards, 3 batteries, a micro USB cable, a propeller removal tool, and a battery charging hub.

