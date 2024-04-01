10 Best New Items at Five Below in April

JHVEPhoto / iStock.com

Five Below is a popular brick-and-mortar retailer that sells trendy items for teens, tweens and adults at a big discount. The chain sells anything from clothing, accessories, beauty products, candy, toys, novelty items and much more. Prices on most products vary between $1 and $5.

The retailer constantly adds new items to stores, so be sure to check back often! Here are new items you can find in stores this April.

Squishmallows Spring Squad

Squishmallows are super soft, cuddly plush toys that kids, teens and adults love to collect. At Five Below, the 7.5-inch Squishmallow Spring Squad collection is available in eight different styles. They’re easy to clean and available for in-store pickup or home delivery.

Solid Waffle Shorts

Five Below sells a variety of shorts and other clothing items, but the solid waffle shorts are the perfect shorts for a comfortable summer. These come in junior sizes (S-XXL) and are available in blue, gray and navy. Pair these with a t-shirt for the perfect loungewear outfit.

Tiered Mini Dress

Get ready for summer by grabbing Five Below’s tiered black, blue, or cream mini dress. The dress is available in junior sizes (S-XXL) and has a flowy design and adjustable straps. You can dress this up or down and it is a must-have for any summer wardrobe.

Tennis Racket Bag

Tennis players can pick up a tennis racket bag at Five Below for only $5. The strap is adjustable, and the bag is 12 inches wide and 28.7 inches long. It comes in black or pink. If you don’t already have a tennis racket, Five Below also sells them in several colors for the same price as the bag.

Water-Resistant Bluetooth LED Earbuds

If you don’t want to splurge on a pair of Apple AirPods, Five Below sells water-resistant Bluetooth LED earbuds with a built-in microphone and sport hooks for only $8. These are Five Beyond items, which sell items above $5 but “still way lower than the rest,” according to the company website. The earbuds are touch-controlled and pair to your device automatically. They also come in seven colors and have a sleek case.

Tufted Throw Pillow

Five Below’s tufted throw pillow is another new Five Beyond item you can find on store shelves this April. On its website, it comes in two designs: flower and sunset. The pillows are 100% polyester fiber, 20 inches wide and 15 inches long. The retailer also sells similar throw pillows in stores and online.

Ombre Cosmetic Bag

Five Below added another trendy cosmetics bag to its collection. This is ideal for travel or home to help keep your makeup collection organized. The ombre bags come in several colors with different phrases. The bag is 10.4 inches wide, 6.4 inches tall and 2.9 inches in diameter.

Light-Up Dive Sticks

Pick up a pack of light-up dive sticks at Five Below before you head to the pool this summer and practice your underwater swimming skills. The pack contains three diving sticks, which are impact-activated. Batteries are included.

Light Up Horseshoe Set

Looking for a fun outdoor game to enjoy day or night during the warmer months? Five Below sells an LED horseshoe set with two LED target stakes and four horseshoes for two players. The set includes batteries and is recommended for ages eight and older.

Octopus Bubble Blower Machine

Kids will love Five Below’s octopus bubble machine this spring and summer. The item contains one bubble blower and a 1.69-ounce package of bubble solution. However, you’ll need to purchase two AA batteries as the toy doesn’t include them.

