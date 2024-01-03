10 Best New Items Coming to Costco in 2024

Fang Zheng / iStock.com

The new year has arrived, and Costco is ready with a slew of hot new items. From home improvement to travel, food and beauty, prepare to be impressed with latest offerings from the warehouse chain.

As usual, the savings is especially striking, since many of these new products are currently sold by other retailers at notably higher prices. Here’s a look at 10 of the best new Costco items you can find in 2024.

1. Delta Kahlo Single Handle Bathroom Faucet

Price: $89.99-$99.00



“If you’re doing home remodeling in 2024, Costco is a great place to start,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback.com. “They’re selling brand-name appliances and fixtures for cheaper than their list prices.”

Designed to fit single or three-hole four-inch installs, the Delta Kahlo Single Handle Bathroom Faucet is available in brushed nickel, chrome or matte black finishes — price varies by finish.

“The brushed nickel finish is $94.99 at Costco, while on Delta Faucet’s website, it’s listed for $171,” she said. “That’s nearly half off the retail price, making this a great buy at Costco in 2024.”

2. BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Classic Set with Dryer & Flat Iron

Price: $89.99



“For those that need an upgrade to their haircare routine, BaBylissPRO tools are a great choice,” she said. “To save money, shop through Costco, which launched an amazing two-for-one deal on the BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Classic Set.”

In fact, you might not believe the savings on this new-to-Costco item.

“When sold separately, the dryer retails for $99.99 and the flat iron retails for $159.99 on the BaBylissPRO website,” she said. “So you’re getting a fantastic deal through Costco — essentially scoring a free flat iron.”

3. PureRelief Pro Far Infrared XL Heating Pad

Price:$39.99

“Health and wellness resolutions have begun, and if you’re getting back into action this January it’s important to have the recovery tools you need,” she said. “HSN is offering the same item for $49.99, meaning you’re getting $10 off this product by shopping through Costco instead.”

Featuring far infrared heat therapy, the PureRelief Pro Far Infrared XL Heating Pad warms up in seconds and comes with a five-year warranty. Enjoy micromink fabric and four heat settings ranging from 110 degrees to 140 degrees.

4. Danby 40 Pint Dehumidifier

Price: $179.99

A year-round essential, the Danby 40 Pint Dehumidifier can help your family get through winter flu season, as well as helping to battle seasonal allergies. Featuring a direct drain for continuous operation, this humidifier has a powerful two-speed fan, a 24-hour programmable timer and auto restart.

Quite a steal. Buying this item directly from Danby will cost you $219.99

5. Infinity X1 20V Cordless Car Vacuum

Price: $79.99

Prefer to skip pricey auto detailing services and clean your vehicle yourself? The Infinity X1 20V Cordless Car Vacuum can make this a lot easier.

Equipped with two powerful suction speeds, this cordless vacuum has a four-foot flex hose and easy one-touch emptying. This item is also available on Amazon, but at a price of $139.90.

6. Indomie Mi Goreng Instant Fried Noodles

Price: $23.99

If ordering less takeout is one of your New Year’s resolutions, Indomie Mi Goreng Instant Fried Noodles might be the answer. You’ll get 40 3-ounce packs of instant fried noodles that take just three minutes to cook.

A product of Indonesia, each box also contains several seasoning packets. This includes seasoning powder, seasoning oil, sweet soy sauce, chili sauce and fried shallot.

This item is also available at World Market, but you’ll pay more. Priced at $3.99 for five packs of these noodles, the same volume would cost $32.

7. Alteya Luminous Rose Organic Hydrating Flower Toner

Price: $36.99

Certified organic, Alteya Luminous Rose Organic Hydrating Flower Toner is designed to balance and strengthen your skin barrier, while hydrating it for a natural glow. Infused with rose water and hyaluronic acid, this Costco bundle will get you two 8-fluid-ounce bottles.

That’s a major deal. A 4-ounce bottle of this toner costs $20 when purchased directly from Alteya Organics. This means you’d pay $80 for the same amount you’ll get from Costco for $36.99 — savings of more than 50%.

8. Tumi International Expandable 4-Wheeled Carry-On

Price: $499.99

If travel is part of your 2024 plan, the Tumi International Expandable Four-Wheeled Carry-On could be a game-changer. Featuring a zipper opening with expansion, USB port and a TSA lock, this limited-quantity item is only available while supplies last.

A similar expandable, four-wheeled carry-on bag sold directly by Tumi is priced at $895.

9. Solar Stick SPF 40 Duo Pack

Price: $23.49

Whether you’re jetting off to a tropical paradise this winter or just stocking up early for summer, this MDSolarSciences Solar Stick SPF 40 Duo Pack is a can’t-miss deal. Safe for sensitive skin and water-resistant up to 80 minutes, this set consists of two 0.6-ounce sun sticks.

When purchased directly from MDSolarSciences, you’ll pay $20 for just one 0.6-ounce stick.

10. Urban Decay Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette

Price: $42.99

Available while supplies last, the Urban Decay Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette features 12 rose-hued neutral shades in matte, metallic and shimmer. The palette also features a dual-sided eyeshadow brush.

You could also purchase this buildable, cruelty-free palate directly from Urban Decay, buy you’ll pay $59 for it.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best New Items Coming to Costco in 2024