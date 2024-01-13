10 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2024

jetcityimage / iStock.com

In the past few years, Dollar Tree has been experimenting with price points, raising its base price to $1.25 and offering an array of products as pricey as $5.

Last fall, the dollar store retailer announced it would slash prices on thousands of items back to $1, as previously reported by GOBankingRates.

But the store’s core product lines, and many of its best values for the season, remain at the $1.25 price point. And it’s not stopping shoppers from stocking up.

Dollar Tree’s annual revenue for 2023 stood at $28.33 billion, up 7.64% from 2022 figures, according to MacroTrends.net. Many families still feel the crunch of inflation, and Dollar Tree products, from household goods and home décor to beauty products, represent a tremendous value for consumers.

Here are some of the best new items we’ve uncovered at Dollar Tree for 2024, based on our research and insights from money experts like YouTube personality The Deal Guy.

Wizard Carpet & Room Pet Deodorizers

If a new puppy or kitten joined your home this past holiday season, you might be looking for ways to eliminate pet odors.

Wizard Carpet & Room Deodorizer is easy to use in your choice of Hawaiian Reserve, Linen Scent or the specially formulated Pet Deodorizer with Baking Soda. Simply sprinkle on your carpet before vacuuming for hours of freshness.

Refrigerator Storage Bins from Storage Essentials

If you made a New Year’s resolution to get more organized, Dollar Tree can help. These 12-inch by 6-inch refrigerator storage bins can add a touch of style to even the smallest refrigerator, helping to keep items where they belong. The bins are spacious enough to store anything from fruits and veggies to condiments or soda cans, according to The Deal Guy. They are also easy to wipe clean, keeping your fridge free of spills.

Revlon Ultra HD Lip Color

U.S. consumers spend $89.7 billion annually on beauty products. American women spend an average of $313 per month on cosmetics, according to statistics published by HelpLama.com.

If you want to reduce this line item in your budget, stroll down the cosmetics aisle at Dollar Tree. You’ll find bestselling brands like Revlon, Maybelline, Cover Girl, and L’Oreal for a fraction of the price you’ll pay elsewhere.

For instance, in various shades, Revlon Ultra HD Lip Color sells for $6 at Walmart and will set you back just $1.25 at Dollar Tree.

Also, keep your eyes open for generic-looking packaging; closer inspection reveals that some of these items are made by brands you know well.

Essentials Plastic Storage Baskets and Bins

Whether you’re getting a head start on putting together Easter baskets or just want to control the clutter in your playroom after Christmas, these plastic baskets in your choice of pink, gray, or light green make the perfect addition to any room in your home.

Larger baskets are perfect for stashing books, toys, or stuffed animals. Smaller bins can hold cosmetics, sewing supplies, candles, craft items, and more.

Storage Hammocks

Speaking of toy storage, these net hammocks from Closet Essentials are a steal at $1.25. Measuring 55 inches by 39 inches and with hooks included for easy hanging, you can use it to keep pillows, blankets and stuffed animals off the floor and out of the way. Similar items on Amazon sell for $8 and up.

Emergency Ponchos

These emergency rain ponchos can help keep you dry and running errands during storm season. For just $1.25, it makes sense to stock up and stash a few in your car and purse.

Pro Travel Tip: Buy several of these for everyone in your family if you’re planning a winter or spring break trip to Disney World or Universal Studios. Daily Florida rains are as likely as long lines – which is to say, virtually guaranteed.

Luminessence Unscented Floating Candles

Last fall, shoppers were going ga-ga over light-up scented candles from Target for just $10. But it’s a new year, and it’s time to add glowing ambiance to your home for even less.

We love these floating candles from Dollar Tree for just $1.25 for a two-pack. Place them in a decorative bowl, add water, and elevate the atmosphere in your bathroom, bedroom, or anywhere else you want to create romantic vibes. These candles can also serve as the starting point of an eye-catching centerpiece for a wedding, birthday party, or other event.

Kitchen Shears

The Deal Guy reported that many of Dollar Tree’s Cooking Concepts kitchen utensils have been upgraded with sturdier handles and added features. You can’t go wrong with the new heavyweight, stainless steel kitchen shears, now featuring a convenient bottle opener.

Home Collection Oven Mitts and Potholders

Dollar Tree has spruced up oven mitts and potholders in new colors for the winter. You’ll find slate blue, gray quilted, black, or red styles of potholders and oven mitts, along with coordinating dish towels and dish cloths in blue, gray, and red, online.

Check your local Dollar Tree store for additional styles and patterns, as The Deal Guy showcased checkered patterns of kitchen linens from Dollar Tree’s Home Collection.

Fashion Hardcover Journals

If you’re a journal junkie, you will want to head straight to your local Dollar Tree for this new find. The retailer now offers hardcovered lined journals in various styles and colors, with motivational phrases and fun designs. Each journal has 60 pages and measures 5 inches by 7 inches, making it perfect for tracking your New Year’s goals, taking meeting notes, or logging your travel adventures.

Final Note

Dollar Tree continues to have incredible inflation-busting finds for just $1.25. Remember that you may have to order in larger quantities if you’re ordering online. It pays to stock up at these prices for ponchos, floating candles, and even carpet deodorizers.

