©Shutterstock.com

The share of Americans who listen to podcasts has substantially risen over the last decade. According to a 2023 “The Infinite Dial” survey by Edison Research, which focuses on digital media consumer behavior, 42% of Americans have listened to a podcast in the last month — an all-time high — while only 12% reported listening in 2013.

Learn More: I’m a Frugal Shopper: 7 Things I Never Waste Money On

For You: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

If you’re like most people who are looking for ways to reduce daily expenses, these 10 best frugal living podcasts are easy to find and free (for the most part) on platforms like Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Test drive one now by clicking a link below and see if you like the content, format, hosts and discussion style. If you don’t feel a rapport, move on and try another. There’s no wasted time when it comes to improving your knowledge base and financial situation.

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

BiggerPockets Money

Getting out of debt and growing your money are the twin foci of the BiggerPockets Money podcast, which guides listeners toward their financial independence goals every Monday and Friday. Down-to-earth personal finance advice is dispensed by the knowledgeable hosts and their comprehensive choice of guests.

ChooseFI

Hosted by co-founders Brad Barrett and Jonathan Mendonsa, ChooseFI is a great podcast that provides listeners with informative and practical tips, life hacks, stories and tools every week to help you reclaim your financial independence.

Clark Howard

Addressing a wide range of issues relevant to the average American, Clark Howard is a consumer and real estate expert, successful author and full-of-common-sense podcaster who preaches a “save more, spend less” philosophy in every educative episode.

Frugal Friends

Tackling money saving tactics with a healthy dose of fun, Jen and Jill of Frugal Friends are all about trimming your spending without obsessing over it. Everyday budget hacks and making the most of your time are the hosts’ rationale. It’s a great podcast for those looking for realistic and motivational advice.

Story continues

Frugal Living

The “podcast for smart consumers” features interviews, stories, tips and tricks for spending less — and getting more. Frugal Living focuses a lot on real estate education and investing, but host Jim Markus delves into home repairs, crypto investing, small business building and more.

HerMoney

“Changing our relationships with money … one woman at a time.” HerMoney is Jean Chatzky’s popular podcast network that lets experts talk about their specific areas of expertise, from career and investment advice to budgeting and self-confidence builds.

How to Money

If you’ve never learned about money, Joel and Matt of How to Money have you covered. Focusing on the basics (debt destruction, fundamental investing, bare-bones budgeting, etc.), this popular podcast takes the listener through jargon-free starter lessons while the hosts sample delicious beer (not kidding).

Money Making Sense

Host of Money Making Sense Heather Kelly and her expert guests cover an amazing range of money-saving and financial pitfall topics, including charitable giving, retirement planning, holiday scams and a topic discussed in one of the latest episodes, “Adopting pets at a reduced price.”

Optimal Finance Daily

Not pigeonholed to personal finance topics, OFD reads you the best health, productivity, business, personal development, inspiration and, yes, financial advice blogs. Hosted by Diania Merriam, Optimal Finance Daily offers enthusiastically-curated, author-approved readings for free.

Smart Living with Daphne Munro

“Your Smart Shopper” and host of the Smart Living podcast is Daphne Munro, a proudly thrifty living expert with 25 years of creating lifestyle content under her belt. Munro was an influencer long before the term was co-opted by anyone self-important enough to hold an Instagram or Facebook account.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Frugal Living Podcasts