10 Best Deals for Your Money at Walmart in January

Walmart is known for having some great deals on household items, electronics, furniture, and more throughout the year. But this January, you can find some especially high discounts on some of these highly desired items.

If you’re looking to purchase or replace some of your everyday items, now’s a great time to check out Walmart and see what they’ve got in stock — and how much you can save. Here are some of the retailer’s best deals right now.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Regular Price: $349.95

Sale Price: $169.00

The Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are a great option for anyone looking for a high-quality, affordable pair of Bluetooth headphones. They come with an Apple W1 Headphone Chip, 22 hours of battery life, and are compatible with Siri. They also include a handy carrying case.

Plus, the over-ear cushions add both comfort and noise isolation — perfect for anyone working or studying in a busy or noisy space.

Nintendo Switch — OLED Model

Regular Price: $409.95

Sale Price: $357.95

Need a new Nintendo Switch or know someone who does? Walmart’s got you covered.

Pick up the Nintendo Switch — OLED Model — bundle today. It comes with a white Joy-Con controller and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game. It also includes 64GB of internal storage and a sturdy docking station you can connect to your television or use as a handheld device.

Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa

Regular Price: $479.99

Sale Price: $239.99

If you’re in the market for a new sectional, Walmart’s Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa is currently on sale. It comes in several colors, including dark gray and brown, making it a perfect addition to nearly any living space.

This sofa has a solid wood frame, pocket soils, and serpentine springs that give you extra comfort and support. And at the currently low price, it’s a great choice if you want something you can enjoy for hours on end as you watch your favorite shows or play on your new gaming console.

TCL 43-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV

Regular Price: $196.00

Sale Price: $176.00

If you’re looking for an affordable smart TV for your guest room or den, Walmart’s TCL 43″ Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV could be just what you need.

It has a 4K resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, and an LED display for a crisp viewing experience. It also comes with access to Roku Originals, over 250 live TV channels, and other streaming services like Netflix.

Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum 20kPa

Regular Price: $199.00

Sale Price: $88.00

Designed to work on all types of floors, from carpets to hardwood, the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum 20kPa is a must-have vacuum cleaner in any home. It’s lightweight, easy to use, and comes with a 9,500 RPM motor that offers superior suction ability.

Plus, it’s cordless and has a relatively small head, making it extremely handy in tight spaces. You can also adjust the suction level to get a more precise clean.

17-Piece Carote Nonstick Cookware Set

Regular Price: $199.99

Sale Price: $69.98

Need to replace your current cookware? It’s hard to go wrong with Walmart’s Carote Nonstick Cookware Set. Not only is this set currently about 65% off its original price, but it works well for most types of stoves.

This set includes 17 frying pans and saute pans, all of which are nonstick and consist of eco-friendly granite material. It also includes three universal lids, four pot protectors, and removable handles.

Travelhouse 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set

Regular Price: $299.99

Sale Price: $89.99

January is a great time to start planning your next vacation, but you might need to pick up some new luggage along the way. At Walmart, you can get the Travelhouse 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set at a steep discount right now.

This set comes in several colors, including light purple, blue, and green. It also contains three different pieces: a 20-inch (38 L), 24-inch (63 L), and 28-inch (93 L). The variety of sizes is great for the whole family, or if you want to pack just the right amount of clothes and other travel essentials.

Plus, each piece is sturdy and comes with a TSA lock, so you can rest easy knowing your belongings are safe whenever you fly.

Serwall Luxury Solid Down Alternative Comforter

Regular Price: $53.99 (Queen)

Sale Price: $25.98

The Serwall Luxury Solid Down Alternative Comforter is sleek, warm, and comfortable — perfect for getting you through the coming winter nights. It comes in all of the standard sizes and several colors, such as gray, navy, and red. It’s also machine-washable and hypoallergenic.

Best Choice Products Lounge Chair Recliners

Regular Price: $119.99

Sale Price: $99.99

It might be a bit too chilly to lounge outside on the patio or back porch, but it’s still worth checking out Walmart’s deals on patio furniture. Not only can you save a lot of money by buying these pieces in the winter, but you get the added benefit of being prepared once those warmer days come.

One such deal at Walmart this January is the Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners. Available in such colors as forest green and brown, these chairs are ergonomically designed and can be angled up to 160 degrees. They come with a detachable holding tray that can easily store two drinks, a phone, and a standard-sized tablet.

Plus, they’re lightweight and foldable, so you can store them until you’re ready to use them. Or you can take them with you on your next camping trip or visit to the beach.

Maxkare Indoor Exercise Bike

Regular Price: $499.99

Sale Price: $154.99

With the start of the new year comes many resolutions. If you’re like many people and want to get into shape this year, now’s the time to get some discounted exercise equipment.

Not sure where to start? Check out the Maxkare Indoor Exercise Bike at Walmart. It includes eight different levels to add resistance to any workout routine. It’s also ergonomically designed with an adjustable seat and height.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Deals for Your Money at Walmart in January