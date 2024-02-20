10 Best Deals (and 5 Worst) at Target This Spring

hapabapa / Getty Images

If you’re shopping at Target this spring, you’re bound to find some great deals on seasonal decor, holiday goods, everyday household items and certain outdoor goods. But be wary as not everything is worth the price — no matter how low it is.

To help you get the best deals possible and maximize your hard-earned dollar, GOBankingRates spoke with consumer analysts and did some research on which items you should buy — and which ones you shouldn’t.

These hot buys at Target will be the best $20 you ever spent.

10 Best Deals at Target This Spring

Looking to score some great deals and save money at Target this spring? Here are some of the best deals right now.

Throw Pillows

Spring is one of the best times of the year to breathe new life into your home, and Target’s throw pillows are a great way to do just that.

“Spice up your spring home decor with a new throw pillow,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback. “Target is selling the Threshold Long Faux Fur Round Throw Pillows for $12 each (originally $20 each). This item has great reviews, with a 4.4 out of 5-star rating. Customers note excellent quality and how ‘fun’ this is to add into their home decor.”

Another great deal is the C&F Home St. Patrick’s Day Throw Pillow, which has shamrocks on it. It normally costs $39.99, but is currently on sale for $29.99.

Standing Propane Heaters

The weather’s getting warmer, but it’s still nippy in many areas of the country. If you want to enjoy those longer days in the sun without freezing, pick up a Costway standing propane heater at Target. It costs $129.99, nearly $100 less than its original price. It also looks great on a patio or deck.

Easter Items

If you’re planning to celebrate Easter this year, now’s the time to stock up on those holiday essentials. You can find Easter decorations, garlands, inflatables, floral arrangements and more this spring at Target — often at reasonable prices.

For example, this National Tree Company’s Happy Easter Table Decoration is currently $8.55. It’s normally $22.99. From the same company, you can also get a spring-inspired spring garland for $23.22. That’s 39% off the original price.

Easter Candy

Easter candy is another of those essential things around this time of the year, and you can find some affordable options at Target.

“This is an item that many stores will have, but the reason you should shop at Target is because often they will offer a promotion to save even more by utilizing same-day delivery or order pickup,” said Julie Ramhold with DealNews. “If you’re heading there anyway, why not order ahead of time to get your seasonal treats for less?”

Solar-Powered Garden Lights

Light up your pathway or garden with some solar-powered LED lights from Target. These Alpine Corporation’s solar LED pathway lights cost $68.99 apiece, but may be eligible for up to 20% off.

Not only are they reasonably priced, but these lights will illuminate your pathway with ease all night long. This can even save you money on electricity costs.

Storage Trays

As anyone who has ever had to spend the weekend doing spring cleaning will tell you, finding ways to keep organized is important. Target has an array of organization solutions that will save you time without breaking the bank.

One such item that’s a great deal is Target’s long storage trays by Brightroom, which cost $2 per pack.

“This is an incredible deal, considering the great quality of the plastic used in these trays,” Landau said. “The plastic is flexible yet solidly formed, allowing you to bend them to fit in wherever you need without breaking them.

“Plus, at $2 for three trays, you’re getting a great deal. Walmart offers a similar item from their Mainstays collection, but for $3.48 per three-pack. Target is the best option to stock up and save.”

Gardening Tools

Do you love gardening or do you plan to put your green thumb to use this year? If so, check out Target’s latest selection of gardening supplies. From individual tools to complete sets, you’re sure to find something on sale.

For example, this 10-piece set includes a gardening bag, gloves, spray bottle, hand fork, weeder, hand rake, trowel, plunger and hand rake. Each tool is durable and easy to maintain, too. The entire set costs $39.99, which is 20% off its original price.

Grills and Accessories

Spring might be a little early to bring out the grill, but now’s still a good time to buy grills or certain accessories at Target. This includes grill brushes, spatulas, charcoal and propane tanks — many of which see sales or discounts during this season.

Even items that aren’t currently on sale still go for reasonable prices compared to many other retailers. For example, you can get a two-pack of Coleman propane fuel tanks for less than $10 at Target. That’s under $5 per tank. At Walmart, the same item costs $8 per tank.

Winter Clearance Items

“At least early in spring, it’ll be your best opportunity to find deep discounts on items for colder weather,” Ramhold said.

This means heavy winter coats, boots, sweatshirts and the like. Keep in mind that sales usually last only as long as supplies do, and they can vary significantly from week to week.

“That said, these items will sell out quickly, especially once they really start slashing prices,” Ramhold said, “so, if there’s something you’re interested in, it’s best to start looking at the items ASAP so you’ll know when they go on sale and can grab them before they’re gone.”

Tax Software

Taxes are inevitable, but that high price tag you see for tax software? Not so much.

“Make sure you’re not paying full price for software, which will be on sale now through tax season,” Landau said. “If you want to prepare early, Target is selling an electronic download of TurboTax 2023 Deluxe Federal and State Tax Software for only $55.99.

“This is cheaper than buying from TurboTax directly and from other retailers like Staples (which is selling it for $59.99). Opt to buy from Target if you’re preparing now.”

5 Worst Deals at Target This Spring

Not everything’s a good deal in spring. Either it’s not on sale, supply is low, or the quality simply isn’t there. Whatever the case, here are some Target items to avoid.

Patio Furniture

Before you head to Target to stock up on patio furniture, ask yourself whether you’re getting the best deal possible. Chances are you’ll save more money if you wait until summer or early fall.

“This is another category that won’t see decent savings until later in the year, so it’s best to skip for now,” Ramhold said. “We’ll see better discounts in August; so, if you can wait until then, your wallet will thank you.”

Back-to-School Supplies

School supplies tend to go on sale at the start of the academic year — around July or August. So, while you can find some affordable items like notebooks, bookbags, pencil cases, binders and crayons at Target, they won’t necessarily be on sale right now.

Pricing may still be higher at Target than at other retailers. At Dollar Tree, for example, you can get many of the same supplies for between $1.25 and $5 — much less than what you typically would find at Target.

Batteries

Batteries tend to be expensive, but you’ll probably find better deals at places other than Target. Right now, a pack of AA batteries costs about $11 at this retailer. That’s $2 more expensive than the same pack of batteries at Amazon.

Electronics

While you can get laptops, gaming consoles and phones at Target, some of these items aren’t as high quality as you might prefer. For example, this Asus laptop has just 3 out of 5 stars.

Along with this, deals on electronics are limited right now. You’re more likely to score some great deals on electronics if you wait until Black Friday or the back-to-school season starts back up.

Swimwear

If you don’t absolutely need it, avoid buying swimwear at Target right now, as you’re unlikely to score many deals.

“These items are just hitting shelves in the spring, so any discounts we see will be minimal at best,” Ramhold said. “If you really need a new swimsuit right now, watch for Target Circle offers and use your RedCard to save extra on top of whatever slight discount we might see before the end of summer.”

Editor’s note: Prices as of Feb. 19, 2024.

