10 Best Electronics Gifts Under $100

According to the National Retail Federation’s consumer survey (by Prosper Insight & Analytics), the average American consumer is going to spend around $875 this holiday season on gifts, food and decorations. This is slightly higher than last year’s findings — and more than some people can comfortably afford.

But even if you’re on a tight budget, chances are high that you still want to show your loved ones how much they mean to you. The good news is that you don’t have to spend a lot of money to do this. There are still plenty of great gifts — even electronics — that cost less than $100. And if you get them on sale, you could end up spending even less than you anticipated.

With that in mind, here are some of the best electronics gifts you can purchase for the tech lover in your life — all for under $100.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation)

Price: $49.99

The Amazon Echo Dot is a great gift for anyone looking to up their smart home technology game. It plays exceptional audio for music, podcasts and audiobooks. It also comes with motion detection technology, news and weather updates and hands-free timers. And, it’s compatible with other smart home devices.

Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker Bundle

Price: $51.98 (bundle price)

The Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth speaker bundle is the perfect gift for tech-lovers who are also on the move. It offers superior sound quality, including exclusive bass-up technology. It’s also highly durable against spills, rain, snow and even dust, meaning it’s designed to last a long time. Plus, it comes with a handy travel case for maximum portability.

Raycon The Everyday Earbuds (Wireless)

Price: $55.99 (originally $79.99)

Raycon’s The Everyday Earbuds come in several colors, including matte black, red, rose gold and white. They’re highly portable, moisture-resistant, comfortable for all-day use and offer exceptional sound. Not only that, but they’re lightweight and have an ergonomic design that keeps them in your ears while on the move.

With constant use, these earbuds also offer up to eight straight hours of playtime. And with the rechargeable case (included), you can get up to 32 hours of use.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Price: $39.99 (originally $49.99)

Roku’s Wi-Fi-compatible streaming sticks work with a variety of streaming services, including Apple TV+, Peacock, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, SHOWTIME, HBO Max and Netflix. They’re compact, voice-activated and easy to use.

“This streaming device offers a user-friendly interface, access to major streaming services and crisp 4K resolution,” said Prasanna Gopinath, CEO of Cognitive Clouds. “It’s easy to set up and use, making it a great gift for cord-cutters and anyone who wants to upgrade their TV viewing experience.”

Letsfit EW1 Smart Watch — Fitness and Activity Tracker

Price: $49.99

Fitness trackers can easily cost over $100, but the Letsfit EW1 Smart Watch and Fitness Tracker will run you about half that amount. Despite the low cost, it still comes with many of the same features you’d find with more expensive options.

“Featuring heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking and notifications, these devices are well-suited for individuals who prioritize their health,” said Steven Athwal, managing director and tech enthusiast at The Big Phone Store.

Sony CH-720N Noise-Canceling Headphones

Price: $98 (originally $149.99)

“For those interested in tech gadgets, the Sony CH-720N noise-canceling headphones are a steal at under $100, available at Walmart,” said Wojciech Chrzan, head of insights at Brand24.

These headphones also boast high-quality sound and can effectively cancel outside noises, perfect for commuters or those who work in busy offices. They’re also reasonably comfortable to wear.

“I recommend Walmart as a retailer for these products,” added Chrzan. “They often have competitive prices and a wide selection, making it easy to find the right gift at the right price.”

Google Chromecast With Google TV

Price: $37.99 (originally $49.99)

The Google Chromecast with Google TV is a great gift for anyone who wants to stream their favorite shows or movies. With it, you can turn your regular TV into a smart TV without having to buy an entirely new device. You can also use it across multiple streaming platforms at once. Plus, it comes with voice control features, making it incredibly easy to use.

“Retailers like Best Buy, Target and Walmart are excellent options for budget-friendly electronics,” said Sam Romain, CEO of Hemponix. “Best Buy frequently provides deals on gadgets, especially for improving TV streaming.”

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker

Price: $71.95 (originally $83.42)

If you’re looking for a more recognizable name-brand fitness tracker, look no further than the Fitbit Inspire 2. This electronic device costs under $100 and is a great option for your health-conscious friends and fitness enthusiasts alike.

“The Fitbit Inspire 2 makes an excellent gift for individuals prioritizing health and fitness,” said Romain. “It’s an affordable fitness tracker that monitors activity, sleep and provides heart-rate tracking, rendering it a considerate present for anyone aiming to enhance their health and wellness.”

SanDisk 128GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card

Price: $13.90

This SanDisk memory card comes with an adapter and is convenient for anyone looking for fast transfer speeds and a large storage capacity. This micro-SD card is compatible with most smartphones and tablets. Plus, it’s highly affordable.

If you’re looking for similarly priced electronics gifts online, Mike Millerson, founder of Survive Nature, recommended Amazon for its user reviews, competitive pricing and next-day delivery feature. For brick-and-mortar stores, Millerson suggested Best Buy as they offer price matching and quite a few affordable options.

Wyze Cam V3 With Color Night Vision

Price: $70.96

You can find quite a few smart home devices, including indoor and outdoor home security cameras, at Best Buy and similar retailers. Some of these electronics are priced well under the $100 mark, too.

“The Wyze Cam V3 with Color Night Vision appeals to home security enthusiasts or tech-savvy parents by offering remarkable features such as color night vision, two-way audio and seamless smart home integration, all at a budget-friendly price of under $100,” said Shawn Manaher, CEO of The Content Authority.

Editor’s Note: All prices were accurate as of Dec. 15, 2023, and are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Electronics Gifts Under $100