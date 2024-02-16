10 Best Member’s Mark Pantry Products To Pick Up at Sam’s Club

jmoor17 / Getty Images

How often do you shop the Member’s Mark selection at Sam’s Club? Loyal Sam’s Club members know to count on the in-house Member’s Mark brand for all their pantry essentials, from stocking up on maple syrup to bulk snacks like deluxe mixed nuts everyone in the household will enjoy.

Whether you’re new to shopping Member’s Mark or a long-time shopper curious if you’re missing out on any must-buys, get ready to take notes. These 10 Member’s Mark pantry products should be on your next Sam’s Club shopping list.

©Sam's Club

Member’s Mark Thai Jasmine Rice

At first glance, the $17.98 price tag might seem a bit steep for Member’s Mark Thai Jasmine rice. Savvy Sam’s Club members will note that this price is for 25 pounds of rice, which comes out to about 72 cents per pound.

Holding a 4.8 rating on the Sam’s Club website, many reviewers spoke highly about this rice and how it provides plenty of bang for your buck. One reviewer named Kathryn wrote, “This rice is my family’s favorite. If you haven’t tried Jasmine rice, you should. It’s amazing! Love this large bag as my family eats a lot of this.”

©Sam's Club

Member’s Mark Organic 100% Pure Maple Syrup

Households that go through a lot of maple syrup in record timing will want to shop Member’s Mark maple syrup at Sam’s Club. Each 32-ounce bottle of organic syrup is priced at $12.98, meaning Sam’s Club members only pay about 41 cents per ounce.

Currently, there are 3,243 five-star reviews on the Sam’s Club website for the maple syrup with reviewers praising the great taste and the price.

©Sam's Club

Member’s Mark 100% Pure Olive Oil

Those who love to cook in the kitchen will eagerly stock up on Member’s Mark 100% pure olive oil. Priced at $23.98 for three liters, Sam’s Club members only pay about 24 cents per ounce.

Currently, this olive oil has a 4.8 rating on the Sam’s Club website. One reviewer, Becky, wrote that the price is half of what shoppers would pay at a local grocery chain.

©Sam's Club

Member’s Mark Bee Proud Pure Honey

Priced at $9.98, Member’s Mark Bee Proud pure honey contains 48 ounces of sweet honey inside every bottle. When we crunch the numbers, this comes out to paying about 21 cents per ounce.

Member’s Mark Bee Proud honey is an all-natural wildflower honey highlighted as a great alternative to use in lieu of sugar when baking or sweetening foods and drinks. Currently, it has a 4.8 rating on the Sam’s Club website.

©Sam's Club

Member’s Mark Light Brown Sugar

If you love to cook and bake with brown sugar, stock up by purchasing Member’s Mark light brown sugar at Sam’s Club. Members receive seven pounds of sugar for just $6.98, or six cents per ounce.

“I take spurts where I bake a lot of cookies,” wrote reviewer lilbubbles on the Sam’s Club website. “When I purchase this I fill up two quart jars then I vacuum seal the rest. When I open up the vacuum seal bag of brown sugar it’s fresh and not dried out!!!”

©Sam's Club

Member’s Mark Tomato Sauce

Whether you regularly whip up pasta dishes or bake pizza from scratch, Sam’s Club members will find plenty of uses in the kitchen for Member’s Mark tomato sauce.

Each box contains 12 cans of tomato sauce for $9.98. When we do the math, this means shoppers only pay about 83 cents per can. One reviewer, cottsvalley, wrote you can even use this tomato sauce to make homemade ketchup that is tastier, healthier and cheaper than Heinz ketchup by about $1.

©Sam's Club

Member’s Mark Cranberry and Pecan Salad Topping

At just $7.44 per bag, Sam’s Club members that pick up Member’s Mark cranberry and pecan salad topping are paying roughly 37 cents per ounce for this sweet and crunchy combination.

Salad topping aside, the cranberries and pecans combo can be used for a wide variety of other tasty uses. Try adding them into a yogurt parfait, topping your chicken salad or including in the next time you bake muffins.

©Sam's Club

Member’s Mark Unsalted Deluxe Mixed Nuts

Admittedly, Sam’s Club has a wide selection of nuts with the Member’s Mark brand for sale. In picking just one for this roundup, we went with Member’s Mark unsalted deluxe mixed nuts.

Each canister contains a medley of cashews, almonds, pecans, hazelnuts and pistachios for all your snacking needs. At $12.48 per canister, the price is equally on point and comes out to spending about 37 cents per ounce.

©Sam's Club

Member’s Mark Peanut Butter Filled Pretzels

Need to stock up on some fuel for a long car ride? Sam’s Club members can’t pass up Member’s Mark peanut butter-filled pretzels at just $7.98 per canister.

These pretzels currently have 4,113 five-star reviews on the Sam’s Club website with reviewers praising the crunchy and salty taste and great price.

©Sam's Club

Member’s Mark Dark Chocolate Soft Sea Salt Caramels

Member’s Mark dark chocolate soft sea salt caramels have a highly regarded 4.9 rating on the Sam’s Club website — and an equally as good price tag. Each canister of caramels is $10.58, which means members only pay about 29 cents per ounce.

Reviewers highlighted the delicious taste of these caramels. One reviewer, known as WiseOne, wrote, “eating one slowly a little at a time is a daily dessert.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Member’s Mark Pantry Products To Pick Up at Sam’s Club