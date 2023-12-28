10 Best Free First Date Ideas To Save Money as a Single Person

jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Did you know that we’re in “cuffing season”? This is a period of time that, according to Merriam-Webster, starts in October and lasts until just after Valentine’s Day. It’s when single people are proactively seeking romantic partners to get cozy with during the colder months. So, it’s also the perfect time to consider some best first date ideas.

You needn’t let the prospect of cost discourage you either because, according to dating and relationship experts, there is no shortage of beautiful first dates that are not only cute and thoughtful — but also completely free. Let’s explore 10 options below.

Visit the Library

Book nerds rejoice. If you love to read — and your new potential mate does too — this is an awesome free first date idea.

“Browsing through the aisles together while you gush over your favorite books in hushed tones is bound to bring you closer together,” said Jodie Milton, relationship and intimacy coach at Practical Intimacy. “Depending on where you live, there are some very impressive libraries with beautiful architecture and history to appreciate as well.”

Stargaze

Arranging a date for the evening on a clear night? Stargazing is a top choice for could-be lovebirds.

“This is a romantic option that invites deep conversation and an opportunity for physical connection as you snuggle underneath a blanket to look at the stars,” Milton said. “If you search for local stargazing spots in your area, you’ll find interesting lookouts to visit, or depending on where you live, your backyard might be the perfect spot.”

Go for a Hike

Put your muscles to work while soaking up nature and enjoying laidback conversation. It will not only make the first date fun, it will help you feel less nervous about the whole thing.

“Spending time in nature is known to reduce anxiety and promote calm, which can help with any first-date jitters,” Milton said. “Whether you live near a national park or you simply explore a local park, there are many beautiful areas to explore.”

Toss a Frisbee at the Beach or Park

Another free date idea that is great for your mind, body and building romance is tossing a frisbee at your local beach or park.

“Physical activity releases endorphins, which help to boost mood and increase attraction,” Milton said “Playing a low-stakes game like frisbee also allows for plenty of conversation. Being able to laugh, have fun together and not take yourself too seriously is an attractive quality.”

Visit an Animal Shelter

Who doesn’t love a day with mischievous felines and devoted dogs? Especially those who don’t yet have homes and could really use a snuggle. Visit an animal shelter!

“This makes a beautiful first date if you are both animal lovers,” said Sandra Myers, co-founder and president of Select Date Society. “Sharing your love for animals will create a bond and likely put a smile on your faces as you cuddle up to furry friends.”

Play a Board Game

Exercise those brain muscles and get a little competitive spirit in by playing a board game on your first date.

“You can play a game at home, but on a first date you should opt for a public setting,” Myers said. “You can bring your game to a local café or park, or you can find a café that has a selection of board games. Bonding over a friendly competition makes for a fun first date!”

Hit the Gym Together

This one is great for the athletic types!

“If your gym offers members to bring a guest for free, invite your date to meet you for a workout,” Myers said. “This is a fun first date if you are both into fitness and truly enjoy getting in a good sweat!”

Volunteer Together

For those who want to do something kindhearted and charitable with their potential future significant other, get out in your community and make a difference — together. Not only is it free, it’s meaningful.

“Bond over a shared sense of purpose by volunteering for a cause or community project,” said Sal Damiata, dating and relationships coach with Attraction Truth.

Do a Scavenger Hunt

This one is fun, exciting, and perhaps best of all, cost-effective! “The internet is full of ideas that can help you get started, and the hunts can be as simple or as complex as you’d like,” said Barbie Adler, president and founder of Selective Search.

“Going to a public place such as a mall or a park, making a list of common sights (a person with a white dog, a person carrying groceries, a person talking on FaceTime, etc.), and racing to see who can get through their list first is one good example, as it is always dynamic and changing,” Adler said. “Alternatively, for a more romantic twist, you can ditch the competitive aspect and have one partner make a hunt for the other, preferably with a romantic surprise of some kind at the end. This can also be a really fun, low-cost option for a double date.”

Pack a Picnic Basket

“There is something warm, nostalgic and simple about packing a picnic basket (or wine and cheese basket), spreading out a blanket, and sitting in a park or on a beach together to enjoy the outdoors and great conversation,” Myers said. “You can’t go wrong with this one.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Free First Date Ideas To Save Money as a Single Person