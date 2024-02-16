10 Best New Items at Dollar Tree in February 2024

JHVEPhoto / iStock.com

It’s a new month, and that means Dollar Trees everywhere are stocking their shelves with new items. Right now, you’re likely to find things like candles, gardening supplies and other spring goods at your local store.

With a price tag of just $1.25 on most things, it’s hard to go wrong with these new Dollar Tree items. Whether you’re on a tight budget or you want to try out something new without spending a lot of money, these are some of the best items at Dollar Tree this February.

Solar-Powered LED Lights

Dollar Tree has a lot to offer when it comes to inexpensive lighting solutions. This includes garden lights that can weather even the cold and rain.

“Illuminate your garden pathway with Dollar Tree’s solar-powered floral LED stake lights,” said Nathan Jacobs, consumer expert and senior researcher at The Money Mongers, Inc. “Their whimsical floral shape and soft glow create charming outdoor ambience.”

Self-Watering Planters

With spring just around the corner, now’s the time to stock up on those gardening essentials. At Dollar Tree, you’re bound to find new items like self-watering planters.

“When starting your garden this spring, a self-watering planter can be super helpful to maintain the growing process — especially if you’re planning to travel,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback.

“Dollar Tree now offers a self-watering plastic planter pot with saucer for only $5 each,” she continued. “This item comes in a variety of colors, as well. When compared to Walmart’s Mainstays option, which costs $9.87 each, you’re scoring nearly half off with Dollar Tree.”

Valentine’s Day Décor

Valentine’s Day has just passed, but many Dollar Trees still have these holiday-themed items lining their shelves. If you’re looking for a late romantic gift, or even if you’re feeling artsy, pick up faux floral décor, craft supplies, plushies and party supplies at a location near you.

Glasses and Cups

You’d be surprised at the variety of glassware you can find at Dollar Tree, and stores everywhere have added to their selection this month — and year. They have everything from margarita and wine glasses to champagne flutes and water goblets.

Jacobs suggested Dollar Tree’s Clear Oliver Glass Water Goblets if you’re in the market for something new. “Their elegant 16.25 ounce size adds sophisticated flair to any dining occasion,” he said.

Heart-Shaped Candies

It doesn’t have to be Valentine’s Day for you to enjoy a box of chocolates or candies this February. From lollipops to heart-shaped Smarties, Dollar Tree has you covered.

Most everything is only $1.25. But if you don’t mind splurging a little and want something a little more romantic to share with a sweetheart, you can find $5 options, as well.

Dinner Plates

Another more recent item at many Dollar Trees is the gray marble dinner plates.

“[These plates] lend unique modern marble flair to everyday dining,” said Jacobs. “Their chic gray print complements diverse table settings.”

If you’re not fond of marble, you can also find other colors and designs, such as green ceramic dinner plates, turquoise plates and red beaded plates.

Glitter Tissue Paper

“If you’re packing any gifts for Easter or spring birthdays, consider saving by shopping at Dollar Tree. You can score the new 10-sheet packs of Bright Sparkle Tissue Paper for $1.25 each,” said Landau.

On sites like Etsy, you can expect to spend around $5 to $10 on similar items. This means a great money-saving opportunity for you.

“The tissue paper from Dollar Tree also comes in very spring-like colors, making it a great seasonal choice for any upcoming celebrations you’re preparing for,” added Landau.

Greeting Cards

Dollar Tree often switches out or adds to its selection of greeting cards, meaning you’re bound to find something new this month at your local store. From “get well soon” cards to “happy birthday” cards, you’ve got plenty of options to choose from.

And what’s great about these greeting cards is that they’re only $1.25. Not only that, but many of them don’t display the price on the back. This means you can save money on cards without your recipient ever knowing where you got them from — or what they cost.

Scented Tealight Candles

Scented tealight candles are a lovely way to bring in the spring season, which is why many Dollar Trees have started adding to their selection.

“Perfect for helping your home smell like springtime, Dollar Tree’s six-count Luminessense Lavender Fields Scented Tealight Candles are $1.25 per pack. These have a 4.8 out of five-star rating, with customers noting the great scent,” said Landau.

“Tealight candles can also be placed under wax warmers to enhance the aromatic experience,” she added. “For the low cost, stocking up on these scented tealights won’t put too much strain on your wallet while providing a wellness experience for your home.”

Storage Solutions

Whether you’re thinking about doing a bit of spring cleaning or you want to tidy up, you’re going to need some reliable storage containers. The good news is that you can get these from Dollar Tree this February without having to spend much money.

“Organize any room with Dollar Tree’s collapsible storage containers,” said Jacobs. These items are convenient and practical for organizing or storing things like craft supplies, toys, clothing and books.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best New Items at Dollar Tree in February 2024