10 Best Deals for Your Money on Mother’s Day Gifts if You Have Amazon Prime

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, falling on May 14, 2023. But don’t panic if you haven’t picked out the perfect gift for your wife, mother, or grandmother yet. With Amazon Prime, you can find the year’s hottest gifts with free, fast shipping.

Anne Klein Women’s Bangle Watch Set ($58.33, originally $150)

Mom may already have her Fitbit or Apple Watch for everyday wear. But this Anne Klein crystal-accented bangle watch set is perfect for most occasions. The bangle design is super comfortable and classy, and the watch face is made from mother of pearl with gold-tone numbers and crystal details.

Best Mom Hoodie ($29.95, originally $42)

Whether it’s for weekends on the soccer field or cool spring nights around a campfire, most moms can use another hoodie. This cozy “Best Mom Ever” hoodie is available in pink, blue, heather gray or black, in sizes from small to 2XL.

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine ($151, originally $219)

For the coffee-loving mom in your life, a Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso machine will elevate her mornings. The streamlined design fits easily on the kitchen counter while the convenient, large capacity, 54-ounce tank requires fewer fill-ups. Brew 5 oz. or 8 oz. cups of coffee — or single or double espressos — with the touch of a button.

Nacome Turtle Garden Statue ($27.50, originally $40)

This adorable, solar-powered turtle garden statue with 7 LED lights can brighten any yard, garden, or walkway. The turtle stays lit for up to 8 hours on a full charge, illuminating your walkway for guests or brightening your backyard gathering. With 4.5 stars on review and free Prime same-day delivery, it’s no wonder this little guy is a bestseller this spring.

Nextmug Temperature Controlled Self-Heating Coffee Mug ($99.95, originally $129.95)

Does Mom really need another coffee mug? Before you say, “No,” take a look at this self-heating coffee mug from Nextmug by Nextboom.

The 14 oz. capacity ceramic mug comes with a USB-powered docking coaster to charge the battery inside the mug. Mom can set her ideal temperature of 130 to 150 degrees (warm, hot, or piping hot) and sip her coffee or tea all day long.

Lululemon Athletica Everywhere Belt Bag ($93, originally $98)

The Lululemon Athletica Everywhere belt bag is one of the season’s hottest sellers, but it’s going fast. You can still get free Prime shipping on this bag in black, asphalt gray, and a variety of other fashion colors. The water-repellent, sturdy design is perfect for the busy, traveling mom to take everywhere from Target to family vacations.

Bedsure Satin Pillowcases ($8.99, originally $12.99)

Spoil mom on her special day with these Bedsure satin pillowcases. Sleeping on satin can help keep curly hair in its best shape and prevent frizz, while also feeling comfortable and soothing on sensitive skin.

These pillows would make a great last-minute addition to a pampering gift basket for mom — or an add-on present paired with a gift certificate to her favorite spa.

Silver Rose Birthstone Necklace ($99.99, originally $129.99)

You typically can’t go wrong with jewelry as a Mother’s Day present. This sterling silver rose heart birthstone necklace from lefil combines classic style with a great value. The lab-created, heart-shaped birthstones will catch everyone’s eye.

LEGO Bonsai Tree ($39.99, originally $49.99)

This LEGO Bonsai tree, part of the LEGO Icons Botanical Collection, makes the perfect desk accent or coffee table centerpiece. Make it a family project and build it together, build it yourself and add a bow to present as a gift to Mom, or let Mom have all the fun. Choose from traditional green bonsai leaves or cherry blossoms in the same set. In addition to the tree, leaves and blooms, the kit includes a rectangular pot and slatted stand to build.

Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

This top-rated shiatsu back and neck massager is the perfect, stress-free gift with free, same-day shipping — and it’s 35% off right now. Relieve Mom’s stress with this compact pillow boasting four separate 3D massage nodes for a deep tissue back and neck massage. The pillow is also heated for added comfort and to enhance circulation. The included sleeve reduces the intensity of the massage (and the heat) for those who like a lighter touch.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Deals for Your Money on Mother's Day Gifts if You Have Amazon Prime