10 Best New Items Coming to Costco This Winter

Costco rotates its inventory frequently enough to keep people excited about returning to the store to browse. From affordable clothing for every season to gifts, kitchen appliances, and home décor, the winter line-up of new merch features something for virtually everyone.

Let’s take a look at our favorites, which are new at Costco.com and on club shelves right now.

Tommy Bahama Solar LED Pathway Lights, 6-pack

You might know Tommy Bahama best for its designer bathing suits and men’s and women’s fashion. But Tommy Bahama also has a line of outdoor décor and accessories, and many of these items are available at Costco.

Brighten up your walkway during long, dark winter nights with this six-pack of solar-powered LED pathway lights. Manufactured from weather-resistant, die-cast aluminum, the lights turn on automatically at dusk to provide hours of illumination, enhancing the look and safety of your yard.

Hickory Farms Valentine’s Day Gift Sets

Hickory Farms gift baskets, available at Costco, make the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for any foodie in your life. The Valentine’s Day selection of meats, sweets, and other goodies includes three gift sets ranging in price from $37.99 to $59.99.

The Charcuterie Board Gift Set, at $37.99, is a tremendous value with salami, cheddar, and English toffee, crackers, and more, all on a heart-shaped bamboo cutting board. The Savory Snacks Gift Box features an array of summer sausage, cheese, and crackers for just $54.99. The larger Valentine’s Day gift set includes salami, cheese, truffles, strawberry fig jam, and more in a handy and stylish bamboo tray that is perfect for snacking on a stay-at-home date night.

14kt Yellow Gold Heart Link Necklace

Costco’s jewelry selection is absolutely dazzling, from a $30,000+ cushion cut platinum diamond ring to more affordable choices for Valentine’s Day. This 14kt yellow gold heart link 18-inch necklace features a high polish finish to dress up any outfit. The lobster claw clasp keeps it secure. Similar products go for hundreds more at Tiffany and Ariel Gordon jewelry. This high-quality chain is made in Italy.

Omega Cold Press 365 Slow Juicer and Nutrition System

Available as part of a special event through February 4, 2024, the Omega Cold Press 365 Slow Juicer and Nutrition System makes it easy to stick with your New Year’s resolution to add more fruits and veggies to your diet. The 3-stage auger delivers maximum juice yield, according to the manufacturer. The Spruce Eats reviewed a similar model and gave it 4.5 stars, praising its compact size and excellent performance. Since the Omega Cold Press Juicer is part of a Costco special event, you may be able to catch a demo at your local wholesale club.

Foxworth Writing Desk

This stylish and sturdy writing desk caught my eye as a new addition to Costco’s furniture line. The 54-inch desk features a modern Mindi finish and is manufactured with solid hardwood legs and a wood veneer top. Two storage drawers keep papers tucked neatly out of view, while a cable management system and two USB outlets (USB-C, USB) keep your devices charged and handy.

32 Degrees Men’s Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt

Dads everywhere love Costco for its affordable, stylish and comfy clothing. This new addition, the long-sleeve button-down shirt from 32 Degrees, doesn’t disappoint at just $18.99. Perfect for the office or the weekend, the shirt features a relaxed fit and is made from 100% Egyptian cotton. Available in sizes from small up to XXL, it comes in your choice of gray, blue, or green.

Plus, the shirt is part of Costco’s online-only mix-and-match shoe and clothing deal. Buy five to nine of any qualifying items at Costco.com and save an additional $20. Purchase ten or more qualifying items, and get an additional $50 off your purchase.

Karma Rug Collection

Available in various styles and colors to match any home décor, these Karma rugs from Costco combine quality and a reasonable price point. I love the look of this area rug in a Keon Blue design, and the intricate pattern won’t show the dirt in high-traffic areas. It’s made from 100% recycled polyester with a jute backing, and is designed not to shed. The price makes it a steal at just $99 for a 5.3′ x 7′ rug.

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Bundle with Stand Shield and Shelter

Costco has offered the Solo Stove line for quite a while. But, new for 2024, you’ll find the Bonfire 2.0 Bundle, with a stand, spark shield, cover, and carrying case, making it perfect for camping trips or backyard fires. The smokeless fire pit takes seconds to set up and is easy to clean when you’re done enjoying the flames. Get set for spring with this handy bundle that gives you all you need, except the wood, for just $349.

Perricone MD High Potency Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer

Costco has stepped up its cosmetics and beauty game with many new products this winter, including items from Perricone MD. I found the Perricone MD High Potency Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer in a 2 oz — container for $75 at Macy’s. Costco has the same product online and in stores for $50. At this price, Costco is limiting quantities to five per customer. If you are already a fan of the brand or looking for a premium moisturizer to protect your skin from winter wind and cold, run and get this now.

Infinity X1 Flashlight 5000L

Get set for winter storm season with this handy rechargeable flashlight that also serves as a smartphone charger in a pinch, with USB in and out ports. Charge the power core via USB or use regular AA batteries. Either way, you’ll get hours of power at a bright 5,000 lumens. Choose low, medium, or high beam modes, with the broad flood beam shining across 180 meters. This flashlight is a must to keep in your car or home and take on camping or hiking excursions. A patent-pending safety heat lock turns the flashlight off when the lens is covered to preserve battery life and prevent overheating.

Final Note

Whether you’re shopping online or in your local wholesale club, you’ll find plenty of deals to make it through the winter or start prepping your home and yard for spring. These are just a few of the latest additions our Costco experts deemed as excellent values for 2024.

