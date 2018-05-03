The 10 best iOS and Android games of the month

Cutting-edge consoles like Microsoft’s (MSFT) Xbox One, Sony’s (SNE) PS4 and Nintendo’s (NTDOY) Switch might score more headlines and pump out flashier games, but when it comes to sheer size, no gaming platform on the planet can compete with that smartphone in your pocket.

With an astonishing 6 billion mobile devices expected to be circulating worldwide by 2020, there’s an exceedingly good chance you have a smart something or other a few yards away right now. That also means you have access to the largest – and fastest-growing – segment of the gaming market.

But with hordes of mobile games arriving with little fanfare on a weekly basis, trying to figure out what, exactly, you should be playing on your iPhone or Android device is a daunting task. Still mindlessly crushing candy? Tired of catching ‘em all? Then put your thumbs to good use and try something new.

Here are the 10 coolest mobile games of the month:

‘Oddmar’ (iOS | $4.99)

‘Oddmar’ is a gorgeous, quirky platformer that should be in the running for mobile game of the year. More

Platformers are a dime a dozen on the App Store, but there’s nothing typical about “Oddmar.” Produced by the developers of the stellar “Leo’s Fortune,” this Viking-themed action romp is gorgeous, funny and flat-out fun. Featuring colorful graphics that recall the exemplary “Rayman: Origins,” “Oddmar” bursts off the screen as players run and jump their way through 24 inventive levels. Sure to be in the mobile Game of the Year conversation, this is a steal for $5, and a can’t-miss slice of gaming Valhalla for fans of the genre.

‘supertype’ (iOS | $0.99)

‘supertype’ makes you use letters to solve intricate physics-based puzzles. More

What’s in a word? Letters, that’s what. And in the brilliant “supertype,” the consonants and vowels are used to solve clever physics puzzles. The dot over an “i” becomes a valuable ball, while the odd weight of “g” can be used to nudge an “s” down a hill. Though it occasionally boils down to trial-and-error, “supertype” is a smart diversion from your never-ending game of “Words With Friends.”

‘LightSlinger Heroes’ (iOS, Android | Free)

‘LightSlinger Heroes’ combines a role-playing game with a gem puzzler to make a truly addictive experience. More

This slick mix between the old gem puzzler “Bust-A-Move” and a freemium role-playing game is exactly as addictive as it sounds. Match up gems to make your heroes swing swords, deflect attacks, and heal the party. Delightful graphics and sound recall classic JRPGs, and the urge to fight just one more battle will keep you playing until you deplete your energy. And there’s the rub – a consistent push to spend cash offers a decidedly un-delightful reminder that you’re playing a free mobile game.

‘Brew Town’ (iOS, Android | Free)

‘Brew Town’ will let you live our your hipster fantasy of being a craft beer brewer. More

