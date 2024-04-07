Advertisement
10 Best Cities To Retire If You Still Have Debt

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy
·2 min read
B Brown / Shutterstock.com
B Brown / Shutterstock.com

Where you live matters for several reasons. You might want to be close to family or nature and attractions. But cost of living also comes into play — especially when you retire and transition to a fixed income.

To find cheap, beautiful places to retire with just $250,000 in savings, GOBankingRates recently analyzed cities across a variety of factors including the cost of living for groceries, healthcare, transportation and miscellaneous expenses.

All scores were combined and sorted to reveal places that are beautiful and cheap to retire on a savings of $250,000.

Here are cities with high livability scores that are cheaper than average and might be well-suited as a retirement location if you’re still paying off lingering debt.

Alliance, Ohio

  • Years to drawdown $250,000 savings: 44.3 years

  • Livability index: 76

Mount Pleasant, Michigan

  • Years to drawdown $250,000 savings: 36.4 years

  • Livability index: 82

Steubenville, Ohio

  • Years to drawdown $250,000 savings: 33.1 years

  • Livability index: 76

Youngstown, Ohio

  • Years to drawdown $250,000 savings: 32.8 years

  • Livability index: 80

Pocatello, Idaho

  • Years to drawdown $250,000 savings: 26.5 years

  • Livability index: 84

Pullman, Washington

  • Years to drawdown $250,000 savings: 20 years

  • Livability index: 85

University Heights, Ohio

  • Years to drawdown $250,000 savings: 19.8 years

  • Livability index: 89

North Tonawanda, New York

  • Years to drawdown $250,000 savings: 18.5 years

  • Livability index: 86

Sierra Vista, Arizona

  • Years to drawdown $250,000 savings:16.3 years

  • Livability index: 79

Clawson, Michigan

  • Years to drawdown $250,000 savings: 14.4 years

  • Livability index: 91

