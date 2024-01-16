10 Best New Items on Amazon Prime in January 2024

Daria Nipot / iStock.com

Being an Amazon Prime member comes with quite a few advantages. Not only do most items qualify for free same-day or two-day shipping, but you could also get early or exclusive savings on certain items. This includes things like electronics, kitchen appliances, sporting gear and skin and hair care products.

Whether you’re looking for some great deals or want to know what’s new, here are some of Amazon Prime’s best new items this January.

©Amazon

Stanley IceFlow Water Bottle

Regular price: $45

The 36-ounce Stanley IceFlow Cap & Carry Water Bottle is a must-have for anyone who leads an active lifestyle. It’s lightweight, doesn’t leak and has a solid grip that makes it easy to carry with you wherever you go.

Constructed of durable BPA-free stainless steel, it has double-wall vacuum insulation that can keep your drinks cold all day long. Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe and easy to clean.

©Amazon

Gym Bag

Regular price: $30.99

If you find yourself frequently hitting the gym, you’re going to need a reliable gym bag to carry all of your gear, spare clothes, shoes and water bottles.

Amazon Prime’s 40 liter gym bag is lightweight, yet highly durable and tear-resistant. It comes with several large compartments and smaller pockets, which you can use to carry and organize your things. It’s also got padded shoulder straps and convenient carrying handles.

It comes in either gray or black. If you need a larger option, you can also pick up the 55 liter version.

©Amazon

Besnoow Portable Blender

Regular Price: $29.99

Do you or someone you know love a good smoothie? If so, the Besnoow Portable Blender could be worth checking out.

This small, portable blender has six stainless steel blades and can hold up to 2 liters. It’s BPA-free, has a nice grip and is lightweight enough to easily carry around with you. It’s also leak-resistant for less mess.

Even better, you can charge it with a USB port or Type-C port. So, if you want to use it on the go, you can.

©Amazon

Sompaty Car Windshield Cover

Regular Price: $29.99

Sale Price: $17.89

Whether you recently bought a new car or you want to protect your old one, the Sompaty Car Windshield Cover is the perfect way to keep ice, snow, sun and debris from your windshield this winter. It fits on most vehicles, including cars, trucks, SUVs and vans. It also comes in an XX size, which provides extra coverage for wider windshields.

And if you’re worried about someone stealing it, don’t be. It comes with an anti-theft design and fits snugly to deter would-be thieves.

©Amazon

Maono Microphone Kit

Regular Price: $119.99

Sale Price: $74.99

The Maono XLR/USB Dynamic Microphone Kit is another recent addition on Amazon Prime. Whether you’re a streamer, podcast host or social media presence, this complete kit has everything you need to get started.

Available in either black or white, both of which come with RGB colors, this device includes a dynamic microphone and an adjustable arm that can securely attach to any desk. You can also connect it using USB to gain access to Maono Link’s own software, which allows you to make precise adjustments to your audio.

©Amazon

Flyswan Snow Tire Chains

Regular Price: $99.99

Sale Price: $63.99

It’s still winter, and that means plenty of ice and snow in many parts of the country. If you’re looking for a way to secure your SUV, pickup truck or car the next time you head out on those icy roads, you might want to get some Flyswan Snow Tire Chains.

They’re durable and look great. But more importantly, they’re easy to install. All you need to do is slide the chains around the back of each tire, pull them up and latch them securely around the front.

©Amazon

Blink Outdoor 4 Pan-Tilt Camera

Regular price: $179.98 (Bundle)

If upping your home security is on your list of New Year’s resolutions, look no farther than Amazon Prime’s 4th Gen Blink Outdoor 4 and Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera. This bundle includes the Mini Pan-Tilt camera, an Outdoor 4 camera, a Sync Module 2, two mounting kits, two power adapters, two USB cables and AA lithium batteries.

It’s compatible with Alexa devices, so you can create or add to your existing smart home ecosystem with ease. Plus, it offers enhanced motion detection and optional cloud storage to save your clips.

©Amazon

Veken Cat Water Fountain

Regular Price: $34.99

Sale Price: $29.99

If you’ve got a cat or a small dog, it might be time to swap out those standard water bowls for Amazon’s latest Veken Stainless Steel Cat Water Fountain. Made from stainless steel, this BPA-free fountain is dishwasher-safe, durable and resistant to bacteria or mold buildup. It even boasts a five-stage filtration option.

It also holds up to 95 ounces of water, so you won’t have to worry about your four-legged friends staying hydrated if you’re gone all day or overnight.

©Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

Regular Price: $139.99

Sale Price: $94.99

If you’re on the lookout for a budget-friendly tablet, look no farther than the all-new Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet. It has a 1080p Full HD display and crisp audio, so you can sit back, relax and enjoy your latest audiobook, video or music.

And if you’re a digital artist or enjoy writing by hand, take advantage of the tablet’s ultra sensitivity to sketch or write whatever comes to mind. You will need to buy the Amazon Stylus Pen separately, though.

©Amazon

Apple MFi Certified Car Charger

Regular Price: $39.99

Sale Price: $9.99

Do you have a lot of Apple devices — iPhones, tablets, AirPods, you name it? Do you find yourself frequently running out of battery life while driving long distances? If the answer is yes, you might need the Apple MFi Certified Car Charger.

This charging bundle is compatible with all types of handheld Apple devices. Not only does it charge quickly in the car, but you can charge two devices simultaneously. And don’t worry about trying to find the charging ports in the dark — it comes with a Ring LED indicator.

