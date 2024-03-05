kenmo / Getty Images

The collector car market grows each year as newer models become classics and younger enthusiasts start investing in vintage or antique vehicles not used as daily drivers. And its a lucrative market, too.

As the automotive hobbyists and insurers at Hagerty outlined, there are around 43 million cars in the U.S. that fit the Hagerty definition of a collector vehicle — with a combined total insurable value of an estimated $1 trillion.

In December, Hagerty released its Bull Market List of collector cars to buy in 2024. While the 2023 market was rendered soft due to inflation and lower auction prices, this year’s list includes a wide range of favorites and rarities that are due for big gains.

Here are the 10 best cars for collectors to buy in 2024, according to Hagerty’s Bull Market List.

2008-2013 BMW M3

Hagerty’s Estimated Price Range: $29,200-$65,800

Although there are alternatives that drive almost as nicely — 2013 versions of the Audi A4, Infiniti G37, Lexus IS and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, for example — this true enthusiast’s compact sports sedan is certain to have a strong resale value down the road.

A rash of newer hobbyists are buying this modern classic to beat up the streets, however, buying a poorly maintained model as a rebuild project might cost you “an arm and a leg to fix,” according to Hagerty. While this model in good condition should cost you less than most of the other cars on this list, maintenance could be expensive.

1964-1970 Chevrolet Impala SS

Hagerty’s Estimated Price Range: $14,600-$44,5000

Since the 1970s, Chevrolet offered factory-produced police variants of many of its models, including the iconic Impala, which had its heyday in the late 1960s and throughout the 1970s before being discontinued in 1985 (only to be resurrected in 1994).

The SS (Super Sport) version of this family sedan with a rocket under the hood emphasized performance, so this is the perfect car to cruise straight drags with few tight turns. SlashGear noted that the 1964 model is particularly sought after as a customizable lowrider collectible.

1946-1950 Chrysler Town & Country

Hagerty’s Estimated Price Range: $28,400-$144,000

The first generation Town & Country arrived right after WWII, and is a stunning wood-bodied luxury automobile that quickly became a fond piece of Americana. While pre-war models were station wagons, Chrysler began experimenting with body styles, including convertibles and 4-door sedans in 1946, per ClassicCars.com.

Of course, the most distinctive things about these models was the white ash and mahogany paneling and leather interior. These gorgeous vehicles are out there, but they were manufactured in such limited numbers that they are rare and expensive.

2011-2016 Ferrari FF

Hagerty’s Estimated Price Range: $106,400-$177,000

The “Ferrari Four” (four seats and four-wheel drive) is a grand tourer that was available for only a short stint. Powered by a 6.3 liter V12, capable of 650 hp, and driving power to all four wheels via 7-speed automated transmission, the FF was replaced for the 2017 model year by the GTC4Lusso.

Being a Ferrari, models from this time, or any time, are going to set you back a pretty penny. Classic.com lists a 2014 model that sold for $325,000 at the beginning of this year, but according to Hagerty, you should expect to pay at least $125,000 for one in “good” condition.

1964-1966 Ford Thunderbird

Hagerty’s Estimated Price Range: $17,300-$56,400

Style for days in a number of configurations (coupe, convertible, sports roadster, town sedan, and landau), the mid-60s Thunderbird, or “Flair Bird,” is an American classic that was a huge success when it was introduced in 1964. With its low ground clearance and rear fender skirts, it looks like it hovers mere inches above the ground.

MotorTrend indicated that the T-Bird convertible is the perfect parade car because it’s low, wide and roomy. The power-operated soft top on that version hides completely in the trunk, adding to the car’s space-age profile. This one has such distinct features that a nostalgic rebuild will be costly, even if your original purchase isn’t.

2000-2005 Jaguar XKR

Hagerty’s Estimated Price Range: $8,300-$38,900

You’ll probably notice that the price ranges so far haven’t been spectacularly high. All of the vehicles listed here are used, and many have been driven hard. As Hagerty detailed, “The most important data points here are pretty simple: power and price. Enthusiasts of all ages love performance, and there aren’t many cars that offer more of it for less money” than the XKR.

For collectors, Classic World suggested that earlier XKRs and convertibles are probably the best investments long term, but also that this was a functional family car for many owners. The 4.2-litre model might prove to be a valuable model that is also reliable and economical.

1981-1986 Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler

Hagerty’s Estimated Price Range: $16,100-$52,600

Rare 4x4s are hot commodities in the collector car market, and with its “Irresistible Tonka-Toy looks,” the Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler has seen a major rise in collector popularity. Writing in 2019, Hagerty placed the Scrambler as the 10th hottest collector vehicle on the market.

Selling less and less every year from 1981 to 1986, the Scrambler is nevertheless a popular collectible now, especially for those who love open-air driving and tinkering with motors. This is a great restoration project for those wanting to upgrade the “anemic 82-hp, 2.5-liter Iron Duke four-cylinder sourced from General Motors under the hood.”

1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary

Hagerty’s Estimated Price Range: $345,000-$770,000

Here is a car that is regularly up for grabs at the best auction houses across America. The Hero Car from “The Wolf of Wall Street” was presented in Abu Dhabi in November and is up on Bonhams site now with an estimated cost of $1.5-$2 million. However, you should be able to get one for under a million.

Owning a Countach comes with the obligation to be a good conversationalist, because you’ll be approached every time you go for a drive. Repair costs will be significant, however.

1997-1999 Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution

Hagerty’s Estimated Price Range: $17,900-$70,000

As Hagerty said, the Pajero Evolution has been a collectors item in Japan for years, but now that the 25-year import exemption is up to 1999, more examples of this street legal version of the famous rally trucks are appearing stateside.

Just 2,500 examples of the Pajero Evolution were made, but most collectors are after one of around 600 of these special 4x4s produced with the five-speed manual transmission.

1997-2002 Plymouth Prowler

Hagerty’s Estimated Price Range: $15,700-$45,500

According to the Robb Report, the car that was once described as “a car better to be photographed next to than to drive,” Prowlers are among the hottest cars at auction. Surprisingly easy to find at a decent price, Prowlers are popular on the collector scene because they’re so unbelievably cool looking and are adaptable to today’s collectors who want to tinker.

“So-called restomods (old cars with modern guts) are big business these days — customizers regularly charge six figures to fit a fuel-injected engine, disc brakes, etc., into an old rig,” Hagerty indicated. “It’s only a matter of time before enthusiasts discover the Prowler, which is essentially a factory-built restomod offered at a bargain price.”

