10 Best Items To Buy at Dollar Tree This Winter

During the winter months, many households look for ways to save extra money when keeping warm and shopping for groceries. The savviest budgeters know you can do both when you shop at Dollar Tree.

Suze Orman: This Common Financial Choice Is the ‘Biggest Waste of Money Out There’

Learn How: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack

GOBankingRates rounded up 10 of the best items to buy at Dollar Tree in the winter, covering everything from cozy winter accessories to comfort food sold for much less. Add these 10 items to your winter Dollar Tree shopping list.

©Dollar Tree

Snugadoo Too Non-Skid Women’s Socks

Fuzzy socks are always welcome in the winter months. Each pair of these Snugadoo Too Non-Skid Women’s Socks are made of 99% polyester and 1% Spandex for just $1.25 a pair. Pick from six fun designs in sizes 9 to 11.

I’m a Shopping Expert: 9 Items I’d Never Put in My Grocery Cart

See: 10 Aldi Items That Have the Highest-Rated Reviews

©Dollar Tree

Juncture Solid Color Fashion Scarves

At $1.25 per scarf, these Juncture Fashion Scarves can easily dress up your look in the winter months. Choose from a variety of solid colors including gray, navy blue, black and red.

Discover: 7 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Dollar Tree

©Dollar Tree

Juncture Magic Gloves, 2-Pair

One of the great things about Juncture’s Magic Gloves is that each pair is designed to fit most hands. (Hence, the magic of their fit!)

If you see them in stock at your local Dollar Tree, stock up on a few pairs so everyone in your household is able to keep their hands warm this winter.

©Dollar Tree

Pillar Candle with Snowflake Charm

Help cut heating costs by buying these Pillar Candles at Dollar Tree. Each candle is $1.25 and comes with a snowflake charm as well as its own unique scent. Pick from colors including burgundy, green, red and white.

©Dollar Tree

Butane Candle Lighters

While you’re out shopping for candles, add a Butane Candle Lighter to your cart.

Story continues

These candle lighters make it easy to light candles in your home and may be used for a variety of other purposes, like lighting candles on a birthday cake. Choose between blue and red colors and remember to keep out of reach of children.

Read: Don’t Shop at Meijer on This Day of the Week

©Dollar Tree

Hungry Jack Complete Original Pancake Mix

Keep stomachs full all winter long for less with Hungry Jack Original Pancake Mix.

Each mix is $1.25 per box and only requires adding water to whip up delicious pancakes. Make them for breakfast or serve up breakfast for dinner for the whole family.

©Dollar Tree

Campbell’s Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup

Whether you’re stuck inside on a snow day or stuck inside on a sick day, you’ll want to make sure the pantry is stocked with Campbell’s Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup. This soup is $1.25 per can at Dollar Tree, so grab a few cans the next time you spot it on the shelves.

©Dollar Tree

StarKist Chunk Light Tuna in Water

Get in plenty of protein all winter long by purchasing cans of StarKist Chunk Light Tuna in Water.

Each can is $1.25 and can be used for a variety of savory dishes, from making tuna fish sandwiches for lunch or a tuna casserole as a hearty dinnertime meal.

Explore: 10 Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree

©Dollar Tree

SkinnyPop Sweet and Salty Kettle Popcorn

Sometimes you see items at Dollar Tree you know are more expensive to buy somewhere else. At $1.25 a bag, this is the best possible deal on SkinnyPop Sweet and Salty Kettle Popcorn. Grab a few bags to snack on and enjoy!

©Dollar Tree

Swiss Miss Milk Chocolate with Mini Marshmallow Hot Cocoa Mix

What’s the winter season without hot chocolate?

Swiss Miss Milk Chocolate with Mini Marshmallows comes in boxes with six-count packs in every box. When we do the math, Dollar Tree shoppers only pay about 21 cents per hot cocoa packet.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Items To Buy at Dollar Tree This Winter