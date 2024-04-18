10 Best Cars for Uber and Lyft Drivers To Be Successful

As consumers look to avoid the large overhead costs of car ownership, traffic congestion and limited city parking, the ride-sharing market will continue to grow rapidly. This phenomenon is spurred — at least in large part — due to widespread smartphone use and mobility apps.

Although Lyft and Uber operators are required to meet driving requirements, provide documentation and pass screenings and reviews, most cars themselves are eligible to use for ride-booking purposes. If it’s road safe, in decent condition (no cosmetic damage) and has four doors, the only thing you’ll need to worry about is your vehicle’s age (for example, Uber states that vehicles in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., need to be 16, 12 and 10 years old or newer, respectively).

Ideally, you want a car that brings the best mix of fuel efficiency, safety, low price and operating costs, driver and passenger comfort and resale value to improve your overall success as a rideshare driver. Does your fare care about what type of fuel economy your car gets? Unlikely — but you do. And while you might not care too much about back seat comfort, those paying you to sit back there might not be as generous with their rating after a particularly rough ride.

When deciding on a car to use as a rideshare, it’s essential to consider a lot of factors that will help determine your success. Working steadily will help your earnings, but what you drive will help keep costs down. Here are the 10 best cars that will help Uber and Lyft drivers be successful.

1. Toyota Prius

Many taxi companies are choosing second-hand Priuses due to their reliability and excellent fuel economy — and they are incredibly popular among ride-booking services, too. That’s because it’s been one of the best-selling hybrids in the U.S. for years, so there’s no shortage of them kicking around dealerships. As Rideshare Guy driver Gabe Ets-Hokin stated, “The Toyota Prius is as ubiquitous to rideshare as the Ford Crown Victoria or Checker Manhattan was to the taxi industry.”

2. Kia Soul

With its distinctive boxy shape, you won’t easily mistake it when waiting by the curb. The cheery Soul blends personality and versatility and provides easy access as well as back seat and trunk space. The Soul is an excellent option for rideshare drivers because it’s very affordable.

3. Honda Accord

While relatively inexpensive to own and maintain, the Honda Accord’s appeal comes from its reliability. The well-equipped sedan gets decent gas mileage and is known for its comfort and space (rear-seat room is generous and the trunk is spacious with a wide opening). Edmunds recommended any Accord, from early 2010s models to now.

4. Toyota Camry

Like the Accord, the Camry provides a smooth ride, good fuel economy and has a reputation for reliability that is second to none. The Zebra praised the Camry’s comfort and quiet cabin, making it ideal for those spending the majority of their days driving. Again, you should be able to track down a used Camry easily and without breaking the bank.

5. Ford Fusion Hybrid

According to Edmunds, a new Fusion will last you longer, but older models still do the trick rather nicely. You should be able to pick up a used Fusion Hybrid (look for early 2010s models) for between $10,000 and $15,000. This Ford hybrid is a good option for rideshare drivers looking for a balance between economy and comfort.

6. Lexus ES Hybrid

Smaller hybrids are more fuel-efficient, but the midsize luxury ES is a luxe choice that might make you a few more dollars while you’re out on the roads. Rear seats have plenty of room for passengers and the interior is stylish, roomy and comfortable.

7. Hyundai Sonata

Offering a stylish design, comfortable interior and competitive pricing, the Sonata is also spacious and well equipped, according to Edmunds. A Sonata from 2013-2014 “boasts a roomy interior, simple controls, ample features, an agreeable driving experience, good fuel economy and strong reliability,” according to the site.

8. Lincoln MKZ Hybrid

Although the Rideshare Guy called it “just an upscale Ford Fusion,” the MKZ is a nice-to-drive midsize luxury sedan that might boost your earnings. No longer part of Lincoln’s lineup, the MKZ Hybrid is “still (by far) the cheapest car you can use for [premium rides] Uber Select and Lyft Luxe, and it goes without saying that you’ll be eligible for Uber Comfort,” said Ets-Hokin.

9. Nissan Versa

Cars like the Versa and the Kia Forte are budget-friendly choices for Uber and Lyft drivers who want low up-front investments. Though the Versa doesn’t offer many thrills, the basic subcompact gives drivers and passengers a comfortable ride and good fuel efficiency, making it a practical choice for rideshare drivers who prioritize vehicle purchase and maintenance costs.

10. Chevrolet Bolt EV

Another recommendation from the Rideshare Guy. A 2017 or newer Bolt may not wow your clients, but it will save you plenty of money. “I’m saving 15 cents a mile (or more) in operating costs compared to a gas car like a Honda Civic,” said Ets-Hokin.

“That’s $83 a week, or $2 an hour, and that’s not even factoring in incentives like cheaper off-peak charging (I pay $7 to drive my car 238 miles if I charge at home during off-peak hours), carpool lane privileges, or the occasional bonus programs Uber and Lyft may toss our way.”

