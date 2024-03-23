10 Best Easter Items to Buy at Costco to Save Money

Fang Zheng / iStock.com

Finding deals at Costco isn’t difficult. But seasonal deals sell out quickly, and you’ll need to put in a little more effort to find them stocked on shelves.

Easter comes earlier this year, on March 31, and Costco warehouses and Costco.com started pushing out Easter items around Valentine’s Day, according to Eat This, Not That! Warehouses will be closed on Easter, so stock up on these popular Easter Items on your next Costco shopping trip.

Rastelli’s Spiral Ham Meal

Don’t stress yourself out preparing a delicious Easter dinner this year. Costco sells pre-sliced and full-cooked frozen Rastelli’s spiral ham meals for $149.99 (originally $199.99). The meal serves eight people and includes a ham (8-10 lbs.) with a ham glaze packet, sausage and cranberry stuffing (2 lbs.), creamed spinach (2 lbs.), scalloped potatoes au gratin (2 lbs.), and mac and cheese (2 lbs.). The $50 manufacturer’s savings are valid through March 31 and only while supplies last.

Easter Bunny Bucket of Sweets Gift Basket

Costco’s Easter bunny bucket of sweets gift bucket is perfect for the kids. The bucket includes Easter favorites, such as Hawaiian Punch Candy Chews, Albanese Ultimate Gummi Bears, Tom Clark Caramel Popcorn, Dum Dum Lollipops, Sonic Freeze Bars, Fruit Flavored Tootsie Rolls, in a reusable bucket. It sells for $32.99 on Costco’s website (originally $39.99), and the manufacturer’s $7 coupon is only valid until March 25.

Jona Michelle Kids’ Spring Dress

If your kids dress up for Easter, Costco is selling Jona Michelle spring dresses for kids with flowers and glitter in a variety of colors. Each dress is $19.99 on Costco.com. You also save up to $60 right now with Costco’s mix-and-match deal on clothing.

Squishmallows 24″ Plush

Squishmallows, the huggable plush toys, are available at Costco in several designs, including a cockatiel, rainbow platypus, chocolate donut, strawberry milk, purple boba and a cupcake. The 24″ squishmallows cost $36.99 and received rave reviews on Costco’s website.

Bluey Ultimate Mega Set

If you give out bigger presents, toddlers and younger kids will love the Bluey Ultimate mega set. These are $59.99 on Costco.com and include the Bluey house, pool, and vehicle playsets with 14 figures of Blue’s family and friends. Costco is also limiting this item to five per membership.

Kirkland Signature All Chocolate Bag

On Costco.com, you can grab a giant 90-ounce Kirkland Signature All Chocolate bag for only $22.99. The bag contains ten different types of candy, including Reese’s peanut butter cups, Snickers, Twix, M&M’s, Kit Kats, and more.

Jelly Belly Jelly Beans

Jelly Belly jelly beans are an Easter staple. According to Eat This, Not That!, it’s said they were suggested to use for Easter eggs in addition to a few real eggs when there was an egg shortage during WWII. Costco.com is selling a 64-ounce bag with 49 different flavors for $19.99.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs

Do you know why holiday Reese’s peanut butter cups are the best? They’re fresh! Eat This, Not That! reported that you can find a 39.8-ounce bag of egg-shaped Reese’s peanut butter cups individually wrapped at the warehouse for $11.99.

Dash Multi-Plate Mini Waffle Maker

The Dash multi-plate mini waffle maker is a fun kitchen tool to use on Easter mornings, during other holidays, or even just for fun. You can change the plates to make different-shaped waffles, including a bunny, bee, heart, and shamrock. The waffle maker is $23.99 (originally $29.99) on Costco.com.

Kirkland Signature Five Dozen Large Eggs

Doing an egg hunt this year? You can order five dozen of Kirkland Signature’s large eggs to hard boil, decorate and hide around your yard. You can purchase these at the warehouse or order them online through Instacart for $11.99.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Easter Items to Buy at Costco to Save Money