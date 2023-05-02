10 best gifts for teachers at Amazon—shop gift ideas for Teacher Appreciation Week 2023

These are the best gifts for teachers on Amazon

The beloved teachers in your life deserve to be acknowledged for all the hard work they do—both for students and parents alike. A gift is a great way to show your appreciation, especially during Teacher Appreciation Week being held May 8-12 this year, or for a thoughtful end-of-year gift.

How can you decide what to get to adequately show your gratitude, without adding to the likely pile of gifts they've received in the past? Here are some of the best gifts for teachers at Amazon that are all highly rated, thoughtful gift ideas sure to delight the deserving educators in your life.

1. For the organized teacher: A set of stationery

Encourage your teacher with this themed stationery.

Help your teacher get organized with a set of encouraging teacher-themed notepads. This set includes 24 pads, each with unique styles and designs. Every pad includes 30 pages with strong adhesion for all sticky note needs—from to-do lists to daily reminders to encouraging mantras.

$19 at Amazon

2. For the bookworm teacher: A book-themed canvas bag

Book-loving teachers will love this stylish canvas bag

If your teacher loves to read—both on and off the clock—this Kate Spade tote bag could be a dream accessory. It's made of heavyweight canvas for lugging books and other materials to and from work, and it features an interior pocket to avoid small items getting lost.

$28 at Amazon

3. For the teacher who deserves encouragement: Quote-engraved pens

These beautiful pens make a great gift for teachers

Sometimes, a long day of teaching can be exhausting and defeating. It might bring a smile to your teacher's face to pull out one of these engraved pens on a day like that, which feature encouraging quotes that can validate and inspire them. Plus, these pens come packaged beautifully and have a 4.7 star rating for how well they write.

$23 at Amazon

4. For the teacher who eats at their desk: A bento box

Help your teacher keep their lunches fresh with this bento box

Bringing lunch to work can be a struggle, especially when you're packing things like salads or sandwiches that are best served cold. Enter the Cool Gear Expandable lunch box, ranked as our favorite bento box for its built-in freezer tray and convenient compartments (including a tiny salad dressing bottle!) that make packing snacks and meals a delight.

$20 at Amazon

5. For the teacher who deserves some zen: An essential oil diffuser

Aromatherapy with this diffuser can be a great way for teachers to unwind

We love essential oil diffusers to help us unwind after a long day—or just for making a workspace more comfortable—thanks to the benefits of aromatherapy. Treat your teacher to some much needed self-care with the Asakuki Oil Diffuser, which we love for its even, quiet diffusing and beautiful design (which features built-in LEDs!).

$23 at Amazon

6. For the coffee-loving teacher: A cold brew maker

The Takeya cold brew pitcher makes morning caffeine habits a breeze

Getting up early enough for teaching little ones is already a struggle; a complicated coffee making routine should not take up any extra time. Luckily, our favorite cold brew maker—the Takeya cold brew pitcher—can be made in large batches ahead of time, making it the perfect way to consume caffeine as an early-rising teacher.

$28 at Amazon

7. For the teacher who could use some back-up: An Echo Dot

The 5th generation Amazon Echo Dot is the best one yet

This smart little speaker can be used by teachers both inside and outside the classroom. The 5th generation Echo Dot is our favorite to date, thanks to its fantastic audio quality and convenient tap controls. It's great for completing hands-free commands for things like music, timers and language translations. Plus, it doubles as a Wi-Fi extender for spotty classrooms.

$35 at Amazon

8. For the teacher that deserves to unwind: A weighted robe

This Gravity weighted robe feels like a luxurious way to unwind at the end of the day

What could be better than coming home from work after a long day and cozying up on the couch in a plush robe? Doing all that in a weighted robe! When we tried Gravity's terrycloth weighted robe, we loved the soft and fluffy feel and spacious pockets. It also offers just the right amount of weight for relaxation and better sleep without feeling suffocating.

$40 at Amazon

9. For the teacher with a sweet tooth: A box of Raaka chocolates

This box of Raaka chocolates comes ready to wrap with several unique flavors

We can't get enough of Raaka's unroasted dark chocolate bars. If your teacher is a chocolate lover, they would love indulging in this library box of Raaka bars. It features unique flavors like Green Tea Crunch, Maple & Nibs and Bourbon Cask Aged. Plus each bar is free of common allergens like gluten, soy and dairy, so you can gift it worry-free.

$56 at Amazon

10. For any teacher: A gift card

Gift cards are always a welcomed gift, and they're easy to shop and send

Don't want to gamble on a gift they may not love (or might already own)? A gift card is always a safe bet for teachers. Whether you opt for something personal (think Starbucks or Netflix) or want to gift them flexibility (think Amazon or Visa) gift cards are an easy way to show gratitude. Some can even be delivered via email to avoid shipping costs and gift wrapping.

Shop gift cards at Amazon

